2022 Baseball Season Finishes Strong After Rough Start

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera collected his 3,000th hit during the 2022 season. Jeffrey Hayes, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Tyler Maher

The regular season officially ended Wednesday, which means it’s time to turn the page to the postseason. But before we do, I want to look back on the past six months of baseball, which actually turned out to be pretty compelling.

It seems like forever ago now, but the season got off to a bumpy start in April. The lockout was still fresh in everyone’s minds, especially after delaying Opening Day by a week. Offense was way down, causing the baseball itself and pace-of-play to once again become major topics of discussion. Numerous star players quickly became sidelined by injuries and Covid-19 after an unusual off-season and spring training abbreviated by the 99-day lockout.

Taking all that into account, it was a little harder than usual to get into baseball this year. The typical optimism of April had been soured by lingering controversy, pessimism, and a generally negative vibe. Thankfully, the season eventually found its rhythm and provided some amazing moments and story lines, as it always does.

The main narratives were the overwhelming individual dominance of Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. After turning down a massive contract extension offer from the New York Yankees, Judge went out and had one of the greatest offensive seasons in baseball history. His at-bats became must-watch events in September as he pursued a Triple Crown and chased down Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League home run record, finally surpassing the Yankee legend on the season’s penultimate day.

Meanwhile, Ohtani continued to wow us by doing things that no player has ever done before. He had his best season to date as a pitcher while turning in another terrific campaign at the plate. Were it not for Judge’s historic season, he’d be the runaway MVP for the second year in a row.

While Judge and Ohtani were operating at the peak of their powers, we also got too see all-time legends achieve incredible milestones that probably won’t be reached again for some time. Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th hit was one of the main highlights from early in the season, especially since no active player is particularly close to accomplishing it. His feat was overshadowed by an even rarer accomplishment when Albert Pujols became just the fourth player to reach 700 career home runs, turning back the clock after a decade of declining performance.

Speaking of superstars, we also saw one switch teams midseason after weeks of speculation. The Washington Nationals shocked the baseball world by putting Juan Soto on the block after he rejected a mammoth 15-year, $440 million extension, and even more stunningly, they actually traded the 23-year-old phenom in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres. There’s never been a trade quite like it, which made it easy to overlook the number of notable moves during the first two chaotic days of August. For the second straight season, the MLB Trade Deadline lived up to the hype.

And while the standings generally played out as expected, there were still some pleasant surprises. The New York Yankees built up a massive lead in the first half, only to nearly blow it in the second half before righting the ship in September. The Los Angeles Dodgers set a new franchise record in wins, the New York Mets returned to relevance (but couldn’t hold off the Atlanta Braves), and even the Baltimore Orioles sneaked into contention for awhile after years in the AL East basement.

So all in all, it’s been a pretty good season so far. There’s still one more chapter, of course, as the ending has yet to be written. Hopefully it’s as dramatic and engaging as the last few months have been.

Tyler Maher is a Content Editor for The Duel who is still excited for the postseason even though the Red Sox aren’t playing in it.