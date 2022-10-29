Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This Again

The 2022 World Series moves to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Monday. Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By David Blumberg

Nick Castellanos might best be known as a meme at this point. It’s a good meme, one I’ve used several times myself.

Castellanos the baseball player, however, is emblematic of the 2022 Phillies approach. Philadelphia clearly wanted to hit the ball hard, even at the expense of a solid defense.

The Phillies posted a -34 defensive runs saved metric this season, which ranked 25th in the league, and posted -37 outs above average, which ranked second-to-last. Their World Series counterpart Astros ranked fifth in defensive runs saved and second in outs above average. The two teams almost couldn’t be more different in this regard.

We hear all the time how defense wins championships. It’s a long-held axiom in just about every team sport. The Phillies have a chance to show that it’s not always true, though.

The playoffs are a bit random in baseball. After all, one team only has to have its best or worst week for things to go in an unexpected direction.

Most fans probably wouldn’t have predicted the Phillies would be here right now. They barely made the playoffs in the first place and there were clearly stronger teams. However, this is October where anything can happen and the ‘anything’ in this case has been the Philadelphia Phillies.

We need to appreciate what the Phillies are doing right now because it probably won’t happen again.

The shift ban comes to MLB in 2023, likely eliminating the best tool a team like the Phillies has to cover up their atrocious defense.

As Eno Sarris points out, players such as Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm will find the new shiftless world very trying. No longer will defensive positioning allow his deficiencies to be as hidden.

The Phillies have lineup regulars such as Castellanos, Bohm, and Kyle Schwarber, who are all extreme liabilities in the field that they might not be able to hide in 2023 and beyond.

I love baseball when it’s strange, and so I love what the Phillies have accomplished this season. I know it probably won’t happen again, but I’m going to enjoy it while I can.

When Kyle Schwarber launches another massive home run or Nick Castellanos creates a highlight play out of his own lack of range, I’ll no doubt be captivated.

I implore all of you reading this to do the same. Savor this World Series because it might never look the same as this again.

David Blumberg is a long-suffering Cubs fan. You can find his baseball opinions on Twitter and other musings on Medium at DGBlog. Follow him on Twitter @DGBlumberg.