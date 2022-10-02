Umpires Hate Arguments That Last Into The Next Game

Al Clark, an umpire for 26 years, even ejected mild-mannered Cal Ripken, Jr. University of Nebraska Press

By Dan Schlossberg

Umpires may be used to arguments but can’t stand to have them extended from one day to the next.

Al Clark, who umpired in the major leagues for 26 years, told me that when I was his writing partner in the autobiographical Called Out But Safe: a Baseball Umpire’s Journey (University of Nebraska Press).

When Frank Robinson was a manager and the Cleveland club was called the Indians, Robinson came out with the lineup card — and an addendum to the previous game’s confrontation.

Clark, never known to retreat from an opinion, wound up ejecting Robinson during the National Anthem.

Major League Baseball responded with a fine and reprimand for both.

Asked what he would do if the situation came up again, Clark said, “I would wait ‘til the song ended.”

His message survives in the minds of current umpires.

In late June, umpire Doug Eddings sent Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez to the showers before a match-up with the Chicago White Sox after the two had words during the exchange of lineup cards. Martinez was apparently upset with what he perceived to be poor umpiring by Eddings the previous day. MLB later suspended Martinez for five games.

During his tenure as manager of the San Diego Padres, Steve Boros was thrown out before the game started after offering umpire Charlie Williams a videotape of a disputed call from the previous night’s 4-2 loss to the Braves. The date was June 6, 1986 — The Longest Day in more ways than one.

On July 17, 2001, temperamental Ozzie Guillen, then an Expos coach, was also ejected before the first pitch by umpire Greg Gibson for continuing an argument from the previous game.

Ejections are part of the game. Just ask Bobby Cox, who was tossed a record 158 times during the regular season and three more in post-season games.

No one was ejected from a World Series game until 1933, when Heinie Manush of the Washington Senators decided to make a point by snapping the elastic bow-tie worn by umpire Charley Moran. Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis then ruled that only he could eject players during the Fall Classic but the Landis Rule never had much punch.

Four men have actually been ejected in six different decades, according to The Cultural Encyclopedia of Baseball: Casey Stengel, Leo Durocher, Frank Robinson, and Don Zimmer.

And then there was poor Lee Elia, he of the notorious taped clubhouse tirade. With his Cubs in a losing streak, he asked umpire Frank Pulli to throw him out of the next game. The ump agreed, so Elia ran out to argue close play at the plate. “If I’ve got to watch this for five more innings,” Pulli said, “you’re going to watch with me.”

