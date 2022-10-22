For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall Ball

Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Guardians, who play at Progressive Field, won the 2022 AL Central title.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By David Blumberg

Sunday, May 28, 2006: Nationals 10, Dodgers 4

Charlie Steiner: A hard-throwing right-hander by the name of Santiago Ramirez making his third appearance for the Nationals, in two innings he's given up a run and three base hits. Ha! It would be interesting if Russell Martin can connect.
Steve Lyons: Well, you know, this is one of those things that I've talked a lot about this. Some people disagree with the philosophy, but I always feel like if you're gonna hit a home run, it either needs to tie or put you ahead. I would love to see a double in the gap, and my reason for that is you're gonna score two or three runs, and you're gonna keep the defense in the stretch, and you're gonna keep guys on base, keep pressure. If you hit a home run right now, you're still down by a run and you sort of have to start your rally all over again.
Steiner: That's like me presenting you with a million dollars in brand new bills, and you're complaining that the serial numbers are out of sequence.

H/T Rob McMillin

Dusty Baker once said that walks clog the bases, an opinion he was rightly maligned for but that still exposed a fundamental divide between baseball schools of thought. Proponents of “old-school” baseball thinking bemoan the strikeout-driven, home-run- heavy sport baseball has become. MLB, for its part, seems to at least partially agree as it is banning the shift for 2023 in an attempt to generate more hits.

With analytics having exploded all over the sport, you might think this type of thinking would have faded into history, reduced to only a whisper. However, Dusty is still managing [in Houston] and the Cleveland Guardians social media team tweeted this out on October 15. That tweet is “cringe,” as the kids say.

While I am not saying a team’s Twitter account represents its entire organization, we can’t avoid it either. Social media posts reflect the values of a franchise, whether we want them to or not, and this tone from the Guardians is reflective of their organization

I personally have no problem with a team playing “small ball.” How you choose to define that is a personal preference, but I see small ball as the philosophy built around getting runners on, moving them over, and ultimately scoring them in a slow and methodical manner. 

It seems indisputable to me that this is, in fact, the way the Guardians played on offense this season. Whether that was a good thing is where I disagree with the Guardians.

Cleveland had the lowest team strikeout rate in baseball at 18.2 per cent while slugging only .383, good for 21st in the league. The Guardians also stole 119 bases, which comes in third in baseball this season.

Some of that is good. I like stolen bases and don’t know many baseball fans who don’t. That being said, the Guardians rated as a very average-at-best offensive squad in nearly every other metric available to us.

The Guardians were a plucky unit in 2022, relying on excellent pitching from a trio of top starters in Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Cal Quantrill while getting standout rookie seasons from Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez.

The former of those rookies, Kwan, became the avatar of this reliance on old-school small ball. Kwan, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Oregon State, became a darling of baseball media earlier this season as his playing style became an example of everything most critics of the sport would like to see baseball move back to.

Kwan posted near-identical walk and strikeout rates of 9.7 and 9.4, respectively. He slugged just .400 while stealing 19 bases and accumulating an excellent 21 defensive runs saved in left field. His debut season amounted to 4.5 WAR, which makes him a borderline superstar.

Playing as well as Steven Kwan and doing it the way he did in 2022 is certainly difficult, but it seems to be an identity the Guardians take pride in.

Now, I would argue that this is more a justification for a Guardians ownership reticent to spend money on the major-league roster, but I know I don’t speak for everyone on that. Some find the low-payroll underdog status of the Guardians charming. 

The Guardians and especially Steven Kwan do show that a small-ball philosophy can win games in Major League Baseball if paired with enough high-caliber pitching. But at the end of the ALDS, it was the homer-mashing Yankees standing tall.

So maybe small ball isn’t the best fall ball after all.

David Blumberg is a long-suffering Cubs fan. You can find his baseball opinions on Twitter and other musings on Medium at DGBlog. Follow him on Twitter @DGBlumberg.

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

