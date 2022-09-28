In An Alternate Universe, Judge Is Traded For ... Matthew Stafford?

Arturo Pardavila

By David Kropp

Imagine professional sports franchises trading players’ contracts to another city. This would create chaos, but endless possibilities. For example, Los Angeles trades Matthew Stafford (NFL – Rams) to New York for Aaron Judge (Yankees). Judge is in the final year of his current contract, and reportedly turned down a $213.5 million contract from the Yanks. He is having one of the greatest seasons ever at the plate with a borderline 11 fWAR. Plus, he is destined to make a nine-figure contract with a number that begins with a three.

What if the Yankees still swung a trade outside of the baseball realm to bolster their football market? Television deals are ever changing, especially with the streaming revolution, and Stafford could balance out the Judge loss.

How about trading Jacob deGrom (MLB – New York Mets), Zach Wilson (NFL – New York Jets), and future first round picks in baseball and football for Aaron Nola (MLB – Philadelphia Phillies), and Jalen Hurts (NFL – Philadelphia Eagles)?

deGrom is another New York sports star that could potentially jettison the area in the offseason for “greener” pastures. Would you do that deal?

Sounds crazy, right?

No matter the unique exchange, a union and seemingly endless guidelines are absolutely necessary. Here are some guidelines on how trades, such as the two above, could eventuate:

Cities carrying two or more professional franchises under the same city and/or state name are eligible to form a City-Swapping Union (CSU).

An owner of a team that is the only franchise within the area (i.e., the San Diego Padres, San Jose Sharks, etc.) or has a state/other name as their location (i.e., the Golden State Warriors) can choose to agree on a pact with a nearby area (i.e., the Golden State Warriors agree to join the San Francisco pact)

Franchises can only join one pact

All general managers involved in such trades must be in full agreement for the deal to proceed

Here is another hypothetical trade:

The Baltimore CSU trades Lamar Jackson (NFL – Baltimore Ravens) to the Phoenix CSU for Zac Gallen (MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks), and Kyler Murray (NFL – Arizona Cardinals).

The Cardinals may regret signing Murray to a $230.5 million contract, and the Ravens are struggling with signing Jackson. The football-only trade favors Arizona, but adding Gallen to the deal is much more enticing. Surely, Gallen will complement the Baltimore Orioles’ pitching core, and Baltimore’s offensive football identity would not drastically vary from years past.

These types of trades could give you a glimpse as to which market truly believes title contention is a possibility. And, these deals would surely fuel the competitive fire amongst rival areas.