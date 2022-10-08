Picking the Winners Of Every Postseason Series

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NevoZ_0iRElBoA00
One-time National League MVP Freddie Freeman leads the Los Angeles Dodgers' attack.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

Bobby Cox used to call the best-of-five Division Series “a crapshoot.” Now that the playoffs have been expanded to a football-like tournament, that view could be expanded to the new Wild-Card round too.

Picking winners in advance is an impossible task. Four teams reached 100 wins this season, with the Yankees missing by one, and a strong case could be made for each to reach or even win the World Series.

That being said, no world champion has repeated since the 2000 Yankees won their third in a row. And no National League team has gone back-to-back since Cincinnati’s 1976 Big Red Machine.

After topping 100 wins for the first time since 2003, the Atlanta Braves would like to become the next. They’re a lot better than the 2021 team that won 88 games, then went 11-6 in the postseason to claim their first world title since 1995 — and just the fourth in franchise history.

The youngest team in the National League, the Braves are virtually certain to have both the Rookie of the Year and the runner-up in Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. If Strider is over his oblique injury and Ozzie Albies also returns from a fractured pinky, the Braves could be unstoppable again.

It’s worth noting that Ronald Acuña, Jr. does his best work when buddy Albies is also in the lineup. Strange but true.

So here’s how we see this postseason, with strong advantages to home teams (all series listed by where they start):

Wild Card Series (best-of-3)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland (AL) — The Guardians, the AL’s youngest team, are also the hottest team. This best-of-five battle of low-budget contenders should have low scores but good speed and defense. Cleveland in 2.

Seattle at Toronto (AL) — Out of the postseason since 2001, the Mariners remain the only team that has never won a pennant. Not this year either, since the Jays will overpower them. Toronto in 3.

Philadelphia at St. Louis (NL) — The Phils have more power but a bad bullpen and erratic defense. The Cards offer speed, rock-solid relief, and a hometown crowd cheering the last stand of Pujols, Molina, and maybe Wainwright. St. Louis in 3.

San Diego at New York (NL) — Even if they hold Jacob de Grom for the next round, the 101-win Mets are a contact-hitting team with solid starters and a magnificent closer. New York in 2.

Division Series (best-of-5)

Cleveland at New York (AL) — No way the Tribe contains Aaron Judge, Gioncarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo at Yankee Stadium. New York in 4.

Toronto at Houston (AL) — Lots of home runs are likely with that short wall at Minute Maid Park but the experienced Astros have better overall pitching. Houston in 4.

St. Louis at Atlanta (NL) — The Braves have better power, pitching, and experience. Atlanta in 3.

New York at Los Angeles (NL) — Those cross-country treks can be a killer. Just ask the 2021 Dodgers, who also wound up as a 100-win wild-card team. L.A. in 4.

Championship Series (best-of-7)

New York at Houston (AL) — We’ve been there, done that. Even with Aaron Judge, these Yanks don’t compare to Dusty Baker’s crew. Houston in 6.

Atlanta at Los Angeles (NL) — The Braves beat the Dodgers in 6 last year and could do it again. The superior Atlanta bullpen could be the difference. Atlanta in 7.

World Series (best-of-7)

Atlanta at Houston — The Astros had home-field advantage last year too. But the Braves produced the power, clutch hits, and lights-out relief that made the difference. Atlanta in 6 — again (Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic agrees). Still no ring for Dusty Baker as a manager despite taking five different teams into postseason play.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1858 followers

More from IBWAA

Witnessing History: Albert Hits #700

Cardinals icon Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run at Dodger Stadium.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. On a Saturday afternoon in 2002, I walked into Pacific Bell Park to watch a pre-game montage of Barry Bonds’ milestone home runs, culminating with #600, which Bonds had reached the night before. I was 18 hours too late to witness history. And when Bonds proceeded to go 0-1 with three walks, I didn’t even get a chance to see #601.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Opinion: Judge, Verlander, J-Rodriguez Easy Choices For Awards

Towering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, an American League record, in 2022.Arturo Pardavila on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story

2022 Baseball Season Finishes Strong After Rough Start

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera collected his 3,000th hit during the 2022 season.Jeffrey Hayes, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The regular season officially ended Wednesday, which means it’s time to turn the page to the postseason. But before we do, I want to look back on the past six months of baseball, which actually turned out to be pretty compelling.

Read full story

How A Baseball Book Changed A Baseball Fan's Life

I was -- and remain -- a huge baseball fanatic, and finding Baseball Between the Numbers in middle school was a lifeline. At that time in my life, my lifelong struggle with depression was triggered. There was no one inciting incident, but it’s been something I’ve had to deal with ever since. Baseball was a reprieve for me, and this book deepened my love for the sport.

Read full story

Deciding NL Cy Young Winner No Easy Task For Voting Writers

Tony Gonsolin is one of many candidates for the National League's Cy Young Award.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Finding a clear-cut winner of the 2022 National League Cy Young Award won’t be easy.

Read full story

Tough Call: Aaron Judge v. Shohei Ohtani As American League MVP

Shohei Ohtani is a power-hitter at bat and a powerful figure on the mound.Mogami Kariya, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. The objective of major league baseball teams is to win games. I know that is incredibly simple, and stating the obvious at the highest level, but it is important for the journey we are about to take.

Read full story

Umpires Hate Arguments That Last Into The Next Game

Al Clark, an umpire for 26 years, even ejected mild-mannered Cal Ripken, Jr.University of Nebraska Press. Umpires may be used to arguments but can’t stand to have them extended from one day to the next.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the Yankees

Roger Maris smacks one of his 61 home runs for the 1961 Yankees.Tony Spina. When Roger Maris first came to the Yankees, guess where manager Casey Stengel batted him? As the leadoff man in the Yanks lineup. Not a misprint.

Read full story

In An Alternate Universe, Judge Is Traded For ... Matthew Stafford?

Imagine professional sports franchises trading players’ contracts to another city. This would create chaos, but endless possibilities. For example, Los Angeles trades Matthew Stafford (NFL – Rams) to New York for Aaron Judge (Yankees). Judge is in the final year of his current contract, and reportedly turned down a $213.5 million contract from the Yanks. He is having one of the greatest seasons ever at the plate with a borderline 11 fWAR. Plus, he is destined to make a nine-figure contract with a number that begins with a three.

Read full story
Saint Louis County, MO

Albert Pujols Turned Back The Clock To Achieve 700

Today, we take a look at how Albert Pujols reached the historic 700 home run club.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. There’s nothing more exciting in baseball than a home run chase, and baseball fans have been treated to two of them as the season winds down.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious Setback

Eugenio Suarez supplied power to Seattle before suffering a September injury.Hayden Schiff from Cincinnati, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Sleepless in Seattle: en route to their first playoff appearance since 2001, the Seattle Mariners have lost one of their hottest bats — possibly for the duration.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He Deserves

Roy White had a fine career as an outfielder with the Yankees.Public domain. [Editor’s Note: the author is hosting a special Roy White tribute in November. Here’s the link: https://tmieducation.com/workshops/compton-bronx-evening-new-york-yankees-legend-roy-white]

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

Jackals Shift to Hinchliffe, Plan to Bring Baseball Back To Paterson

Hinchliffe Stadium, a former Negro Leagues ballpark, will have new life next season.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The last bastion of Negro Leagues baseball will return to life next spring as the new home of the Jersey Jackals.

Read full story

What The Minor League Unionization Is All About

For more than a century, professional baseball players labored as independent contractors, selling their individual services to their respective team owners (to whom they were bound, at the Major League level, by the reserve clause), each negotiating their own, unique compensation agreement independent of those of teammates and peers.

Read full story

Keep An Eye On These Prospects Heading Into The Arizona Fall League

Today, we quickly run down 16 MLB prospects who are expected to play in the AFL.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. There are two weeks to go before the Arizona Fall League begins to play on October 3. Rosters for the six teams were announced on Friday and they are loaded with some of the most promising talents who could appear in the big leagues sooner than we think. Even more impressive is that 16 of MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects are on those rosters. St. Louis leads all teams with three prospects in the top 100. Meanwhile, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh each have two prospects.

Read full story

Opinion: Strider Is Terrific But Harris II Deserves NL Rookie Trophy

Austin Riley, with author Dan Schlossberg, says no big moment is too much for Michael Harris II.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. Heading into play Tuesday, Michael Harris II led all qualified rookies in batting average (.311) and OPS (.904), topped NL rookies with 44 extra-base hits, and had 18 homers and 16 stolen bases in 94 games.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85

Orlando Cepeda was a hero in San Francisco, where he arrived in 1958.Ghetto9678 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. [Editor’s Note: Orlando Cepeda was among the former stars at Max Shapiro’s Braves Fantasy Camp in West Palm Beach Municipal Stadium in 1988, when I was one of the campers. He made an extremely strong positive impression. — Dan Schlossberg]

Read full story
Boston, MA

Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains Rampant

Matt Strahm, now with the Red Sox, has also pitched for the Royals and Padres.Minda Haas Kuhlmann: flickr, personal website, twitter, instagram Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No Other

Jim Thome was with the White Sox when he hit his 500th home run.Keith Allison Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. On the day when the Chicago White Sox handed out Jim Thome bobbleheads as a promotion, the five-time All-Star was in a hitting slump. However, that cold streak ended on September 16, 2007.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy