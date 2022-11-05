Picking Likely Landing Spots for Top Free Agents

By Dan Schlossberg
Figuring out where free agents will land is far more difficult than picking pennant winners or world champions.
It’s especially tough this year, since Aaron Judge — and possibly others — are certain to top existing records for the biggest contract ($430 million, spread over 12 years) and the highest annual average (the $43.3 million the Mets lavished on aging Max Scherzer).
Trea Turner has hinted he’d like to play close to his Florida home but Atlanta native Dansby Swanson, another shortstop, might not re-sign with the Braves because he has the same agent as Freddie Freeman, the subject of bungled negotiations last winter.
Judge might move too, especially after Yankee fans booed him during the playoffs after his 62-homer season.
So here’s an educated guess at where the top free agents will land, with second and third choices indicated as well:
- Aaron Judge, OF — The towering slugger had 62 homers and chased a Triple Crown, and even acquitted himself well when asked to play center. The Yankees would have to double their March offer to the Northern California native but they can afford it. The picks: 1. Yankees, 2. Giants, 3. Dodgers.
- Justin Verlander, RHP — Pushing 40, he’s about to win the Cy Young Award for the third time. His World Series struggles are a mystery. The picks: 1. Mets, 2. Yankees, 3. Astros.
- Carlos Correa, SS — The injury-prone but superlative infielder is opting out of a three-year Twins contract after one year. The picks: 1. Dodgers, 2. Braves, 3. Twins.
- Trea Turner, SS — Headed east? He has speed, power, and a good glove. The picks: 1. Braves, 2. Dodgers, 3. Phillies.
- Jacob deGrom, RHP — Wary about his age and cranky elbow, teams might not pony up what he wants. The picks: 1. Rangers, 2. Braves, 3. Mets.
- Edwin Diaz, RHP — The best available closer just might stay put but he’ll be paid more than any previous reliever. The picks: 1. Mets, 2. Dodgers, 3. Cardinals.
- Brandon Nimmo, CF — The Mets want to keep him but the lure to play near his Wyoming home is strong. The picks: 1. Rockies, 2. Giants, 3. Dodgers.
- Anthony Rizzo, 1B — He had a great year with the Yankees but the Cubs want him back. The picks: 1. Cubs, 2. Yankees, 3. Giants.
- Carlos Rodon, LHP — A lefthanded starter coming off a strong season, he’ll be in demand. The picks: 1. Dodgers, 2. Giants, 3. Yankees.
- Dansby Swanson, SS — Won his first Gold Glove and made the NL All-Star squad. Has good power but fans too frequently. The picks: 1. Dodgers, 2. Twins, 3. Braves.
- J.D. Martinez, OF — Slugger who can DH or play the outfield. The picks: 1. Astros, 2. Cubs, 3. Braves.
- Jean Segura, 2B-SS — Versatile infielder was terrific for NL champs. The picks: 1. Phillies, 2. Braves, 3. Yankees.
- David Robertson, RHP — Did a good job as Philadelphia closer but age is creeping up on him and he’s often wild. The picks: 1. Yankees, 2. Mets, 3. Phillies.
- Kenley Jansen, RHP — Led NL with 41 saves but also blew seven. Has bouts of wildness and is prone to gopher ball. The picks: 1. Dodgers, 2. Braves, 3. Yankees.
- Xander Bogaerts, SS — If he exercises the opt-out clause in his Red Sox contract, suitors will line up at the door. His defense isn’t great but he compensates with the bat. The picks: 1. Red Sox, 2. Phillies, 3. Dodgers.
- Clayton Kershaw, LHP — A native Texan, he could leave L.A. now that Bruce Bochy is managing the Rangers. The picks: 1. Rangers, 2. Dodgers, 3. Yankees.
- Jose Abreu, 1B — Coming off a bad year, his price is down. But he’d like to stay close to Chicago. The picks: 1. Cubs, 2. White Sox, 3. Yankees.
- Andrew Benintendi, OF — He makes contact and bats left-handed. ‘Nuff said. The picks: 1. Braves, 2. Yankees, 3. Mets.
- Willson Contreras, C — A quality catcher who can hit! The picks: 1. Astros, 2. Cubs, 3. Cardinals.
- Adam Duvall, OF — Coming back from a fractured wrist, he offers power and defense. The picks: 1. Braves, 2. Cubs, 3. Rockies.
- Yuli Gurriel, 1B — Age could hamstring his next contract. The picks: 1. Astros, 2. Blue Jays, 3. Guardians.
- Tim Anderson, SS — White Sox might not let him walk. The picks: 1. White Sox, 2. Dodgers, 3. Braves.
- Joc Pederson, OF — He liked the West Coast but Braves want him back. The picks: 1. Braves, 2. Dodgers, 3. Giants.
- Tyler Anderson, LHP — Good young lefties are hard to find. The picks: 1. Dodgers, 2. Braves, 3. Yankees.
- Aaron Nola, RHP — Erratic post-season starter had losing record and weak outings in last three postseason starts. The picks: 1. Padres, 2. Phillies, 3. Cardinals.
- Brandon Belt, 1B — Giants hope he’ll stay. The picks: 1. Astros, 2. Cubs, 3. Giants.
- Michael Conforto, OF — The former Met missed the season but has recovered from shoulder surgery. The picks: 1. Phillies, 2. Braves, 3. Mets.
- Zack Greinke, RHP — Good bet for short contract. The picks: 1. Blue Jays, 2. Phillies, 3. Mariners.
Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ writes baseball for numerous outlets, including Latino Sports and forbes.com. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.
