The Reality of 62 Home Runs

By Benjamin Chase

Did you know that Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs this year?

Here's the bigger question — did you know that the records that Judge broke were for the Yankee team single-season home run record and the American League single-season home run record? Despite what Roger Maris, Jr. says...

Plenty of people have used Judge's home run pursuits this summer to re-hash negative opinions on the hitters of the late-1990s and early-2000s, what many in lazy baseball media term the "steroid era."

Why would those using that phrase be referred to as "lazy" baseball media?

Quite simply, what happened should have been expected, and NOT because of any substances.

Steroids/PEDs

First, performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) need to be classified as what they truly are/were. What was seen in the era in question were not pure anabolic steroids but actually advanced, developed PEDs, like human growth hormone.

To define a PED, technically anything that aids and enhances performance is technically a PED, from the protein powder that you stir into a post-workout smoothie to an injectable synthetic testosterone enhancer.

Multiple studies have found that athletes who have been given a placebo will have similar gains to those who are given a human growth hormone. While the drugs do help, they don't do it on their own. They do tend to inspire plenty to escalate workouts, which will bring additional gains, no matter if there are substances or not. Of course, having a good trainer can help with that.

Training

While many sports had full-time strength and conditioning staff members as far back as the 1960s, baseball was far behind the curve in caring for the athletes on the field in strength and nutrition.

The first full-time strength coach in MLB was Bob Alejo with the Oakland Athletics in 1993. However, while the benefits the A's players were getting from Alejo's work were obvious to players, many teams did not commit to hiring on staff, as it was the mid-2000s before every team even had a single full-time staff member in strength and nutrition, and for many teams, that meant just one full-time staff at that time for the entire organization.

That meant that players looking to match what Alejo was giving the A's players were going to private trainers, and that is still rampant today with offseason facilities like Driveline and other baseball training centers, which leads players to be susceptible to gimmick-driven trainers that can convince players willing to buy in in order to gain any edge to get to and then stay on top.

Expansion

Whenever baseball has expanded, offense has experienced a significant uptick. Whether it's spreading quality pitching throughout the league or teams struggling to adjust new pitching staffs after expansion, the change is statistically viable every time expansion occurs for up to a decade after the expansion.

The issue was that in the era of the late-90s and early 2000s, two expansions occurred within five years. The effect was one of the biggest offensive jumps of any expansion era (though not THE biggest jump).

When the league expanded in 1969 and 1977 by a total of six teams, home runs per game went up by 41 per cent in 1977 from the rate seen in 1968.

A similar rate was seen in 1998, with the home runs per game in 1998 44 per cent higher than the number in 1992.

Interestingly, run-scoring during the most prolific of seasons during the 1993-2008 era was still less than the run-scoring in the 1930s. Run-scoring dropped precipitously as players were called to World War II and has never reached Ruth/Gehrig/Foxx/Greenberg/Ott/et al levels again.

Smaller stadiums

Of course, the hitters in the 1930s were hitting in ballparks that took a week's walk to get to the center-field wall — if there was a wall at all.

In the 1990s, new ballparks were all the rage, beginning with the "new classic" look of Camden Yards in Baltimore replacing the multi-use stadiums. In all, 14 new parks opened between 1994 and 2006, not counting the Tampa Bay and Arizona stadiums that were added due to expansion.

Those 14 new parks had a cumulative "ballpark effect" of +50, averaging out to +3.6 per park. That means for each season in that park, a team would expect to score 3.6 additional runs simply by playing in the new park with no change in players simply due to the effects of the park. That impact on the offense is absolutely notable.

A couple of other things

While those are certainly plenty on their own, there are other effects as well that impacted offense in the era.

The strike zone was incredibly inconsistent in the era, despite multiple rule changes in the era that told umpires what they "should" call. QuesTec came on the scene in the early 2010s, and umpires began being reviewed by MLB based on their calls within the QuesTec zone. That has led to a significantly more consistent zone - and one of the least offensive eras since the mid-1960s.

Technology also made a significant leap forward at that time, allowing for immediate video in clubhouses that players could review of a pitcher, nevermind all the braces and armor that hitters can use to protect themselves as they position themselves to maximize their ideal swing as found through video swing analysis to crush baseballs.

What Aaron Judge did this season was incredible and deserves recognition. However, talking down previous eras in order to pump up his accomplishments only belittles the game and shows ignorance to what was truly happening.

Benjamin Chase is a newspaper reporter in rural South Dakota who has a huge love for the game of baseball, especially in player development and minor leagues. He is part of the Pallazzo Podcast Prospects Half Hour podcast each week and writes for his website and is open to freelance work as well. He can be found on Twitter @biggentleben.

