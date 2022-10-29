Miami, FL

As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpl4O_0irDhIqu00
Marlins Park opened in Miami in 2012.Roberto Coquis, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

After a seven-year dose of Don Mattingly, the Miami Marlins have decided their next manager should be long on youth even if he’s short on experience.

And voila! Skip Schumaker is getting his first shot as a big-league pilot after years of serving as bench coach for contenders.

A former infielder who never amounted to much as a player, Schumaker has time on his side. He’s only 42 — not much older than some of his players.

But he’s also in a division with three juggernauts, the pennant-winning Philadelphia Phillies and two teams that won 101 each but didn’t last long in post-season play.

Unless general manager Kim Ng has suddenly found buried Spanish treasure in South Florida, it’s going to be another long, hot summer. Both wins and fan support will be hard to come by.

The 2022 Marlins went 69-93 despite the presence of Sandy Alcantara, the National League’s likely Cy Young Award winner; star second baseman Jazz Chisholm, Jr.; and 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler, who flopped after signing a three-year, $36 million contract.

To be sure, Soler didn’t win that trophy while representing the Fish. He belonged to the Braves last season, got hot when it counted, and wounded up with a trophy, a hefty World Series share, and that multi-year contract.

The Marlins made the extended playoffs after the virus-shortened 2020 season but haven’t qualified in a full-length campaign since 2003, when Jack McKeon’s club beat the Yankees in the World Series.

In fact, the team has never finished first despite two world championships. Such is the wild, wild world of wild-card baseball.

If not for Washington (first in war, first in peace, but last in the National League), the Fish would have finished fifth in the five-team division.

Money talks.

The Marlins rank 23rd among the 30 clubs with a payroll of $47,900,000 — just under the per annum salary of Mets pitcher Max Scherzer.

Not surprisingly, the Mets have the highest payroll, followed by the Phillies, Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Astros, and Yankees in that order. All were involved in postseason play.

Schumaker apparently beat out former Mets manager Luis Rojas, now a Yankees coach, and fellow bench coaches Matt Quatraro (Rays) and Joe Espada (Astros). Most recently bench coach for the Cardinals, Schumaker previously served San Diego as “associate manager,” a term not taken lightly.

He inherits a team that has young, promising pitching even beyond Alcantara but a wobbly offense that seldom gives the pitching staff support.

Schumaker learned a lot last year under another young manager without experience: Ollie Marmol in St. Louis. But the Cards had veterans like Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright, plus All-Stars at the peak of their game in Nolan Arenado and MVP favorite Paul Goldschmidt.

Unless they reverse course and start spending this winter, the Marlins are not likely to return to post-season play anytime soon.

Although their top players have already endorsed the selection of Schumaker, the bottom line is the won-lost ledger. It isn’t going to be pretty.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is the author of 40 baseball books. He’s covering the World Series for forbes.com. Dan’s e.mail is ballauthor@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1848 followers

More from IBWAA

Washington, PA

What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?

With Bryce Harper finally playing in his first World Series, I thought it would be a good time to revisit how he ended up on the Philadelphia Phillies in the first place. When Harper debuted with the Washington Nationals in 2012, he was possibly the most hyped prospect in baseball history. Dubbed “baseball’s chosen one” by Sports Illustrated at age 16, the next few years were essentially an exercise in waiting for him to arrive in the big leagues.

Read full story
Houston, TX

The Emergence of Jeremy Pena

Today, we look at the outstanding rise of Jeremy Pena in 2022.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. No one knew. Well, some did, but not many. When is a move so minor and inconsequential that it registers an impact of less than zero? You really have to be locked into the Houston Astros to have even noticed what was going on last October, and even then, you had to dig a little further.

Read full story

The Reality of 62 Home Runs

Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, an American League record, in 2022.Arturo Pardavila on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop) Creative Commons Attribution 2. Did you know that Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs this year?

Read full story

Red-Hot Houston Astros Couldn’t Run the Table This Postseason

Kyle Schwarber led the NL in home runs, helping the Phillies reach the World Series.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Baseball is totally unpredictable. Even after covering the game for more than half-a-century, there’s no sure thing — especially in the postseason.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This Again

The 2022 World Series moves to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Monday.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Nick Castellanos might best be known as a meme at this point. It’s a good meme, one I’ve used several times myself.

Read full story

For Yankees, Harper The One That Got Away

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. One of my best friends is a fan of the Oakland A's. He's been a supporter of the A's since the early 1970s. He became a fan the way many become fans -- he started watching baseball and the A's were the big winners. And to his credit, he has remained a loyal A's fan ever since -- through good and bad, through winning, and through a lot of losing.

Read full story
3 comments
Cooperstown, PA

Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick Allen

Today, we review some stories and examples to remind us that while Dick Allen was a great ballplayer, he was an even better person.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Dick Allen was a revered athlete. The Wampum Walloper crushed baseballs and struck fear into opposing pitchers’ hearts. Baseball Historian, Bill Jenkinson, explained how the only ballplayer who may top Allen’s pure power is The Babe. Allen’s career numbers are astounding, and justify a plaque into Cooperstown alone. MLB Network’s Brian Kenny went on-air declaring Dick as a top 20 hitter all-time.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall Ball

The Cleveland Guardians, who play at Progressive Field, won the 2022 AL Central title.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Charlie Steiner: A hard-throwing right-hander by the name of Santiago Ramirez making his third appearance for the Nationals, in two innings he's given up a run and three base hits. Ha! It would be interesting if Russell Martin can connect.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Glad to See ‘Manfred Man’ Disappear During Postseason

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred ushered in the "ghost runner" to quicken the pace of game.Arturo Pardavilla III from Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The best thing about the baseball post-season is the disappearance of “the Manfred Man” — the free runners placed on second base at the start of every extra inning if a game goes past the usual nine.

Read full story

Baseball Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx Was Born This Day in 1907

Hall of Fame slugger Jimmie Foxx shows off his muscles.Public domain. His life story and his role in baseball’s history are as quickly recognized as much for the spelling of his surname.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Grading the 2022 Atlanta Braves

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley with writer Dan Schlossberg at 2022 All-Star Game.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The new playoff systems that provides “byes” to the four teams with the best records was no godsend to the Braves, Dodgers, or Yankees. Only the Houston Astros advanced to the Championship Series (for the sixth straight season).

Read full story

The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?

It was a disappointing year for the Detroit Tigers. The combination of injuries, under performance, slow starts and other oddities ultimately cost Al Avila his job as the Tigers’ general manager. Detroit has shifted control of its team and front office to Scott Harris, who has already begun to make changes with several coaches either being let go or reassigned. The next big step for Harris is determining what to do with his current roster.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

2022 Oakland A’s Season Review

Today, we look at how the Oakland A's fared this seasonCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. The 2022 season has mercifully come to an end for the Oakland Athletics. Living through the first year of a teardown after losing their manager Bob Melvin and stars (and 2022 playoff participants) Mark Canha, Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, Starling Marte, Chris Bassitt, and Sean Manaea made for a tough season. In many ways, not a lot of progress was made. It is still unclear whether young players acquired in those offseason deals like Christan Pache and Kevin Smith, who were both in the Opening Day line-up, are even major leaguers.

Read full story

Self-Inflicted Injuries Crop Up at Worst Possible Time

The 2022 Atlanta Braves missed All-Star Ozzie Albies, greeting writer Dan Schlossberg.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. John Schuerholz once said of John Rocker that he had a million-dollar arm but a ten-cent head.

Read full story

Postseason games are still fun—but the system really stinks

This is the way the new baseball postseason format looks.Mop66, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. Reviewing the 1948 national elections, for a spoken-word album hit called I Can Hear It Now, broadcast news titan Edward R. Murrow observed wryly that the people’s pulse was taken, they’d been told for whom they’d vote and by how many votes, “and, yet—it couldn’t hurt to watch the campaign, anyhow.” Postseason baseball this year is somewhat like that.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for Nats

Storm clouds hung over Nationals Park -- and especially Paolo Espino -- during the 2022 season.redlegsfan21, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. When Paolo Espino took the mound to start the Nationals’ penultimate game of 2022, he was on the verge of becoming the pitcher who threw the most innings in a season without winning a game. In 18 previous starts, although his record was 0-8, he always had lasted at least four innings.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason Matchup

Leadoff man Ronald Acuna, Jr. is a key man in Atlanta's quest to keep its 2021 world title.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Baseball history, like a pastrami sandwich, has a way of repeating itself.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Remembering The 2002 Angels: Anaheim's First World Champions

The Anaheim Angels won 99 games in 2002, then a franchise record. It was their first playoff berth in 16 years. The underdog Angels did the unthinkable when they trounced the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins in the playoffs. By doing so, they went on to win the first and only American League pennant in team history. It was the 40th anniversary of the franchise, and it's now been 20 years since the Angels accomplished the feat.

Read full story
4 comments

Witnessing History: Albert Hits #700

Cardinals icon Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run at Dodger Stadium.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. On a Saturday afternoon in 2002, I walked into Pacific Bell Park to watch a pre-game montage of Barry Bonds’ milestone home runs, culminating with #600, which Bonds had reached the night before. I was 18 hours too late to witness history. And when Bonds proceeded to go 0-1 with three walks, I didn’t even get a chance to see #601.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy