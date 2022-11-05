Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runs

The Phillies hit five home runs in one World Series game at Citizens Bank Park Nov. 1. Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Jeff Kallman

Go ahead and lament the Phillies’ home run hammering of Lance McCullers, Jr. and the Astros in World Series Game 3. Kvetch all you wish at this “reliance” on the home run. (Expose yourself thus to forgetting or ignoring how the Phillies overthrew the Astros in Game 1 while you’re at it, too.)

But at least join celebration of Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm leading off the bottom of the second off with a line drive into the left field seats. Bohm may or may not have known what you may or may not have known before he swung, that he was making history of his own.

With McCullers discovering early and often enough that his usually formidable repertoire of breaking balls wasn’t good enough to remain unbroken, Bohm swatted the one thousandth home run in World Series history. He did it on the first pitch thrown in the inning, and just an inning after Bryce Harper launched the first pitch of his first plate appearance three quarters of the way up the lower right field seats.

The game would finish with a 7-0 Phillies demolition, putting them up 2-1 in the Series. It also finished with World Series home run numbers 1,001-1,003, courtesy of Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and Rhys Hoskins to follow. It took a mere 119 years for Bohm to hit the millennial milestone, which tells you something about good things and those waiting.

The only thing that could have sweetened it would be if Bohm had hit it off a known Hall of Famer in waiting. That’s what happened the first time around, in Game One of the 1903 Series. Fashioned as a best-of-eight, the Pittsburgh Pirates had a 3-1 edge before the Boston Americans (the Red Sox-to-be) swept the final four games. But that set began with a 7-3 Pirates win, and the Pirates’ right fielder accounting for four of the seven runs.

Jimmy Sebring’s may not be a name you remembered until someone unearthed it in the immediate wake of the Phillies’ bomb squad turning Game Three into a simulated exercise by the ancient Strategic Air Command. But he checked in at the plate on 1 October 1903 in the top of the seventh, with the Pirates up 6-0.

That was the time of the Dead Ball Era, when pitchers were trained to pitch to contact and not through bats. When hitters weren’t supposed to think of home runs at the plate. When pitchers could pitch gobs of complete games not because they were “tougher men” but because they weren’t hard throwers. When a team could lead the league hitting only two less home runs in one year than Schwarber hit by himself to lead the National League this year.

Sebring already had a two-run single in the first, and a pair of one-run singles in the third and the fourth, against Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young, when he checked in against Young in the top of the seventh. No, they also didn’t consider relief pitching then to be anything better than the refuge of men who couldn’t cut the mustard as starters, either. The idea that even a Hall of Famer just might be vulnerable facing batters the third or fourth time around wasn’t programmed into early 20th century software.

So with one out Sebring got a fourth crack at Young, whom he'd already hit as though holding ownership papers. He cracked one to the rear end of right center field and managed to run it out for an inside-the-park home run. The Pirates won the game and lost the Series war, but Sebring came out of it as the leading Pirate hitter for the set. It was Sebring’s final brush with baseball glory.

Baseball wasn’t the grand living then that it is today, and Sebring may well have been discontented with that side of the game. By May 1904, he was as much in love with the Pirates as a cobra with a mongoose. Not even a little tough love from his Hall of Fame teammate Honus Wagner could shake him out of it.

Then, according to Sebring’s Society for American Baseball Research biography, came the 3 July 1904 ankle injury that all but sapped Sebring’s baseball ability. And, perhaps, what remained of his love of the game. SABR biographer Robert Payton Wiggins, writing in 2011, ran down, among other things:

* Sebring argued with the Pirates over treating and caring for the injured ankle, and was traded to Cincinnati that August. Though he struggled, the Reds offered him a $600 pay hike rather than grant his release. Then his wife, Elizabeth, was stricken with peritonitis.

* The Reds loaned Sebring the money to tend his wife’s medical bills with a promise that it would be considered a gift if he stayed with them until autumn. But wanting to stay close to her, he joined Williamsport’s outlaw team in Pennsylvania’s Tri-State League.

* Oops. The Reds moved to declare Sebring a contract jumper and for baseball’s then-ruling National Commission to ban him (and others) unless the commissioners re-instated him. Meanwhile, Sebring enjoyed a bit of a second wind with Williamsport, but the Reds attempted to trade his rights while Sebring hung on to become Williamsport’s player-manager and try luring a few major leaguers to the team.

* Sebring finally received reinstatement for 1909, as a member of the Brooklyn Superbas. (You know them better as the Dodgers.) It cost the team a mere $600 to the Reds, the money Sebring still owed for his wife’s earlier medical care, while Sebring himself had to pay a $200 fine. He struggled in Brooklyn, was released and then picked up by the Washington Senators, struggled more, but ended the season confident he’d pick it up again come spring training 1910.

The only thing Sebring picked up, tragically, was Bright’s disease—known long since by its proper name, nephritis—discovered after a pair of December 1909 seizures. His wife and daughter high-tailed it by train back to Williamsport (they were visiting Mrs. Sebring’s father out of town) but arrived too late. He was dead at 27.

Sebring’s was the first of ten inside-the-park World Series home runs to come. Maybe the most famous names to do it were a couple of guys named Stengel (1923, for the New York Giants) and Gehrig (1928, for the Yankees). It hasn’t been done in a Series again since Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar did it in Game One of the 2015 Series against the Mets—and his was the first such Series homer in 86 years.

The young man who ran himself into a long inside-the-park home run to start World Series history, and who might have had his best run as a baseball player across that entire Series, couldn’t out-run his frustrations.

Alec Bohm has known frustration enough since he finished second in 2020’s National League Rookie of the Year voting. But he’s managed to out-play enough frustration when it’s counted this postseason. Now he has bragging rights the far more celebrated among the Phillies’ phloggers lack. He’d be justified completely if, for the rest of this Series, he changes his uniform number to 1,000.

