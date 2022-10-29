Red-Hot Houston Astros Couldn’t Run the Table This Postseason

Kyle Schwarber led the NL in home runs, helping the Phillies reach the World Series. Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

Baseball is totally unpredictable.

Even after covering the game for more than half-a-century, there’s no sure thing — especially in the postseason.

But that doesn’t stop me for publishing my picks every year anyhow.

Even knowing how slumps, injuries, and a myriad of other factors can subvert any semblance of logic, I love going out on a limb — or several limbs, thanks to this year’s expanded playoffs.

With the Wild Card Series now a best-of-three, it was easy to pick the home team — especially since the higher seed had all three games on its home field.

So much for good ideas: the Padres beat the Mets, the Phillies crushed the Cardinals, the Mariners beat the Blue Jays, and the Rays lost to the Guardians (the only home team to win the Wild Card round).

Then came the best-of-five Division Series, loaded with heavyweights that won more than 100 games. Only the Houston Astros, last year’s American League champion, survived.

The suddenly-scalding Phillies upended the defending world champion Braves and the upstart Padres beat the Dodgers after finishing 22 games behind during the regular season. In the American League, Houston beat Seattle (with an 18-inning, 1-0 game) and the Yankees beat the Guardians, who certainly could have found a better nickname. But the format here was 2-2-1 with the higher seed getting the home-field advantage.

In the best-of-seven Championship Series round, Houston continued its mastery over the Yankees, sweeping all four games, while Philadelphia capitalized on mistakes by San Diego’s manager — letting his closer watch an eighth-inning calamity he might have prevented — and its over-anxious hitters, both swinging at first pitches with the team’s season on the line.

That leads us to the World Series, another best-of-seven contest, and the chance that the Astros could become the first team since the 1976 Cincinnati Reds to run the table and go undefeated in postseason play.

Houston jumped on Aaron Nola — questionably chosen over Zack Wheeler to pitch the opener for the Phillies — for five runs in the first two innings last night. And Kyle Tucker joined Andruw Jones and Gene Tenace as the only players to homer in their first two World Series at-bats — although the FOX broadcast team totally ignored that fact.

But the Phils kept chipping away at Justin Verlander, who has never won a World Series game (he’s 0-6), and eventually pulled out a stunning 6-5 win on the road.

Should it go a full seven, the Astros would have four games at Minute Maid Park, where they are normally unstoppable. My hunch is it won’t get that far — or even close.

Nobody expected the Phils — a third-place team that finished 14 games out of first place while suffering from bullpen and defensive woes — to last this long. Yes, they got hot at the right time but they may be the Team of the Month rather than the Team of the Year.

With all due credit to Rob Thomson, in his first season as a major-league manager, we salute Dusty Baker, who has taken five teams to the postseason but never won a ring as a manager. At age 73 — the elder statesman of acting managers — he’ll fill that void this year and do it rather handily. But he won’t do what the Big Red Machine did 46 years ago.

Astros in six.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is notorious for bad baseball predictions. But he’s still written or co-authored 40 baseball books. Dan covers the game for forbes.com, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, Latino Sports, and Memories & Dreams. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.