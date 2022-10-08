Bronx, NY

Opinion: Judge, Verlander, J-Rodriguez Easy Choices For Awards

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1Bfh_0iREdi1h00
Towering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, an American League record, in 2022.Arturo Pardavila on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Every fall, members of the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America pick their award winners.

So do members of the Baseball Writers Association of America, an older group composed primarily of beat writers in major-league cities.

As a columnist for Here’s The Pitch, official newsletter of the IBWAA, I reserve the right to put my picks in print — even though they mean even less than an inter-league game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals.

Most of the picks are tough, as they always are, but there are two notable exceptions.

After hitting 62 home runs, making a run at a rare Triple Crown, and leading the Yankees to a 100-win season, Aaron Judge stood taller than the 6’7” he actually measures.

Among other things, he hit more than 20 homers than the next-best guy — a feat last accomplished by Babe Ruth. He also had 30 more runs scored than the runner-up, duplicating a previous feat by Ruth and Rickey Henderson.

Before Judge did it this year, only Ruth and Ted Williams led their league in home runs, extra-base hits, walks, runs, and times on base by at least 10 (in all five categories), according to my pressbox colleague Jayson Stark.

In addition, Judge just missed leading in all three Triple Crown categories and the three slash-line categories in the Live Ball era began in 1920. Williams and Lou Gehrig did that while successfully completing seasons in which they won simultaneous batting, home run, and RBI crowns.

But wait! Judge wasn’t done. He posted a second-half OPS (on-base plus slugging) twice as good as the rest of his team combined!

Without Judge, the Yankees don’t win 100 games, don’t get a first-round bye for the expanded playoffs, and don’t get the home-field advantage that makes them such a formidable foe.

Shohei Ohtani, the defending MVP, deserved another after going 15-8 with a 2.35 ERA, 213 strikeouts in 161 innings pitched, plus 34 home runs and 94 runs batted in (with one game left). But his Angels finished more than 30 games out of first place.

That spot was occupied by the Houston Astros, who topped the AL with 105 wins heading into the final day. Justin Verlander’s ability to bounce back from Tommy John surgery was a major factor.

When ancient Houston ace Verlander wins the American League’s Cy Young, he’ll become the 11th pitcher — and seventh right-hander — to own at least three and will join Roger Clemens as the only pitchers to win the trophy at least 11 seasons apart. He’ll also become only the third starter in history with at least six top-two finishes (joining Clemens and Randy Johnson) and the fourth to win at age 39 or older — after Clemens (41), Early Wynn (39) and Gaylord Perry (39).

Just starting his career, Seattle center-fielder Julio Rodriguez rebounded from a slow start to enjoy an All-Star season. The American League’s Rookie of the Year Award could be unanimous.

No so in the National League, where it’s hard to separate the merits of Atlanta teammates Michael Harris II, another swift center-fielder, and fireballer Spencer Strider, who moved from relief to the rotation the same week Harris was promoted from Double-A. Almost immediately, the defending World Champions launched a 14-game winning streak that started them on the path to their fifth straight NL East crown. Harris gets the nod here because he changed the dynamic of the team’s defense, adding speed, power, and consistent clutch hitting.

The other Senior Circuit honors are also hotly contested.

Even though starters Julio Urias, Max Scherzer, Max Fried, and Kyle Wright had impressive seasons, the vote here goes to Mets closer Edwin Diaz, a strikeout machine. He didn’t lead the league in saves but he was definitely his team’s savior.

No Met has ever won an MVP award, though Pete Alonso will get serious consideration after winning the league RBI title and setting a club record in the process. Fellow first basemen Freddie Freeman, a perfect fit for the front-running Dodgers, and Paul Goldschmidt, who staged a spirited run for the NL’s first Triple Crown since 1937, also deserve votes, along with San Diego slugger Manny Machado, who carried the load when Fernando Tatis, Jr. missed the season. Dansby Swanson, a one-man show against the Mets with the NL East title on the line, will also get a look. But the vote here goes to Freeman, who already has one MVP on his trophy shelf.

Picking a Manager of the Year is no easier. Buck Showalter commanded instant respect and gave the Mets stability but could be blamed for not resting his stars. That leaves Brian Snitker as the likely winner, since his Braves overcame injuries that idled Ozzie Albies, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, and Ronald Acuna, Jr. at various times.

In the American League, low-budget teams who beat all odds deserve some kind of acknowledgement. So that means Cleveland’s Terry Francona, whose team actually won the AL Central over the well-endowed White Sox and Twins, is American League Manager of the Year but Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde is a close second.

The Guardians have the worst nickname and lowest payroll in the majors but still manage to win — mainly after feasting on the their weak divisional sisters.

Other writers probably won’t agree but that’s what makes awards time so much fun.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is the author of 40 baseball books plus bylined stories for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Memories & Dreams, and Sports Collectors Digest. His e.mail address is ballauthor@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1858 followers

More from IBWAA

Witnessing History: Albert Hits #700

Cardinals icon Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run at Dodger Stadium.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. On a Saturday afternoon in 2002, I walked into Pacific Bell Park to watch a pre-game montage of Barry Bonds’ milestone home runs, culminating with #600, which Bonds had reached the night before. I was 18 hours too late to witness history. And when Bonds proceeded to go 0-1 with three walks, I didn’t even get a chance to see #601.

Read full story

Picking the Winners Of Every Postseason Series

One-time National League MVP Freddie Freeman leads the Los Angeles Dodgers' attack.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Bobby Cox used to call the best-of-five Division Series “a crapshoot.” Now that the playoffs have been expanded to a football-like tournament, that view could be expanded to the new Wild-Card round too.

Read full story

2022 Baseball Season Finishes Strong After Rough Start

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera collected his 3,000th hit during the 2022 season.Jeffrey Hayes, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The regular season officially ended Wednesday, which means it’s time to turn the page to the postseason. But before we do, I want to look back on the past six months of baseball, which actually turned out to be pretty compelling.

Read full story

How A Baseball Book Changed A Baseball Fan's Life

I was -- and remain -- a huge baseball fanatic, and finding Baseball Between the Numbers in middle school was a lifeline. At that time in my life, my lifelong struggle with depression was triggered. There was no one inciting incident, but it’s been something I’ve had to deal with ever since. Baseball was a reprieve for me, and this book deepened my love for the sport.

Read full story

Deciding NL Cy Young Winner No Easy Task For Voting Writers

Tony Gonsolin is one of many candidates for the National League's Cy Young Award.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Finding a clear-cut winner of the 2022 National League Cy Young Award won’t be easy.

Read full story

Tough Call: Aaron Judge v. Shohei Ohtani As American League MVP

Shohei Ohtani is a power-hitter at bat and a powerful figure on the mound.Mogami Kariya, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. The objective of major league baseball teams is to win games. I know that is incredibly simple, and stating the obvious at the highest level, but it is important for the journey we are about to take.

Read full story

Umpires Hate Arguments That Last Into The Next Game

Al Clark, an umpire for 26 years, even ejected mild-mannered Cal Ripken, Jr.University of Nebraska Press. Umpires may be used to arguments but can’t stand to have them extended from one day to the next.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the Yankees

Roger Maris smacks one of his 61 home runs for the 1961 Yankees.Tony Spina. When Roger Maris first came to the Yankees, guess where manager Casey Stengel batted him? As the leadoff man in the Yanks lineup. Not a misprint.

Read full story

In An Alternate Universe, Judge Is Traded For ... Matthew Stafford?

Imagine professional sports franchises trading players’ contracts to another city. This would create chaos, but endless possibilities. For example, Los Angeles trades Matthew Stafford (NFL – Rams) to New York for Aaron Judge (Yankees). Judge is in the final year of his current contract, and reportedly turned down a $213.5 million contract from the Yanks. He is having one of the greatest seasons ever at the plate with a borderline 11 fWAR. Plus, he is destined to make a nine-figure contract with a number that begins with a three.

Read full story
Saint Louis County, MO

Albert Pujols Turned Back The Clock To Achieve 700

Today, we take a look at how Albert Pujols reached the historic 700 home run club.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. There’s nothing more exciting in baseball than a home run chase, and baseball fans have been treated to two of them as the season winds down.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious Setback

Eugenio Suarez supplied power to Seattle before suffering a September injury.Hayden Schiff from Cincinnati, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Sleepless in Seattle: en route to their first playoff appearance since 2001, the Seattle Mariners have lost one of their hottest bats — possibly for the duration.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He Deserves

Roy White had a fine career as an outfielder with the Yankees.Public domain. [Editor’s Note: the author is hosting a special Roy White tribute in November. Here’s the link: https://tmieducation.com/workshops/compton-bronx-evening-new-york-yankees-legend-roy-white]

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

Jackals Shift to Hinchliffe, Plan to Bring Baseball Back To Paterson

Hinchliffe Stadium, a former Negro Leagues ballpark, will have new life next season.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The last bastion of Negro Leagues baseball will return to life next spring as the new home of the Jersey Jackals.

Read full story

What The Minor League Unionization Is All About

For more than a century, professional baseball players labored as independent contractors, selling their individual services to their respective team owners (to whom they were bound, at the Major League level, by the reserve clause), each negotiating their own, unique compensation agreement independent of those of teammates and peers.

Read full story

Keep An Eye On These Prospects Heading Into The Arizona Fall League

Today, we quickly run down 16 MLB prospects who are expected to play in the AFL.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. There are two weeks to go before the Arizona Fall League begins to play on October 3. Rosters for the six teams were announced on Friday and they are loaded with some of the most promising talents who could appear in the big leagues sooner than we think. Even more impressive is that 16 of MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects are on those rosters. St. Louis leads all teams with three prospects in the top 100. Meanwhile, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh each have two prospects.

Read full story

Opinion: Strider Is Terrific But Harris II Deserves NL Rookie Trophy

Austin Riley, with author Dan Schlossberg, says no big moment is too much for Michael Harris II.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. Heading into play Tuesday, Michael Harris II led all qualified rookies in batting average (.311) and OPS (.904), topped NL rookies with 44 extra-base hits, and had 18 homers and 16 stolen bases in 94 games.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85

Orlando Cepeda was a hero in San Francisco, where he arrived in 1958.Ghetto9678 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. [Editor’s Note: Orlando Cepeda was among the former stars at Max Shapiro’s Braves Fantasy Camp in West Palm Beach Municipal Stadium in 1988, when I was one of the campers. He made an extremely strong positive impression. — Dan Schlossberg]

Read full story
Boston, MA

Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains Rampant

Matt Strahm, now with the Red Sox, has also pitched for the Royals and Padres.Minda Haas Kuhlmann: flickr, personal website, twitter, instagram Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No Other

Jim Thome was with the White Sox when he hit his 500th home run.Keith Allison Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. On the day when the Chicago White Sox handed out Jim Thome bobbleheads as a promotion, the five-time All-Star was in a hitting slump. However, that cold streak ended on September 16, 2007.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy