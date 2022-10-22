Baseball Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx Was Born This Day in 1907

Hall of Fame slugger Jimmie Foxx shows off his muscles. Public domain

By W.H. Johnson

His life story and his role in baseball’s history are as quickly recognized as much for the spelling of his surname.

Called “Double X” or “The Beast,” the nicknames and stories surrounding Jimmie Foxx and his legacy are legion. Born today, October 22, 115 years ago, his fame is secured, even as we collectively begin to forget all the real reasons for that measure of immortality.

Standing just under 6 feet tall, Foxx was a superb athlete with exceptional speed and farm-boy strength.

He joined Connie Mack’s Philadelphia Athletics for good in 1927, at age 19, and proved an integral part of the team’s World Series streak (1929-1931, winning back-to-back in ’29 and ’30).

At age 24, the first baseman led the American League in 1932 with 151 runs scored, thanks to 58 homers and 169 RBI, and slugged a prodigious .749 (giving him an OPS+ of 207, better than twice the league’s average).

The next year, Foxx won the AL Triple Crown (.356/48/163). He wrapped up his major- league career in 1945 with totals of 534 home runs, 1,922 runs batted in, and a batting average of .325.

In 1938, perhaps his greatest overall season, Foxx hit .349 and drove in 175 runs — still the fourth-highest total in the history of the sport.

Baseball-reference.com lists Ted Williams, Lou Gehrig, and Albert Pujols as the most similar batters.

His collection of two batting crowns, nine All-Star appearances, three MVP awards, and two World Series rings underscore just how magnificent a player he was. Still, there was more to Foxx than mere offensive excellence.

He was no prima donna, and both the press corps and the players around the league loved him.

The writers were the ones that dubbed him with the aforementioned nicknames. They were the ones that made a point of describing his impressive musculature, often noting that he wouldn’t wear sleeved uniform shirts so as to display his biceps to the opposing pitchers, and to the world (a fashion choice later mimicked by the Reds’ Ted Kluszewski, and echoed today by weight-lifting sluggers at every level).

Hall of Fame pitcher Lefty Gomez said that “even his hair has muscles,” a line the writers were eager to quote when discussing Foxx.

Those same writers were also the ones who overlooked increasing bouts of excessive drinking in the latter years of his career, protecting their friend and his reputation as he tried to cope with – literally - the dizzying effects of an array of chronic pains.

His peers loved him too.

Hal Trosky was quick to credit Foxx with mentorship and friendship over their American League time.

Foxx played for the Red Sox in 1939 and mentored a young rookie outfielder named Ted Williams. Throughout his life, Williams had nothing but enthusiastic admiration for Foxx, and spoke warmly about the player and the man whenever the subject arose.

There were few, if any, who did not appreciate the big man.

In 1994, catcher Rick Ferrell (also in the Hall of Fame) told a story about a 1934 game.

Foxx, he said, came to the plate twice and Ferrell just chatted away at the first baseman, the distraction resulting in two fly-outs.

The third time Foxx came up, with Ferrell still yammering away, Double-X called time and warned the catcher to ‘shut up.’

“Sure, Jimmie,” Ferrell said, “didn’t realize you were in such a bad mood. Everything OK at home?”

Foxx evidently snorted a laugh, and then laced a single to center field. Of course, Ferrell started the banter as soon as Foxx came up for the fourth time.

“He was a truly good man,” Ferrell remembered.

Jimmie Foxx hit his 500th home run at the age of 32 but recorded only 34 over the next five years until his retirement in 1945.

Given the relative brevity of his fabulously-productive baseball career, it is easy to overlook his extraordinary accomplishments, video-game numbers so fantastic that they seem like they could have only been achieved with a cheat code. But they were real. And they were, to paraphrase Seinfeld, spectacular.

After retiring from the life of a big-league player, and remarrying after a painful divorce, Foxx lingered at the edges of baseball for the rest of his life.

He tried minor-league managing for a couple of seasons, and in 1952 managed the Fort Wayne Daisies of the AAGBPL for a year, but nothing ever stuck.

He drove trucks, distributed beer, sold cars, and even worked with troubled youth for a time. By 1957, he was broke, and finally got a job as a hitting instructor with the Red Sox’ AAA Minneapolis Millers.

By 1959, though, alcohol had dissipated Foxx’s verve and vigor, and he soldiered on until his sudden death in 1967.

It was, perhaps, that quiet and ignominious end of his life that has allowed the public memory to begin to forget the great baseball player who was Jimmie Foxx.

He hit more home runs than anyone during the 1930s and in his time was the youngest ever to reach the 100-, 200-, 300-, 400-, and 500-home run plateaus.

He was truly a phenomenal player by the standards of any era.

As an example, comparing the output of Foxx and Mike Trout from ages 23-28, Foxx wins in every batting category. Foxx played in 135 more games over the span but batted 35 points higher and outslugged the Angel .659-.605. None of this is to, even slightly, denigrate Trout, but instead to highlight Foxx’s enormous talent for the game.

It is Jimmie’s birthday today. He is long gone now but perhaps take a moment and think about his life and his contributions to baseball. That way, his legacy will remain alive and well.

IBWAA member W.H. “Bill” Johnson has contributed to SABR’s Biography Project, written extensively on baseball history, and presented papers at related conferences. Bill and his wife Chris currently reside in Georgia. E.mail him at bill.johnson162@gmail.com.