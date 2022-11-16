Philadelphia, PA

The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series Win

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDm2j_0jDDNNV000
Citizens Bank Park during the 2022 World SeriesBenhen1997

By Russ Walsh

As a longtime, long-suffering Phillies fan, the team’s recent run to the World Series was both surprising and exhilarating in equal measure. The club’s ultimate loss in the World Series to a powerful Houston Astros team was disappointing, but could not severely dim the glow of the Phillies’ accomplishments. 

Philadelphia had defied the odds just to get to the Series, defeating the favored St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series, and the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series. The better team won the World Series, but the Phillies put up a battle. If one at-bat in Game 5 had gone differently, the Series may have turned out differently as well.

For me, Game 5 was the critical game of the series. I thought going into the game that the winner would go on to win the series. By Game 5, several patterns had become clear. The Phillies’ two top pitchers, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, were vulnerable. Astros ace Justin Verlander was vulnerable, as was No. 3 starter Lance McCullers Jr. The Phillies had shown they could not hit either Framber Valdez or Cristian Javier. Valdez was lined up to pitch Game 6 against Wheeler in Houston, making an Astros win likely. If the Phillies could win Game 5, they could force a Game 7 matchup between Ranger Suárez, who had shut down the Astros in Game 3, against the shaky McCullers (or Javier on short rest).

Games 3 and 4, played at the Phillies’ home field of Citizens Bank Park, were microcosms of Philadelphia’s strengths and weaknesses. In Game 3, the Phillies hit the Astros and McCullers with a mighty home run barrage, mashing five dingers. They combined the power display with five shutout innings from Suárez and effective bullpen work to win easily, 7-0, and take a 2-1 series lead. In Game 4, Javier and three Houston relievers silenced the Phillies’ booming bats, twirling a combined no-hitter to beat the Phillies and Nola, 5-0.

In Game 5 at the “Bank,” Verlander faced off against Phillies No. 4 starter Noah Syndergaard. Verlander pitched much better than he had in Game 1, but Syndergaard was able to pretty much match him through three innings. He gave up consecutive hits to the first two hitters to fall behind, 1-0, but Kyle Schwarber smashed a solo shot off Verlander to tie the score leading off the bottom of the first. Phillies manager Rob Thomson stuck with Syndergaard perhaps one batter too long, and the eventual World Series MVP Jeremy Peña led off the fourth inning by hitting a hanging curveball for a solo home run. Verlander finished five innings and the Astros’ and Phillies’ bullpens kept the score at 2-1 through seven innings.

In the top of the eighth, the Astros scratched out a critical insurance run. Seranthony Domínguez walked Jose Altuve and allowed a Peña hit-and-run single that moved Altuve to third. Robertson replaced Domínguez and Yordan Alvarez grounded out to first base, scoring Altuve. With the score now 3-1, the Phillies rallied in the bottom half of the inning.

Reliever Rafael Montero took the mound for the Astros and walked Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott around a strikeout of Alec Bohm. Jean Segura then lined a single to right field that scored Castellanos and sent Stott to third. The score was 3-2 and the tying run was 90 feet away with only one out.

With the left-handed-hitting Brandon Marsh coming to the plate, Astros manager Dusty Baker decided to bring in closer Ryan Pressly. Marsh was the newest player in the Phillies’ lineup. He had come over in August in a trade deadline deal with the Los Angeles Angels to strengthen the Phillies’ center-field defense and had shown improved ability as a hitter, bating .286 in 41 games. In this situation, a fly ball, a ground ball, any kind of contact, was all that was needed to give Stott a chance to score the tying run. Pressly started Marsh with an 88 mph cutter up in the zone. Marsh swung mightily and missed. The second pitch was another cutter, this time a little low and in. Again, Marsh took a big swing and missed. 

At this point, FOX Sports analyst John Smoltz said, “Marsh needs a short swing. He has to find a way to put the ball in play.” Marsh could not. On the next pitch, another low cutter in the strike zone, Marsh again took a big swing and missed. Two outs. Pressly wriggled out of the inning when Schwarber smashed a grounder down the first-base line that Trey Mancini snagged for the final out of the inning. Pressly finished off the Phillies in the ninth with the help of a great running catch by Chas McCormack in center field on a J.T. Realmuto drive and the Astros had taken the critical Game 5 and were well on their way to a Series win.

What if Marsh had gotten his bat on the ball? There was no guarantee that the Phillies would score and certainly no guarantee that they would go on to win the game. But that one at-bat, that one great chance to tie Game 5, was the Phillies’ last realistic chance, I believe, to take the World Series.

Game 6 played out pretty much as I expected. The Phillies still could not hit Valdez and, while Wheeler pitched better than he had in Game 2, he was lifted for lefty José Alvarado with two on in the sixth and Alvarez coming to the plate. Alvarez’ dramatic home run essentially ended the competition.

Even with the Game 6 loss, if the Phillies could have somehow eked out a win in Game 5, the Series would have moved a winner take all Game 7. I would have liked to have seen what the Phillies could have done in a Game 7 with Suárez on the mound against McCullers. It was not to be.

The better team won the Series, which is a good thing, I suppose. The Phillies improbably sent their fans on a wild postseason ride with a glorious run. All is right and in balance in the baseball world. And yet, I am left with this nagging feeling, that if Marsh could have made contact in that one crucial Game 5 at-bat, the Series might have concluded with a parade down Philadelphia’s Broad Street.

Ah, well. Wait ‘til next year!

Russ Walsh is a retired teacher, diehard Phillies fan, and student of the history of baseball with a special interest in the odd, quirky, and once in a lifetime events that happen on the baseball field. He writes for both the SABR BioProject and the SABR Games Project and maintains his own blog The Faith of a Phillies Fan. You can reach Russ on Twitter @faithofaphilli1.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# phillies# astros# world series# mlb# brandon marsh

Comments / 6

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1920 followers

More from IBWAA

Aaron Judge And His Yankees Legacy

Aaron Judge just missed a Triple Crown with the 2022 Yankees.Jeffrey Hayes, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Many pundits are stating that Aaron Judge needs to re-sign with the Yankees to secure his Yankees legacy. While I understand that idea, and the sentiment behind that line of thinking, I also believe that idea is absolutely wrong.

Read full story
Cooperstown, NY

Opinion: Buck Showalter Was Not a Deserving ‘Manager of the Year’

Buck Showalter has never won a pennant but was Manager of the Year four times.All-Pro Reels, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. We’ve seen this act before: the election of a candidate who didn’t earn the vote or even deserve a place on the ballot.

Read full story
1 comments

Bill James Handbook Hits Home Run, Keeps Hot Stove Burning

The 2023 edition of this information-packed paperback was published on Nov. 1.ACTA Publications. The best companion for the long off-season is The Bill James Handbook 2023. There’s no doubt in my mind.

Read full story
Washington, DC

The “record-setting” 2022 Nationals

Josiah Gray (40) often encountered trouble on the mound for the 2022 Nationals.All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. Let us count the ways the Nationals of 2022 smashed a number of long-standing franchise and season records for futility. A 55-107 finish, worst since Washington regained a team in 2005, can do that.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted Predecessor

Today, we consider the potential that the Houston Astros may take a step backwards in its search for a new general manager.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Barely a week after the Astros—the un-shifty (except for infield defensive alignments), un-canned, un-sneaky, un-tainted 2022 edition—won the World Series, owner Jim Crane elected to let general manager James Click go. At the time of this writing, nothing from behind those scenes has emerged. But something did emerge around social media's dubious precincts: a consummation devoutly not to be wished.

Read full story

Arizona Fall League 2022 finale

Many big-league prospects emerge every year from the Arizona Fall League.Arizona Fall League. The 2022 Arizona Fall League (AFL) comes to a close today with the championship game, to be played in Scottsdale Stadium and aired live on MLB Network at 8 p.m. EST.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned Boos

Controversial Commissioner Rob Manfred aroused the ire of Astros fans at Minute Maid Park.Arturo Pardavila III from Hoboken, NJ, USA, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Two days after Rob Manfred issued a “State of the Game” press release, he was hit with an unending deluge of boos when he tried to present the Commissioner’s Trophy to the newly-crowned World Champion Houston Astros.

Read full story

Shohei Ohtani and the Tragedy of the Angels

Shohei Ohtani is a devastating lefty slugger and righty pitcher.Mogami Kariya, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. Shohei Ohtani has performed feats never before seen in MLB history. He is not only an elite power-hitter, but also one of the league’s best pitchers. The enormity of what he has accomplished and what he may yet achieve is so great it’s almost too much to comprehend.

Read full story

Suspects Still, Barry + Roger Tandem Takes Aim At Cooperstown Berth Again

Two-time NL MVP Dale Murphy heads the Hall of Fame's new Eras Committee ballot.Whitney & Matt Dellinger from Atlanta, GA, USA, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. We haven’t heard the last of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie Season

Now that the World Series is over, we’re entering awards season for baseball. The finalists have been revealed for this year's awards, but let’s go back in time a bit. 2004 was a first for three-time All-Star Jason Bay. He became not only the first Canadian, but the first Pittsburgh Pirate to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Read full story

Revisiting A More Memorable Oakland A's Season In 1973

After a forgettable 2022, let's go back to a time when the A's gave us quite a bit more worth remembering.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Last month in this space a recap of the 2022 Oakland Athletics season was offered, and it was depressing.

Read full story
Williamsport, PA

Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runs

The Phillies hit five home runs in one World Series game at Citizens Bank Park Nov. 1.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Go ahead and lament the Phillies’ home run hammering of Lance McCullers, Jr. and the Astros in World Series Game 3. Kvetch all you wish at this “reliance” on the home run. (Expose yourself thus to forgetting or ignoring how the Phillies overthrew the Astros in Game 1 while you’re at it, too.)

Read full story

Picking Likely Landing Spots for Top Free Agents

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge figures to be the biggest name in this year's free-agent market.Arturo Pardavila on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop), Creative Commons Attribution 2.

Read full story
1 comments

MLB Shuts Out International Fans in Australia

Major Leaue Baseball created controversy with its postseason broadcasts overseas.Major League Baseball. Barely 24 hours before the first pitch of this year’s MLB postseason, Major League Baseball quietly updated its terms and conditions to black out international subscribers to the MLBTV platform.

Read full story

Good News: Baseball Will Stay In Sports Page Headlines All Winter

Rogers Hornsby's off-season was a time of waiting for spring.Goudey Card Company. This is the time of year I start thinking of Rogers Hornsby. The Hall of Fame second baseman, who was also a major-league manager, was once asked what he did during the winter months.

Read full story
Washington, PA

What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?

With Bryce Harper finally playing in his first World Series, I thought it would be a good time to revisit how he ended up on the Philadelphia Phillies in the first place. When Harper debuted with the Washington Nationals in 2012, he was possibly the most hyped prospect in baseball history. Dubbed “baseball’s chosen one” by Sports Illustrated at age 16, the next few years were essentially an exercise in waiting for him to arrive in the big leagues.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

The Emergence of Jeremy Pena

Today, we look at the outstanding rise of Jeremy Pena in 2022.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. No one knew. Well, some did, but not many. When is a move so minor and inconsequential that it registers an impact of less than zero? You really have to be locked into the Houston Astros to have even noticed what was going on last October, and even then, you had to dig a little further.

Read full story
Miami, FL

As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)

Marlins Park opened in Miami in 2012.Roberto Coquis, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. After a seven-year dose of Don Mattingly, the Miami Marlins have decided their next manager should be long on youth even if he’s short on experience.

Read full story

The Reality of 62 Home Runs

Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, an American League record, in 2022.Arturo Pardavila on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop) Creative Commons Attribution 2. Did you know that Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs this year?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy