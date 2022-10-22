Grading the 2022 Atlanta Braves

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley with writer Dan Schlossberg at 2022 All-Star Game. Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

The new playoff systems that provides “byes” to the four teams with the best records was no godsend to the Braves, Dodgers, or Yankees. Only the Houston Astros advanced to the Championship Series (for the sixth straight season).

Atlanta appeared rusty rather than rested. Starting pitchers Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Spencer Strider were patsies for Philadelphia hitters and the hitters failed to provide much support.Losing three out of four to a team that finished third, 14 games off Atlanta’s 101-win pace during the regular season, left a sour taste that will linger well into the winter.

It also created questions that general manager Alex Anthopoulos must answer before calling the troops to spring training in North Port (or perhaps another destination less ravaged by Hurricane Ian).

As a Braves fan since 1957 and a professional baseball writer since 1969, here’s how I would grade the team as it prepares for free agent and trading season:

Kyle Wright (A+) — Only player who was great from the start, becoming Atlanta’s first 20-game winner since 2003.

Travis d’Arnaud (A) — Durable catcher who stayed healthy and hit when others quit.

Manager Brian Snitker (A) — Won career-best 101 games despite major injury wave.

Raisel Iglesias (A-) — Former closer was terrific set-up man until last playoff game.

Max Fried (A-) — Strong season but failed in the one game that counted most.

A.J. Minter (A-) — Durable southpaw set-up specialist was one of NL’s best.

GM Alex Anthopoulos (A-) — Jake Odorizzi was worthless, Robbie Grossman not much better, but Raisel Iglesias and Matt Olson swaps were gems, as were contract extensions of Austin Riley, Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Olson.

Dansby Swanson (B+) — Powered critical Mets series but disappeared in playoffs.

Matt Olson (B+) — Strong start and finish for RBI bat but serious September slump.

Austin Riley (B) — Ice cold when All-Star performance stopped after Labor Day.

Michael Harris II (B) — Fleet Rookie of the Year contender also slumped at the end.

William Contreras (B) — All-Star in first full season, improved defensively, and surprised with 20 home runs.

Kenley Jansen (B) — Led NL in both saves (41) and blown saves (7) but finished strong.

Collin McHugh (B) — Atlanta native proved to be decent set-up guy.

Jesse Chavez (C+) — Strike-throwing reliever was oldest man on the roster at 39.

Ronald Acuña, Jr. (C) — Plagued by knee pain, he started late, missed time with assorted injuries, struck out often, and power was strangely absent (15 homers).

Orlando Arcia (C) — Solid utilityman who did best work in playoffs.

Dylan Lee (C) — Had his moments as lefty reliever.

Marcell Ozuna (C) — Despite sporadic use, platoon outfielder contributed 20+ homers.

Eddie Rosario (C-) — Never found NLCS MVP form of 2021 after early eye surgery.

Vaughn Grissom (C-) — Lost second base job after hot start.

Charlie Morton (D) — Bad year, bad finish at 38 but got new $20 million pact. Why?

Robbie Grossman (D) — Switch-hitter who couldn’t hit from either side.

Jake Odorizzi (F) — Braves would be crazy to bring this failed starter back.

Guillermo Heredia (F) — Just cheerleader and defensive replacement in outfield.

Ozzie Albies (I) — Fractured foot, then broke pinky with foolish head-first slide.

Adam Duvall (I) — Braves missed his power and left-field D after he broke wrist.

Darren O’Day (I) — Sidearm reliever spent more time on IL than varsity roster.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is covering the baseball postseason for forbes.com. He also writes for Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, Memories & Dreams, and other outlets. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.