Deciding NL Cy Young Winner No Easy Task For Voting Writers

By Dan Schlossberg

Finding a clear-cut winner of the 2022 National League Cy Young Award won’t be easy.

With 10 days left in the regular season, more than a half-dozen different candidates were leading in each of the major pitching categories.

Consider these examples:

Wins — Kyle Wright, Atlanta (20)

Winning Percentage — Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles (.941)

ERA — Julio Urias, Los Angeles (2.25)

Strikeouts — Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee (231)

Ks Per 9 Innings — Carlos Rodón, San Francisco (11.878)

WHIP — Zac Gallen, Arizona (0.890)

WAR — Sandy Alcantara, Miami (7.4)

The list doesn’t even include brilliant Mets closer Edwin Díaz, who just might be New York’s most valuable player; teammate Max Scherzer, who already owns three Cy Youngs and would be hunting another if he hadn’t missed seven weeks with an oblique issue; or underrated Atlanta lefty Max Fried, who pitched six scoreless innings to nail down his team’s world title last fall and continues to excel.

And how about Rookie of the Year contender Spencer Strider, who broke into the Braves’ rotation two months after the season started and fanned 202 men in 131 2/3 frames — an average of 13.8 whiffs per nine, easily baseball’s best if he had enough innings to qualify? Strider held hitters to a .180 average and had a 0.995 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched).

For months, we’ve been hearing that Alcantara should get the trophy. He not only leads in WAR and innings pitched but also in complete games (5) and shutouts (tied with 1). But his regular struggles against the Mets could be his downfall.

The best bet just might be Díaz, a 28-year-old Puerto Rican fireballer averaging a ridiculous 17.1 strikeouts per nine innings when the week began. The 6-3, 165-pound closer, enjoying the best year of his career, sported a 3-1 record, personal-peak 1.40 ERA, and a 0.879 WHIP in 57 games (58 innings pitched). He had yielded just three home runs — and boosted sales for a song called Narco that blares every time he burst out of the bullpen at CitiField.

Closers don’t get much consideration in Cy Young voting but they have won before.

Jim Konstanty of the 1950 Phillies won an MVP six years before the pitching award was added but nine later closers won Cy Youngs. They were Mike Marshall, Sparky Lyle, Willie Hernández, Rollie Fingers, Bruce Sutter, Steve Bedrosian, Dennis Eckersley, Mark Davis, and Éric Gagné.

Don’t be surprised if Edwin Diaz completes the minyan.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ has covered the game for 50 years and authored 40 baseball books. A baseball historian who writes for forbes.com, Latino Sports, and USA TODAY Sports Weekly