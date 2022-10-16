Philadelphia, PA

Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason Matchup

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rD4EX_0iaBQzK100
Leadoff man Ronald Acuna, Jr. is a key man in Atlanta's quest to keep its 2021 world title.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

Baseball history, like a pastrami sandwich, has a way of repeating itself.

Readers who were around in 1993 might be surprised but the current NL Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies carries some eerie reminders of a different series nearly 30 years ago.

In 1993, the Braves resided in the National League West but needed every one of their 104 victories to finish one game ahead of the San Francisco Giants — after trailing by 10 games on July 22. They went 51-17, a .750 percentage, after acquiring Fred McGriff from San Diego in a deadline deal for three minor-leaguers.

In 2022, the Braves needed every one of their 101 wins to outlast the New York Mets in the National League East. They trailed by 10 1/2 games, the biggest deficit ever overcome by a championship Atlanta club. Like the 1993 Braves, they relied on power, leading the league in home runs, plus speed, defense, and starting pitching.

In postseason play, however, they faced a resilient Phillies team that had just completed a worst-to-first season. With no wild-card, the two teams went directly to the NL Championship Series without passing GO or collecting $200.

The Braves were gassed. “We felt like we were in the playoffs before the season ended,” Ron Gant said. “We used up so much energy in catching the Giants.”

In the ‘93 NLCS, Atlanta had a better batting average (.274 to .227) and earned run average (3.15 to 4.75) than Philadelphia but the Phils hit more homers and pitched better in relief, taking three one-run decisionst. The Braves also outscored the Phillies (33-23) but that resulted from a blowout in the second game.

Only once did the Phillies have more hits than the Braves in a 1993 playoff game. But they won in six games, beating future Hall of Famer Greg Maddux in the finale after the Gold Glove pitcher took a Mickey Morandini liner off his shin in the first inning.

“Could I have pitched better?” Maddux said later. “All I can tell you is I felt it.”

Lenny Dykstra, who had hit 19 regular-season homers for the Phils, hit two in the NLCS, including a 10th-inning shot off Mark Wohlers in Atlanta that made the difference in Game 5. Observers suggested the fleet center-fielder had bulked up with performance-enhancing substances.

Philadelphia not only stopped Atlanta’s two-year World Series run but also became the first NL East team to reach the Fall Classic since 1987 (they lost to Toronto as the Jays defended their 1992 world championship).

With Game 4 of this year’s Braves-Phillies duel set for Citizens Bank Park tomorrow, the final lines in this comparison remain to be written. Both teams have different home parks, different managers, and definitely different players.

In 1993, however, both teams were divisional champions. Not so this year, when the Phillies finished a distant third in the NL East but still managed to make the postseason after the playoffs were expanded to six teams (including two wild-cards) per league.

The Phils finished with an 87-75 mark, 14 games behind the Braves, but in an era when the Marlins have two world championships without ever finishing first, anything seems possible.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is the author or co-author of 40 baseball books. His byline appears in forbes.com, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, Memories & Dreams, Latino Sports, and other places. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between.

