Good News: Baseball Will Stay In Sports Page Headlines All Winter

Rogers Hornsby's off-season was a time of waiting for spring. Goudey Card Company

By Dan Schlossberg

This is the time of year I start thinking of Rogers Hornsby.

The Hall of Fame second baseman, who was also a major-league manager, was once asked what he did during the winter months.

“I look out the window and wait for spring,” he said.

As a baseball purist with no interest in any other sport, I couldn’t agree more.

For me, there will be no sport worth watching until pitchers and catchers report — my favorite four words of the baseball lexicon.

That won’t happen until mid-February, weeks after Punxatawney Phil & Co. have searched in vain for their shadows.

The 2022 World Series between Houston and Philadelphia will end tonight or tomorrow [I picked the Astros in six in this space last weekend]. After that, it’s open season for free agents, trades, and other preparations for next season.

At least we’ll have the Baseball Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019. Cancelled by Covid twice and the lockout once, this week-long event invariably captures the back-page headlines of the big-city tabloids.

And why shouldn’t it? Baseball is America’s national pastime — even with such dubious developments as interleague play, wild-card winners, and the “Manfred Man” ghost runner that destroys the integrity of extra-inning games.

The Rules Committee has wisely killed the shift, limited the number of attempted pick-off throws, and even enlarged the bases but the game will still be the same: nine innings, a nine-man batting order, and 60 feet 6 inches from the mound to the plate.

Speculation over who signs where will keep baseball writers busy but the crazy salary spiral sparked by Marvin Miller will continue all winter and beyond. Current characters like Steve Cohen, the hedge-fund mastermind who owns the Mets, will continue to spend millions on old players, forcing everyone else to overpay too.

George Steinbrenner must be enjoying the spending frenzy he launched so many moons ago.

For me, I’ll spend the winter on new book projects. The New Baseball Bible, which began life in 1980 as The Baseball Catalog, will have a new look and maybe new name for its updated version, scheduled for 2025. I also have a contract to draft a book on my favorite player of all time, Hank Aaron, since 2024 is the 50th anniversary of the home run that broke Babe Ruth’s cherished career record.

I also hope to congratulate my friend Dusty Baker at the Winter Meetings. Although he won a World Series ring as an outfielder for the 1981 Dodgers, he had never won one as a manager — even after taking five teams into the playoffs (Giants, Cubs, Reds, Nationals, and Astros).

I remember writing a magazine profile of Dusty that the editor headlined, “The Next Hank Aaron.” Dusty remembers too, though both of us knew that nobody could ever replace the home run king. Not even some guy named Barry, who topped 50 home runs only in the year he hit 73.

As Yogi once said, something’s not kosher in the State of Denmark.

Next month, Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa, and other suspected steroids cheats could surface again when the Hall of Fame convenes its Contemporary Baseball Player Era Committee to vote on an eight-man ballot to be announced Nov. 7.

Candidates who used up their maximum 10 years on the “regular” ballot will be eligible for this off-shoot of the Veterans Committee. Fred McGriff should be a no-brainer. But arguments can still be made about the steroids guys even if they were never suspended or convicted.

Controversy fuels baseball talk and Hall of Fame votes are always rife with debate.

If that’s what it takes to keep the greatest game in the winter headlines, so be it.

Off-season’s greetings to all !!

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is the author of 40 baseball books. He covers the game for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and other outlets. E.mail him at ballathor@gmail.com.