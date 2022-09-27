Albert Pujols Turned Back The Clock To Achieve 700

IBWAA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMc8R_0iBImhot00
Today, we take a look at how Albert Pujols reached the historic 700 home run club.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Tyler Maher

There’s nothing more exciting in baseball than a home run chase, and baseball fans have been treated to two of them as the season winds down.

On the one hand, we had an all-time great and future Hall-of-Famer (Albert Pujols) pursuing a career milestone. On the other hand, we had one of the best hitters in baseball (Aaron Judge) putting together a season for the ages.

I want to talk about that first guy for a minute. When the year began, 700 career homers seemed like a remote possibility for Pujols. He was 42 and over a decade removed from his prime. Age and injuries had broken down the man they’d once called “The Machine,” and it had been years since he was last an above-average hitter. It was hard to envision him getting the 21 homers he needed to reach 700, especially in a part-time role that limited his at-bats against right-handed pitchers. It was fun to see him back with his old team, the St. Louis Cardinals, but that only seemed to underscore how far he’d fallen since he last played for them in 2011.

Like many hitters this year, Pujols got off to a slow start. Through July 9, he was hitting just .198/.291/.333 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 47 games. Even by his recent standards, it was still shaping up to be the worst season of his life. Pujols looked like a guy who was in his final season, the 22nd of his illustrious career. He seemed old and tired and washed up, and no one was even thinking about 700 at that point.  

But then, something magical happened. During the heat of summer, Pujols suddenly started to hit again. He finished July on a hot streak, but August was when he really took off. The three-time NL MVP smashed seven home runs during a 10-game stretch in the middle of August, and just like that the chase was on. 

While other players started wearing down during the dog days of summer, Pujols was getting stronger. He entered September with 694 homers, needing just three to surpass Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list. Pujols tied Rodriguez on September 10 and passed him the very next day, and then the countdown to 700 was really on.

Less than two weeks later, Pujols did it. He spared us the drama by blasting Nos. 699 and 700 in the same game, leading the Cardinals to an 11-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It happened in Hollywood, fittingly enough, considering that much of this season has seemed like the stuff of sports movies for Pujols.

Even so, it was still an incredible moment for Pujols and for baseball. Only three other players in the game’s rich history have ever achieved 700 home runs, and their names are Ruth, Aaron, and Bonds. Ruth did it during the Great Depression, when the game wasn’t even integrated yet. Aaron did it through sheer will and steady consistency, overcoming horrific racism along the way. Bonds did it with chemical help and pitchers walking him every other time he came up.

As for Pujols, he found another way. He turned back the clock in what could be his final season, putting a decade’s worth of injuries and prolonged slumps behind him. For a few months, at least, he looked young and happy and healthy again. He was locked in at the plate and terrorizing pitchers who were still in diapers when he first came up. He was Albert Pujols again, no longer a shell of his former self.

A lot of people had forgotten what that looked like. I’m glad he was able to remind us.

Tyler Maher is a Content Editor for The Duel who hopes Albert Pujols comes back for another season.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pujols# home run# record# mlb# baseball

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1861 followers

More from IBWAA

Deciding NL Cy Young Winner No Easy Task For Voting Writers

Tony Gonsolin is one of many candidates for the National League's Cy Young Award.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Finding a clear-cut winner of the 2022 National League Cy Young Award won’t be easy.

Read full story

Tough Call: Aaron Judge v. Shohei Ohtani As American League MVP

Shohei Ohtani is a power-hitter at bat and a powerful figure on the mound.Mogami Kariya, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. The objective of major league baseball teams is to win games. I know that is incredibly simple, and stating the obvious at the highest level, but it is important for the journey we are about to take.

Read full story

Umpires Hate Arguments That Last Into The Next Game

Al Clark, an umpire for 26 years, even ejected mild-mannered Cal Ripken, Jr.University of Nebraska Press. Umpires may be used to arguments but can’t stand to have them extended from one day to the next.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the Yankees

Roger Maris smacks one of his 61 home runs for the 1961 Yankees.Tony Spina. When Roger Maris first came to the Yankees, guess where manager Casey Stengel batted him? As the leadoff man in the Yanks lineup. Not a misprint.

Read full story

In An Alternate Universe, Judge Is Traded For ... Matthew Stafford?

Imagine professional sports franchises trading players’ contracts to another city. This would create chaos, but endless possibilities. For example, Los Angeles trades Matthew Stafford (NFL – Rams) to New York for Aaron Judge (Yankees). Judge is in the final year of his current contract, and reportedly turned down a $213.5 million contract from the Yanks. He is having one of the greatest seasons ever at the plate with a borderline 11 fWAR. Plus, he is destined to make a nine-figure contract with a number that begins with a three.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious Setback

Eugenio Suarez supplied power to Seattle before suffering a September injury.Hayden Schiff from Cincinnati, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Sleepless in Seattle: en route to their first playoff appearance since 2001, the Seattle Mariners have lost one of their hottest bats — possibly for the duration.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He Deserves

Roy White had a fine career as an outfielder with the Yankees.Public domain. [Editor’s Note: the author is hosting a special Roy White tribute in November. Here’s the link: https://tmieducation.com/workshops/compton-bronx-evening-new-york-yankees-legend-roy-white]

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

Jackals Shift to Hinchliffe, Plan to Bring Baseball Back To Paterson

Hinchliffe Stadium, a former Negro Leagues ballpark, will have new life next season.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The last bastion of Negro Leagues baseball will return to life next spring as the new home of the Jersey Jackals.

Read full story

What The Minor League Unionization Is All About

For more than a century, professional baseball players labored as independent contractors, selling their individual services to their respective team owners (to whom they were bound, at the Major League level, by the reserve clause), each negotiating their own, unique compensation agreement independent of those of teammates and peers.

Read full story

Keep An Eye On These Prospects Heading Into The Arizona Fall League

Today, we quickly run down 16 MLB prospects who are expected to play in the AFL.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. There are two weeks to go before the Arizona Fall League begins to play on October 3. Rosters for the six teams were announced on Friday and they are loaded with some of the most promising talents who could appear in the big leagues sooner than we think. Even more impressive is that 16 of MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects are on those rosters. St. Louis leads all teams with three prospects in the top 100. Meanwhile, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh each have two prospects.

Read full story

Opinion: Strider Is Terrific But Harris II Deserves NL Rookie Trophy

Austin Riley, with author Dan Schlossberg, says no big moment is too much for Michael Harris II.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. Heading into play Tuesday, Michael Harris II led all qualified rookies in batting average (.311) and OPS (.904), topped NL rookies with 44 extra-base hits, and had 18 homers and 16 stolen bases in 94 games.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85

Orlando Cepeda was a hero in San Francisco, where he arrived in 1958.Ghetto9678 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. [Editor’s Note: Orlando Cepeda was among the former stars at Max Shapiro’s Braves Fantasy Camp in West Palm Beach Municipal Stadium in 1988, when I was one of the campers. He made an extremely strong positive impression. — Dan Schlossberg]

Read full story
Boston, MA

Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains Rampant

Matt Strahm, now with the Red Sox, has also pitched for the Royals and Padres.Minda Haas Kuhlmann: flickr, personal website, twitter, instagram Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No Other

Jim Thome was with the White Sox when he hit his 500th home run.Keith Allison Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. On the day when the Chicago White Sox handed out Jim Thome bobbleheads as a promotion, the five-time All-Star was in a hitting slump. However, that cold streak ended on September 16, 2007.

Read full story

A Plea For The Return Of The Complete Game

Since 1900, 34 pitchers have thrown 250 or more complete games in their Major League careers. The leader, Walter Johnson, completed 531 games between 1907 and 1927. Complete games were, of course, much more common in the early days of baseball. Only seven pitchers who started the majority of their games during or after the 1950 season appear on this list: Warren Spahn (382), Robin Roberts (305) Gaylord Perry (303), Early Wynn (289), Fergie Jenkins (267), Bob Gibson (255), and Steve Carlton (254). Carlton, the youngest of this bunch, threw his last complete game in 1987. Since the year 2000, Hall of Famer Roy Halladay leads all pitchers with 65 complete games. Livan Hernandez is second with 39. Likely Hall of Famer Zack Greinke, who was a rookie in 2004, has just 17.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

The Mariners And Phillies Push To End Long Postseason Droughts

Today, we review the seasons for Seattle and Philadelphia as they both seek their first postseason berths in several years.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. by Matthew Veasey (@philliesbell)

Read full story

Braves Could Be Staging Their Biggest Comeback In Divisional Era

With his fractured foot healed, All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies should return to Atlanta soon.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. If the Atlanta Braves win the National League East this season, they will have erased their biggest deficit in the division era (10½ games). The 1993 team was 10 games behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West after games of July 22, then won the division by one game with 104 wins. the Giants won 103 but went home for the winter because there was no such thing as a wild-card winner at that time.

Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific Northwest

The Seattle Mariners used this logo from 1977-79.David Schott, Redmond, Washington, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. At the risk of being controversial, let me start by saying: baseball is a little different in the Pacific Northwest.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final Hit

This 1924 Collier's column reveals much about Ty Cobb, holder of many baseball records.Collier's. Washington’s Griffith Stadium, torn down in 1965, had more than its share of historic moments. Walter Johnson, with the help of a couple of bad hops, pitched the Senators to their only World Championship in a thrilling Game 7 on Oct. 10, 1924. Walt Dropo had the last seven of his record 12 consecutive hits there on July 15, 1952. Babe Ruth hit his last home run as a Yankee there on September 29, 1934.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy