Self-Inflicted Injuries Crop Up at Worst Possible Time

The 2022 Atlanta Braves missed All-Star Ozzie Albies, greeting writer Dan Schlossberg. Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

John Schuerholz once said of John Rocker that he had a million-dollar arm but a ten-cent head.

Apparently, plenty of other players are willing to join the Idiots Club.

Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves missed 95 days after stumbling out of the batter’s box on wet turf and fracturing his foot. Then, in his second game back, he slid head-first into second base — or actually into the foot of Philadelphia second baseman Jean Segura — and fractured his pinky, eliminating his big bat from the Division Series.

It was only one year earlier that Marcell Ozuna slid head-first into the planted feet of Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers in Boston and fractured several fingers. He missed the rest of the 2021 season after that May 26 incident at Fenway Park.

That same month, Braves breakout starter Huascar Ynoa broke his pitching hand when punching the dugout bench in frustration after being lifted from a start. He has never recovered and he spent most of 2022 in the minors.

Yes, all these things happened to the same team that once lost sparkplug shortstop Rafael Furcal because he went diving into second base and missed two months.

Brian Snitker, Bobby Cox, and every other coach and manager I’ve ever interviewed deplore head-first slides. They may thrill the fans but they’re a recipe for injury and an ill-advised means of advancing on the basepaths, since sliding feet-first is faster.

Maybe slapping an injured slider with a steep fine should supersede platitudes and apologies toward the guilty party.

But wait! There’s more!

The Philadelphia Phillies lost veteran closer David Robertson for the NLDS after he suffered a strained calf celebrating Bryce Harper's Game 2 homer in the Wild Card series in St. Louis. At 37, the ex-Yankees standout should know better.

So should Houston’s Phil Maton, another reliever who relieved himself from active duty. He eliminated any hope of facing brother Nick Maton, who plays for Philadelphia, by punching a metal locker. At least the Nolas (Phillies pitcher Aaron and Padres catcher Austin) can take up the fraternal fracas.

