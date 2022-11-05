Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runs

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLlA7_0izp3W7n00
The Phillies hit five home runs in one World Series game at Citizens Bank Park Nov. 1.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Jeff Kallman

Go ahead and lament the Phillies’ home run hammering of Lance McCullers, Jr. and the Astros in World Series Game 3. Kvetch all you wish at this “reliance” on the home run. (Expose yourself thus to forgetting or ignoring how the Phillies overthrew the Astros in Game 1 while you’re at it, too.)

But at least join celebration of Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm leading off the bottom of the second off with a line drive into the left field seats. Bohm may or may not have known what you may or may not have known before he swung, that he was making history of his own.  

With McCullers discovering early and often enough that his usually formidable repertoire of breaking balls wasn’t good enough to remain unbroken, Bohm swatted the one thousandth home run in World Series history. He did it on the first pitch thrown in the inning, and just an inning after Bryce Harper launched the first pitch of his first plate appearance three quarters of the way up the lower right field seats. 

The game would finish with a 7-0 Phillies demolition, putting them up 2-1 in the Series. It also finished with World Series home run numbers 1,001-1,003, courtesy of Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and Rhys Hoskins to follow. It took a mere 119 years for Bohm to hit the millennial milestone, which tells you something about good things and those waiting. 

The only thing that could have sweetened it would be if Bohm had hit it off a known Hall of Famer in waiting. That’s what happened the first time around, in Game One of the 1903 Series. Fashioned as a best-of-eight, the Pittsburgh Pirates had a 3-1 edge before the Boston Americans (the Red Sox-to-be) swept the final four games. But that set began with a 7-3 Pirates win, and the Pirates’ right fielder accounting for four of the seven runs. 

Jimmy Sebring’s may not be a name you remembered until someone unearthed it in the immediate wake of the Phillies’ bomb squad turning Game Three into a simulated exercise by the ancient Strategic Air Command. But he checked in at the plate on 1 October 1903 in the top of the seventh, with the Pirates up 6-0. 

That was the time of the Dead Ball Era, when pitchers were trained to pitch to contact and not through bats. When hitters weren’t supposed to think of home runs at the plate. When pitchers could pitch gobs of complete games not because they were “tougher men” but because they weren’t hard throwers. When a team could lead the league hitting only two less home runs in one year than Schwarber hit by himself to lead the National League this year. 

Sebring already had a two-run single in the first, and a pair of one-run singles in the third and the fourth, against Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young, when he checked in against Young in the top of the seventh. No, they also didn’t consider relief pitching then to be anything better than the refuge of men who couldn’t cut the mustard as starters, either. The idea that even a Hall of Famer just might be vulnerable facing batters the third or fourth time around wasn’t programmed into early 20th century software. 

So with one out Sebring got a fourth crack at Young, whom he'd already hit as though holding ownership papers. He cracked one to the rear end of right center field and managed to run it out for an inside-the-park home run. The Pirates won the game and lost the Series war, but Sebring came out of it as the leading Pirate hitter for the set. It was Sebring’s final brush with baseball glory.  

Baseball wasn’t the grand living then that it is today, and Sebring may well have been discontented with that side of the game. By May 1904, he was as much in love with the Pirates as a cobra with a mongoose. Not even a little tough love from his Hall of Fame teammate Honus Wagner could shake him out of it.  

Then, according to Sebring’s Society for American Baseball Research biography, came the 3 July 1904 ankle injury that all but sapped Sebring’s baseball ability. And, perhaps, what remained of his love of the game. SABR biographer Robert Payton Wiggins, writing in 2011, ran down, among other things: 

* Sebring argued with the Pirates over treating and caring for the injured ankle, and was traded to Cincinnati that August. Though he struggled, the Reds offered him a $600 pay hike rather than grant his release. Then his wife, Elizabeth, was stricken with peritonitis. 

* The Reds loaned Sebring the money to tend his wife’s medical bills with a promise that it would be considered a gift if he stayed with them until autumn. But wanting to stay close to her, he joined Williamsport’s outlaw team in Pennsylvania’s Tri-State League.  

* Oops. The Reds moved to declare Sebring a contract jumper and for baseball’s then-ruling National Commission to ban him (and others) unless the commissioners re-instated him. Meanwhile, Sebring enjoyed a bit of a second wind with Williamsport, but the Reds attempted to trade his rights while Sebring hung on to become Williamsport’s player-manager and try luring a few major leaguers to the team. 

* Sebring finally received reinstatement for 1909, as a member of the Brooklyn Superbas. (You know them better as the Dodgers.) It cost the team a mere $600 to the Reds, the money Sebring still owed for his wife’s earlier medical care, while Sebring himself had to pay a $200 fine. He struggled in Brooklyn, was released and then picked up by the Washington Senators, struggled more, but ended the season confident he’d pick it up again come spring training 1910. 

The only thing Sebring picked up, tragically, was Bright’s disease—known long since by its proper name, nephritis—discovered after a pair of December 1909 seizures. His wife and daughter high-tailed it by train back to Williamsport (they were visiting Mrs. Sebring’s father out of town) but arrived too late. He was dead at 27. 

Sebring’s was the first of ten inside-the-park World Series home runs to come. Maybe the most famous names to do it were a couple of guys named Stengel (1923, for the New York Giants) and Gehrig (1928, for the Yankees). It hasn’t been done in a Series again since Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar did it in Game One of the 2015 Series against the Mets—and his was the first such Series homer in 86 years. 

 The young man who ran himself into a long inside-the-park home run to start World Series history, and who might have had his best run as a baseball player across that entire Series, couldn’t out-run his frustrations.  

Alec Bohm has known frustration enough since he finished second in 2020’s National League Rookie of the Year voting. But he’s managed to out-play enough frustration  when it’s counted this postseason. Now he has bragging rights the far more celebrated among the Phillies’ phloggers lack. He’d be justified completely if, for the rest of this Series, he changes his uniform number to 1,000. 

Jeff Kallman is an IBWAA Life Member who writes Throneberry Fields Forever. He has written for the Society for American Baseball Research, The Hardball Times, Sports-Central, and other publications. He has lived in Las Vegas since 2007, where he plays the guitar and writes music when not writing baseball. He remains a Mets fan since the day they were born. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1919 followers

More from IBWAA

Revisiting A More Memorable Oakland A's Season In 1973

After a forgettable 2022, let's go back to a time when the A's gave us quite a bit more worth remembering.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Last month in this space a recap of the 2022 Oakland Athletics season was offered, and it was depressing.

Read full story

Picking Likely Landing Spots for Top Free Agents

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge figures to be the biggest name in this year's free-agent market.Arturo Pardavila on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop), Creative Commons Attribution 2.

Read full story
1 comments

MLB Shuts Out International Fans in Australia

Major Leaue Baseball created controversy with its postseason broadcasts overseas.Major League Baseball. Barely 24 hours before the first pitch of this year’s MLB postseason, Major League Baseball quietly updated its terms and conditions to black out international subscribers to the MLBTV platform.

Read full story

Good News: Baseball Will Stay In Sports Page Headlines All Winter

Rogers Hornsby's off-season was a time of waiting for spring.Goudey Card Company. This is the time of year I start thinking of Rogers Hornsby. The Hall of Fame second baseman, who was also a major-league manager, was once asked what he did during the winter months.

Read full story
Washington, PA

What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?

With Bryce Harper finally playing in his first World Series, I thought it would be a good time to revisit how he ended up on the Philadelphia Phillies in the first place. When Harper debuted with the Washington Nationals in 2012, he was possibly the most hyped prospect in baseball history. Dubbed “baseball’s chosen one” by Sports Illustrated at age 16, the next few years were essentially an exercise in waiting for him to arrive in the big leagues.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

The Emergence of Jeremy Pena

Today, we look at the outstanding rise of Jeremy Pena in 2022.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. No one knew. Well, some did, but not many. When is a move so minor and inconsequential that it registers an impact of less than zero? You really have to be locked into the Houston Astros to have even noticed what was going on last October, and even then, you had to dig a little further.

Read full story
Miami, FL

As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)

Marlins Park opened in Miami in 2012.Roberto Coquis, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. After a seven-year dose of Don Mattingly, the Miami Marlins have decided their next manager should be long on youth even if he’s short on experience.

Read full story

The Reality of 62 Home Runs

Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, an American League record, in 2022.Arturo Pardavila on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop) Creative Commons Attribution 2. Did you know that Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs this year?

Read full story

Red-Hot Houston Astros Couldn’t Run the Table This Postseason

Kyle Schwarber led the NL in home runs, helping the Phillies reach the World Series.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Baseball is totally unpredictable. Even after covering the game for more than half-a-century, there’s no sure thing — especially in the postseason.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This Again

The 2022 World Series moves to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Monday.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Nick Castellanos might best be known as a meme at this point. It’s a good meme, one I’ve used several times myself.

Read full story

For Yankees, Harper The One That Got Away

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. One of my best friends is a fan of the Oakland A's. He's been a supporter of the A's since the early 1970s. He became a fan the way many become fans -- he started watching baseball and the A's were the big winners. And to his credit, he has remained a loyal A's fan ever since -- through good and bad, through winning, and through a lot of losing.

Read full story
3 comments
Cooperstown, PA

Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick Allen

Today, we review some stories and examples to remind us that while Dick Allen was a great ballplayer, he was an even better person.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Dick Allen was a revered athlete. The Wampum Walloper crushed baseballs and struck fear into opposing pitchers’ hearts. Baseball Historian, Bill Jenkinson, explained how the only ballplayer who may top Allen’s pure power is The Babe. Allen’s career numbers are astounding, and justify a plaque into Cooperstown alone. MLB Network’s Brian Kenny went on-air declaring Dick as a top 20 hitter all-time.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall Ball

The Cleveland Guardians, who play at Progressive Field, won the 2022 AL Central title.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Charlie Steiner: A hard-throwing right-hander by the name of Santiago Ramirez making his third appearance for the Nationals, in two innings he's given up a run and three base hits. Ha! It would be interesting if Russell Martin can connect.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Glad to See ‘Manfred Man’ Disappear During Postseason

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred ushered in the "ghost runner" to quicken the pace of game.Arturo Pardavilla III from Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The best thing about the baseball post-season is the disappearance of “the Manfred Man” — the free runners placed on second base at the start of every extra inning if a game goes past the usual nine.

Read full story

Baseball Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx Was Born This Day in 1907

Hall of Fame slugger Jimmie Foxx shows off his muscles.Public domain. His life story and his role in baseball’s history are as quickly recognized as much for the spelling of his surname.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Grading the 2022 Atlanta Braves

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley with writer Dan Schlossberg at 2022 All-Star Game.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The new playoff systems that provides “byes” to the four teams with the best records was no godsend to the Braves, Dodgers, or Yankees. Only the Houston Astros advanced to the Championship Series (for the sixth straight season).

Read full story

The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?

It was a disappointing year for the Detroit Tigers. The combination of injuries, under performance, slow starts and other oddities ultimately cost Al Avila his job as the Tigers’ general manager. Detroit has shifted control of its team and front office to Scott Harris, who has already begun to make changes with several coaches either being let go or reassigned. The next big step for Harris is determining what to do with his current roster.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

2022 Oakland A’s Season Review

Today, we look at how the Oakland A's fared this seasonCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. The 2022 season has mercifully come to an end for the Oakland Athletics. Living through the first year of a teardown after losing their manager Bob Melvin and stars (and 2022 playoff participants) Mark Canha, Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, Starling Marte, Chris Bassitt, and Sean Manaea made for a tough season. In many ways, not a lot of progress was made. It is still unclear whether young players acquired in those offseason deals like Christan Pache and Kevin Smith, who were both in the Opening Day line-up, are even major leaguers.

Read full story

Self-Inflicted Injuries Crop Up at Worst Possible Time

The 2022 Atlanta Braves missed All-Star Ozzie Albies, greeting writer Dan Schlossberg.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. John Schuerholz once said of John Rocker that he had a million-dollar arm but a ten-cent head.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy