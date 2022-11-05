MLB Shuts Out International Fans in Australia

Major Leaue Baseball created controversy with its postseason broadcasts overseas.Major League Baseball

By AJ Mithen

Barely 24 hours before the first pitch of this year’s MLB postseason, Major League Baseball quietly updated its terms and conditions to black out international subscribers to the MLBTV platform.

This comes after years of overseas MLBTV watchers being able to watch postseason games through their subscriptions. Before that, fans had only unreliable local broadcasts available to them. The streaming platform was thus the only way to guarantee they could watch the games they wanted to see. 

More than a few overseas watchers found out about this sneaky update the hard way — when they woke up at 3 a.m. to try and watch a game, they were greeted by an unexpected message that read ‘this is not available in your area.’

Broadcast blackouts are a notorious bugbear for American and Canadian baseball fans, and MLB’s decision to pull the rug on its international subscribers as well showed once more how out of touch the game can be with the people it needs to engage the most. 

It took a few days for MLB to respond to the outcry, with a spokesperson saying the blackouts were due to ‘exclusivity agreements with international broadcast partners reached ahead of the season,’ and that as part of those agreements more games had been added, including post-season games.

MLBTV streamed the remainder of the Wild Card Series to allow fans to ‘make alternate arrangements.’ Refunds were made available to the value of the post-season package, around $25. 

But another problem was the availability of the games through those international broadcast partners.

Take Australia, for example. To watch playoff baseball, you have to either have a pay TV subscription or pay to join ‘Kayo’, a sports streaming platform. Both of those cost quite a bit of money.

Also if you did join up with Kayo, games weren’t shown in parallel — you had one game and when it finished, it switched to another. When Houston took 18 innings to beat Seattle, 1-0, in the American League Division Series, Australian viewers missed the first 7 2/3 innings of the Yankees and Guardians game. This went on for the whole post-season, with games often being joined well in progress, around the third or fourth inning. 

Australian baseball broadcaster Chris Coleman has been a key figure in building the profile of the game across the country and indeed showcasing Aussie baseball to the world — and he didn’t hold back his thoughts. 

“To have the business end of the season yanked away from us with no notice, have to rely on third-party providers that we may or may not have a subscription with, and for that service at times being unable to provide us with feeds of concurrent games? It went beyond ‘not good enough,’” he says. 

“This was a real kick in the guts. It seemed more like a call made by a short-sighted bean-counter than an organization that cares about the fan experience.”

One of the great frustrations of following Major League Baseball is its tin ear to the needs of the fan, shown in the form of blackouts, bad decisions, industrial disputes, you name it. 

For a league that professes a goal of spreading its reach across the globe, there sure are a lot of inaction and cash-first options being taken that give the impression that people who genuinely care about the game (and can bring many more along with them) don’t really matter. 

“Aussie fans do it, though, to follow games at the best of times,” Coleman continues. 

“Our local league rarely gets the media spotlight. MLB’s visit to these shores was almost a decade ago and has had no follow-up. And now, this year’s most important games can only be watched — by people who paid months ago to watch them — by leaping through additional hoops.”

“On the bright side, knowing I can get much of the coverage from a betting app next year, I’ll save my money. And probably buy an NFL pass instead.”

AJ Mithen is an Australian sportswriter, co-host of the podcast A Sporting Discussionand regular guest on ABC radio and RRR FM. He loves to give space to the sporting stories the mainstream forgets - and hell never rest until Australian baseball gets the coverage it deserves. Hes always up for a chat on Twitter @AJMithen.

Comments

comments

comments
comments
comments
comments

