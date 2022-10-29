As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)

Marlins Park opened in Miami in 2012. Roberto Coquis, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

After a seven-year dose of Don Mattingly, the Miami Marlins have decided their next manager should be long on youth even if he’s short on experience.

And voila! Skip Schumaker is getting his first shot as a big-league pilot after years of serving as bench coach for contenders.

A former infielder who never amounted to much as a player, Schumaker has time on his side. He’s only 42 — not much older than some of his players.

But he’s also in a division with three juggernauts, the pennant-winning Philadelphia Phillies and two teams that won 101 each but didn’t last long in post-season play.

Unless general manager Kim Ng has suddenly found buried Spanish treasure in South Florida, it’s going to be another long, hot summer. Both wins and fan support will be hard to come by.

The 2022 Marlins went 69-93 despite the presence of Sandy Alcantara, the National League’s likely Cy Young Award winner; star second baseman Jazz Chisholm, Jr.; and 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler, who flopped after signing a three-year, $36 million contract.

To be sure, Soler didn’t win that trophy while representing the Fish. He belonged to the Braves last season, got hot when it counted, and wounded up with a trophy, a hefty World Series share, and that multi-year contract.

The Marlins made the extended playoffs after the virus-shortened 2020 season but haven’t qualified in a full-length campaign since 2003, when Jack McKeon’s club beat the Yankees in the World Series.

In fact, the team has never finished first despite two world championships. Such is the wild, wild world of wild-card baseball.

If not for Washington (first in war, first in peace, but last in the National League), the Fish would have finished fifth in the five-team division.

Money talks.

The Marlins rank 23rd among the 30 clubs with a payroll of $47,900,000 — just under the per annum salary of Mets pitcher Max Scherzer.

Not surprisingly, the Mets have the highest payroll, followed by the Phillies, Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Astros, and Yankees in that order. All were involved in postseason play.

Schumaker apparently beat out former Mets manager Luis Rojas, now a Yankees coach, and fellow bench coaches Matt Quatraro (Rays) and Joe Espada (Astros). Most recently bench coach for the Cardinals, Schumaker previously served San Diego as “associate manager,” a term not taken lightly.

He inherits a team that has young, promising pitching even beyond Alcantara but a wobbly offense that seldom gives the pitching staff support.

Schumaker learned a lot last year under another young manager without experience: Ollie Marmol in St. Louis. But the Cards had veterans like Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright, plus All-Stars at the peak of their game in Nolan Arenado and MVP favorite Paul Goldschmidt.

Unless they reverse course and start spending this winter, the Marlins are not likely to return to post-season play anytime soon.

Although their top players have already endorsed the selection of Schumaker, the bottom line is the won-lost ledger. It isn’t going to be pretty.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is the author of 40 baseball books. He’s covering the World Series for forbes.com. Dan’s e.mail is ballauthor@gmail.com.