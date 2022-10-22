Opinion: Glad to See ‘Manfred Man’ Disappear During Postseason

By Dan Schlossberg

The best thing about the baseball post-season is the disappearance of “the Manfred Man” — the free runners placed on second base at the start of every extra inning if a game goes past the usual nine.

In the 53 years I have covered Major League Baseball, it is by far the most idiotic rule I have ever seen — and a strong contender for the worst in baseball history.

Ostensibly designed to shorten games, it merely creates false finishes, like putting falsies on Marilyn Monroe.

The Manfred/Selig regime — we have to remember that the current commissioner was literally handed the baton of the last one — has given the game lots of wrong-headed ideas that have hurt both integrity and tradition, not to mention baseball history.

They include three-divisional play, wild cards, additional wild cards, postseason tournaments, inter-league play, seven-inning games during doubleheaders, advertising on player and umpire uniforms, and — coming soon to a theater near you — “balanced” schedule where every team plays every other team. That means even more inter-league play at a time less is needed and none would be even better.

The Rules Committee rules the roost, voting to add a pitch clock and eliminate the shift next season but also to enlarge the bases in an effort to boost the offense.

But nothing was said about the Manfred Man, which survived until the end of the regular season and could also raise its ugly head when the bell rings for 2023.

Searching for their first pennant, the Seattle Mariners played a pair of marathon games in the 2022 postseason, winning one and losing one.

That rule needs to be revoked. It shortens games, depriving fans of the 15-inning nail-biter played between Seattle and Toronto in the second game of the American League Division Series (the M’s won, 8-7) and the 18-inning, 1-0 ALDS win in Seattle that gave the Houston Astros their sixth straight ticket to the American League Championship Series. Free baseball, as Skip Caray used to say when a game went past the regulation nine innings.

The automatic runner also shortens games the wrong way, favoring home teams and penalizing pitchers who could easily lose without yielding a hit or a walk.

With division races undecided before the last few days this year, it’s obvious how influential the Manfred Man can be. One game often makes a huge difference.

At least the seven-inning rule for doubleheaders has disappeared. Remember when Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning hitless game in Atlanta, getting credit for a shutout and complete game but not a no-hitter? That’s another rule that needs a rewrite: crediting no-hitters even when they occur in games shortened by weather or pre-nuptial agreement. Bumgarner wasn’t the first pitcher to be denied.

Major League Baseball has an official historian in John Thorn, the studious, thoughtful, and knowledgable author of several terrific books. It should lean on him to provide the best path to the future.

From this perspective, that path should begin by rolling back the rules clock — not just wearing old-time uniforms for a few games.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is a baseball purist who likes day games on natural grass, eight-team leagues, and the sports sections of tabloid newspapers. He’s author or co-author of 40 baseball books and answering messages to ballauthor@gmail.com.

