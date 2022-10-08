2022 Baseball Season Finishes Strong After Rough Start

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KdSE_0iRECrl500
Detroit's Miguel Cabrera collected his 3,000th hit during the 2022 season.Jeffrey Hayes, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Tyler Maher

The regular season officially ended Wednesday, which means it’s time to turn the page to the postseason. But before we do, I want to look back on the past six months of baseball, which actually turned out to be pretty compelling.

It seems like forever ago now, but the season got off to a bumpy start in April. The lockout was still fresh in everyone’s minds, especially after delaying Opening Day by a week. Offense was way down, causing the baseball itself and pace-of-play to once again become major topics of discussion. Numerous star players quickly became sidelined by injuries and Covid-19 after an unusual off-season and spring training abbreviated by the 99-day lockout.

Taking all that into account, it was a little harder than usual to get into baseball this year. The typical optimism of April had been soured by lingering controversy, pessimism, and a generally negative vibe. Thankfully, the season eventually found its rhythm and provided some amazing moments and story lines, as it always does. 

The main narratives were the overwhelming individual dominance of Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. After turning down a massive contract extension offer from the New York Yankees, Judge went out and had one of the greatest offensive seasons in baseball history. His at-bats became must-watch events in September as he pursued a Triple Crown and chased down Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League home run record, finally surpassing the Yankee legend on the season’s penultimate day.

Meanwhile, Ohtani continued to wow us by doing things that no player has ever done before. He had his best season to date as a pitcher while turning in another terrific campaign at the plate. Were it not for Judge’s historic season, he’d be the runaway MVP for the second year in a row.

While Judge and Ohtani were operating at the peak of their powers, we also got too see all-time legends achieve incredible milestones that probably won’t be reached again for some time. Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th hit was one of the main highlights from early in the season, especially since no active player is particularly close to accomplishing it. His feat was overshadowed by an even rarer accomplishment when Albert Pujols became just the fourth player to reach 700 career home runs, turning back the clock after a decade of declining performance.

Speaking of superstars, we also saw one switch teams midseason after weeks of speculation. The Washington Nationals shocked the baseball world by putting Juan Soto on the block after he rejected a mammoth 15-year, $440 million extension, and even more stunningly, they actually traded the 23-year-old phenom in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres. There’s never been a trade quite like it, which made it easy to overlook the number of notable moves during the first two chaotic days of August. For the second straight season, the MLB Trade Deadline lived up to the hype.

And while the standings generally played out as expected, there were still some pleasant surprises. The New York Yankees built up a massive lead in the first half, only to nearly blow it in the second half before righting the ship in September. The Los Angeles Dodgers set a new franchise record in wins, the New York Mets returned to relevance (but couldn’t hold off the Atlanta Braves), and even the Baltimore Orioles sneaked into contention for awhile after years in the AL East basement. 

So all in all, it’s been a pretty good season so far. There’s still one more chapter, of course, as the ending has yet to be written. Hopefully it’s as dramatic and engaging as the last few months have been.

Tyler Maher is a Content Editor for The Duel who is still excited for the postseason even though the Red Sox aren’t playing in it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1858 followers

More from IBWAA

Witnessing History: Albert Hits #700

Cardinals icon Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run at Dodger Stadium.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. On a Saturday afternoon in 2002, I walked into Pacific Bell Park to watch a pre-game montage of Barry Bonds’ milestone home runs, culminating with #600, which Bonds had reached the night before. I was 18 hours too late to witness history. And when Bonds proceeded to go 0-1 with three walks, I didn’t even get a chance to see #601.

Read full story

Picking the Winners Of Every Postseason Series

One-time National League MVP Freddie Freeman leads the Los Angeles Dodgers' attack.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Bobby Cox used to call the best-of-five Division Series “a crapshoot.” Now that the playoffs have been expanded to a football-like tournament, that view could be expanded to the new Wild-Card round too.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Opinion: Judge, Verlander, J-Rodriguez Easy Choices For Awards

Towering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, an American League record, in 2022.Arturo Pardavila on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story

How A Baseball Book Changed A Baseball Fan's Life

I was -- and remain -- a huge baseball fanatic, and finding Baseball Between the Numbers in middle school was a lifeline. At that time in my life, my lifelong struggle with depression was triggered. There was no one inciting incident, but it’s been something I’ve had to deal with ever since. Baseball was a reprieve for me, and this book deepened my love for the sport.

Read full story

Deciding NL Cy Young Winner No Easy Task For Voting Writers

Tony Gonsolin is one of many candidates for the National League's Cy Young Award.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Finding a clear-cut winner of the 2022 National League Cy Young Award won’t be easy.

Read full story

Tough Call: Aaron Judge v. Shohei Ohtani As American League MVP

Shohei Ohtani is a power-hitter at bat and a powerful figure on the mound.Mogami Kariya, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. The objective of major league baseball teams is to win games. I know that is incredibly simple, and stating the obvious at the highest level, but it is important for the journey we are about to take.

Read full story

Umpires Hate Arguments That Last Into The Next Game

Al Clark, an umpire for 26 years, even ejected mild-mannered Cal Ripken, Jr.University of Nebraska Press. Umpires may be used to arguments but can’t stand to have them extended from one day to the next.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the Yankees

Roger Maris smacks one of his 61 home runs for the 1961 Yankees.Tony Spina. When Roger Maris first came to the Yankees, guess where manager Casey Stengel batted him? As the leadoff man in the Yanks lineup. Not a misprint.

Read full story

In An Alternate Universe, Judge Is Traded For ... Matthew Stafford?

Imagine professional sports franchises trading players’ contracts to another city. This would create chaos, but endless possibilities. For example, Los Angeles trades Matthew Stafford (NFL – Rams) to New York for Aaron Judge (Yankees). Judge is in the final year of his current contract, and reportedly turned down a $213.5 million contract from the Yanks. He is having one of the greatest seasons ever at the plate with a borderline 11 fWAR. Plus, he is destined to make a nine-figure contract with a number that begins with a three.

Read full story
Saint Louis County, MO

Albert Pujols Turned Back The Clock To Achieve 700

Today, we take a look at how Albert Pujols reached the historic 700 home run club.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. There’s nothing more exciting in baseball than a home run chase, and baseball fans have been treated to two of them as the season winds down.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious Setback

Eugenio Suarez supplied power to Seattle before suffering a September injury.Hayden Schiff from Cincinnati, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Sleepless in Seattle: en route to their first playoff appearance since 2001, the Seattle Mariners have lost one of their hottest bats — possibly for the duration.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He Deserves

Roy White had a fine career as an outfielder with the Yankees.Public domain. [Editor’s Note: the author is hosting a special Roy White tribute in November. Here’s the link: https://tmieducation.com/workshops/compton-bronx-evening-new-york-yankees-legend-roy-white]

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

Jackals Shift to Hinchliffe, Plan to Bring Baseball Back To Paterson

Hinchliffe Stadium, a former Negro Leagues ballpark, will have new life next season.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The last bastion of Negro Leagues baseball will return to life next spring as the new home of the Jersey Jackals.

Read full story

What The Minor League Unionization Is All About

For more than a century, professional baseball players labored as independent contractors, selling their individual services to their respective team owners (to whom they were bound, at the Major League level, by the reserve clause), each negotiating their own, unique compensation agreement independent of those of teammates and peers.

Read full story

Keep An Eye On These Prospects Heading Into The Arizona Fall League

Today, we quickly run down 16 MLB prospects who are expected to play in the AFL.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. There are two weeks to go before the Arizona Fall League begins to play on October 3. Rosters for the six teams were announced on Friday and they are loaded with some of the most promising talents who could appear in the big leagues sooner than we think. Even more impressive is that 16 of MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects are on those rosters. St. Louis leads all teams with three prospects in the top 100. Meanwhile, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh each have two prospects.

Read full story

Opinion: Strider Is Terrific But Harris II Deserves NL Rookie Trophy

Austin Riley, with author Dan Schlossberg, says no big moment is too much for Michael Harris II.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. Heading into play Tuesday, Michael Harris II led all qualified rookies in batting average (.311) and OPS (.904), topped NL rookies with 44 extra-base hits, and had 18 homers and 16 stolen bases in 94 games.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85

Orlando Cepeda was a hero in San Francisco, where he arrived in 1958.Ghetto9678 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. [Editor’s Note: Orlando Cepeda was among the former stars at Max Shapiro’s Braves Fantasy Camp in West Palm Beach Municipal Stadium in 1988, when I was one of the campers. He made an extremely strong positive impression. — Dan Schlossberg]

Read full story
Boston, MA

Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains Rampant

Matt Strahm, now with the Red Sox, has also pitched for the Royals and Padres.Minda Haas Kuhlmann: flickr, personal website, twitter, instagram Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No Other

Jim Thome was with the White Sox when he hit his 500th home run.Keith Allison Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. On the day when the Chicago White Sox handed out Jim Thome bobbleheads as a promotion, the five-time All-Star was in a hitting slump. However, that cold streak ended on September 16, 2007.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy