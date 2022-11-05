Picking Likely Landing Spots for Top Free Agents

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge figures to be the biggest name in this year's free-agent market. Arturo Pardavila on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop), Creative Commons Attribution 2

By Dan Schlossberg

Figuring out where free agents will land is far more difficult than picking pennant winners or world champions.

It’s especially tough this year, since Aaron Judge — and possibly others — are certain to top existing records for the biggest contract ($430 million, spread over 12 years) and the highest annual average (the $43.3 million the Mets lavished on aging Max Scherzer).

Trea Turner has hinted he’d like to play close to his Florida home but Atlanta native Dansby Swanson, another shortstop, might not re-sign with the Braves because he has the same agent as Freddie Freeman, the subject of bungled negotiations last winter.

Judge might move too, especially after Yankee fans booed him during the playoffs after his 62-homer season.

So here’s an educated guess at where the top free agents will land, with second and third choices indicated as well:

With an MVP all but certain, Aaron Judge will have no trouble finding suitors for his slugging in the free-agent market.