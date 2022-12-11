San Diego Winter Meetings Recap

The Baseball Winter Meetings, held in San Diego, were packed with headline-making player moves. Photo by Major League Baseball

By Julian Guilarte

The scene from San Diego was incredible.

The lobby was buzzing when the rumors of Aaron Judge going to the San Francisco Giants were occurring. It seemed like the New York Yankees were going to lose their pilar. How could the Yankees lose the AL MVP?

The report was premature as Judge’s camp did a great job of keeping everything tight to the vest.

The whole situation with Judge made for a mysterious three days. In the end, it was the Yanks who stepped to the plate with a nine-year, $360 million contract. The Judge was back before 5:30 a.m. local time.

That made for a fun final day of the Winter Meetings. Most people weren’t even awake when he made his decision. It was a late-arriving crowd to the Grand Hyatt with people slowly walking in with their coffee.

It looked like that would be the last huge move until the San Diego Padres were finally able to get a big free agent to take their money. There were no hometown discounts going on in San Diego with offers of $400 million to Aaron Judge and $340 million for Trea Turner. Those were both $40 million more than the deals they accepted.

Xander Bogaerts ended the drought with an 11-year $280 million contract. That was the final move of the Winter Meetings and what a deal it was. Even with most of the people gone, there was still a nice atmosphere in the final hours.

Agent Scott Boras did a great job getting Bogaerts that deal. Nobody thought 11 years was possible. But Boras was front in center on the second day of the meetings.

I got to ask him several questions in the press conference. I brought up the Yankees' interest in Carlos Rodon and he said, “The Yankees are in the infinity pool seeking great players and there’s certainly no shallow Hal in New York.”

Rodon remains unsigned, but his market is robust. The Yankees remain at the top of the list. The New York Mets could’ve been a suitor had they not signed Justin Verlander.

Verlander was the first major player off the board in the meetings. Boras was still able to get deals done for Josh Bell (Cleveland Guardians), Cody Bellinger (Chicago Cubs) and Tajiuan Walker (Philadelphia Phillies). He got Nimmo done after the meetings as he re-signed with the Mets.

There were so many big players coming off the board that the St. Louis Cardinals' move for Wilson Contreras almost got overlooked. The Boston Red Sox had the biggest loss with Bogaerts, but they were still active, signing Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida and relievers Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin.

The biggest loser of the meetings had to the Giant whiff on Judge. The biggest winner could have been the Yankees or the Phillies signing Turner.

The meetings exceeded all expectations after not being live for three years. I already can’t wait for next year!

Contact the author via julianguilarte1@gmail.com.