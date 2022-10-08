Opinion: Judge, Verlander, J-Rodriguez Easy Choices For Awards

Towering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, an American League record, in 2022. Arturo Pardavila on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Every fall, members of the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America pick their award winners.

So do members of the Baseball Writers Association of America, an older group composed primarily of beat writers in major-league cities.

As a columnist for Here’s The Pitch, official newsletter of the IBWAA, I reserve the right to put my picks in print — even though they mean even less than an inter-league game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals.

Most of the picks are tough, as they always are, but there are two notable exceptions.

After hitting 62 home runs, making a run at a rare Triple Crown, and leading the Yankees to a 100-win season, Aaron Judge stood taller than the 6’7” he actually measures.

Among other things, he hit more than 20 homers than the next-best guy — a feat last accomplished by Babe Ruth. He also had 30 more runs scored than the runner-up, duplicating a previous feat by Ruth and Rickey Henderson.

Before Judge did it this year, only Ruth and Ted Williams led their league in home runs, extra-base hits, walks, runs, and times on base by at least 10 (in all five categories), according to my pressbox colleague Jayson Stark.

In addition, Judge just missed leading in all three Triple Crown categories and the three slash-line categories in the Live Ball era began in 1920. Williams and Lou Gehrig did that while successfully completing seasons in which they won simultaneous batting, home run, and RBI crowns.

But wait! Judge wasn’t done. He posted a second-half OPS (on-base plus slugging) twice as good as the rest of his team combined!

Without Judge, the Yankees don’t win 100 games, don’t get a first-round bye for the expanded playoffs, and don’t get the home-field advantage that makes them such a formidable foe.

Shohei Ohtani, the defending MVP, deserved another after going 15-8 with a 2.35 ERA, 213 strikeouts in 161 innings pitched, plus 34 home runs and 94 runs batted in (with one game left). But his Angels finished more than 30 games out of first place.

That spot was occupied by the Houston Astros, who topped the AL with 105 wins heading into the final day. Justin Verlander’s ability to bounce back from Tommy John surgery was a major factor.

When ancient Houston ace Verlander wins the American League’s Cy Young, he’ll become the 11th pitcher — and seventh right-hander — to own at least three and will join Roger Clemens as the only pitchers to win the trophy at least 11 seasons apart. He’ll also become only the third starter in history with at least six top-two finishes (joining Clemens and Randy Johnson) and the fourth to win at age 39 or older — after Clemens (41), Early Wynn (39) and Gaylord Perry (39).

Just starting his career, Seattle center-fielder Julio Rodriguez rebounded from a slow start to enjoy an All-Star season. The American League’s Rookie of the Year Award could be unanimous.

No so in the National League, where it’s hard to separate the merits of Atlanta teammates Michael Harris II, another swift center-fielder, and fireballer Spencer Strider, who moved from relief to the rotation the same week Harris was promoted from Double-A. Almost immediately, the defending World Champions launched a 14-game winning streak that started them on the path to their fifth straight NL East crown. Harris gets the nod here because he changed the dynamic of the team’s defense, adding speed, power, and consistent clutch hitting.

The other Senior Circuit honors are also hotly contested.

Even though starters Julio Urias, Max Scherzer, Max Fried, and Kyle Wright had impressive seasons, the vote here goes to Mets closer Edwin Diaz, a strikeout machine. He didn’t lead the league in saves but he was definitely his team’s savior.

No Met has ever won an MVP award, though Pete Alonso will get serious consideration after winning the league RBI title and setting a club record in the process. Fellow first basemen Freddie Freeman, a perfect fit for the front-running Dodgers, and Paul Goldschmidt, who staged a spirited run for the NL’s first Triple Crown since 1937, also deserve votes, along with San Diego slugger Manny Machado, who carried the load when Fernando Tatis, Jr. missed the season. Dansby Swanson, a one-man show against the Mets with the NL East title on the line, will also get a look. But the vote here goes to Freeman, who already has one MVP on his trophy shelf.

Picking a Manager of the Year is no easier. Buck Showalter commanded instant respect and gave the Mets stability but could be blamed for not resting his stars. That leaves Brian Snitker as the likely winner, since his Braves overcame injuries that idled Ozzie Albies, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, and Ronald Acuna, Jr. at various times.

In the American League, low-budget teams who beat all odds deserve some kind of acknowledgement. So that means Cleveland’s Terry Francona, whose team actually won the AL Central over the well-endowed White Sox and Twins, is American League Manager of the Year but Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde is a close second.

The Guardians have the worst nickname and lowest payroll in the majors but still manage to win — mainly after feasting on the their weak divisional sisters.

Other writers probably won’t agree but that’s what makes awards time so much fun.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is the author of 40 baseball books plus bylined stories for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Memories & Dreams, and Sports Collectors Digest. His e.mail address is ballauthor@gmail.com.