Picking the Winners Of Every Postseason Series

One-time National League MVP Freddie Freeman leads the Los Angeles Dodgers' attack. Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

Bobby Cox used to call the best-of-five Division Series “a crapshoot.” Now that the playoffs have been expanded to a football-like tournament, that view could be expanded to the new Wild-Card round too.

Picking winners in advance is an impossible task. Four teams reached 100 wins this season, with the Yankees missing by one, and a strong case could be made for each to reach or even win the World Series.

That being said, no world champion has repeated since the 2000 Yankees won their third in a row. And no National League team has gone back-to-back since Cincinnati’s 1976 Big Red Machine.

After topping 100 wins for the first time since 2003, the Atlanta Braves would like to become the next. They’re a lot better than the 2021 team that won 88 games, then went 11-6 in the postseason to claim their first world title since 1995 — and just the fourth in franchise history.

The youngest team in the National League, the Braves are virtually certain to have both the Rookie of the Year and the runner-up in Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. If Strider is over his oblique injury and Ozzie Albies also returns from a fractured pinky, the Braves could be unstoppable again.

It’s worth noting that Ronald Acuña, Jr. does his best work when buddy Albies is also in the lineup. Strange but true.

So here’s how we see this postseason, with strong advantages to home teams (all series listed by where they start):

Wild Card Series (best-of-3)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland (AL) — The Guardians, the AL’s youngest team, are also the hottest team. This best-of-five battle of low-budget contenders should have low scores but good speed and defense. Cleveland in 2.

Seattle at Toronto (AL) — Out of the postseason since 2001, the Mariners remain the only team that has never won a pennant. Not this year either, since the Jays will overpower them. Toronto in 3.

Philadelphia at St. Louis (NL) — The Phils have more power but a bad bullpen and erratic defense. The Cards offer speed, rock-solid relief, and a hometown crowd cheering the last stand of Pujols, Molina, and maybe Wainwright. St. Louis in 3.

San Diego at New York (NL) — Even if they hold Jacob de Grom for the next round, the 101-win Mets are a contact-hitting team with solid starters and a magnificent closer. New York in 2.

Division Series (best-of-5)

Cleveland at New York (AL) — No way the Tribe contains Aaron Judge, Gioncarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo at Yankee Stadium. New York in 4.

Toronto at Houston (AL) — Lots of home runs are likely with that short wall at Minute Maid Park but the experienced Astros have better overall pitching. Houston in 4.

St. Louis at Atlanta (NL) — The Braves have better power, pitching, and experience. Atlanta in 3.

New York at Los Angeles (NL) — Those cross-country treks can be a killer. Just ask the 2021 Dodgers, who also wound up as a 100-win wild-card team. L.A. in 4.

Championship Series (best-of-7)

New York at Houston (AL) — We’ve been there, done that. Even with Aaron Judge, these Yanks don’t compare to Dusty Baker’s crew. Houston in 6.

Atlanta at Los Angeles (NL) — The Braves beat the Dodgers in 6 last year and could do it again. The superior Atlanta bullpen could be the difference. Atlanta in 7.

World Series (best-of-7)

Atlanta at Houston — The Astros had home-field advantage last year too. But the Braves produced the power, clutch hits, and lights-out relief that made the difference. Atlanta in 6 — again (Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic agrees). Still no ring for Dusty Baker as a manager despite taking five different teams into postseason play.