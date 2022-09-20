Keep An Eye On These Prospects Heading Into The Arizona Fall League

Today, we quickly run down 16 MLB prospects who are expected to play in the AFL. Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Matt Graves

There are two weeks to go before the Arizona Fall League begins to play on October 3. Rosters for the six teams were announced on Friday and they are loaded with some of the most promising talents who could appear in the big leagues sooner than we think. Even more impressive is that 16 of MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects are on those rosters. St. Louis leads all teams with three prospects in the top 100. Meanwhile, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh each have two prospects.

Here are the 16 top 100 prospects to watch for in the Arizona Fall League this year:

Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks (No. 13)

2022 season

Teams: Diamondbacks Red (ACL), Visalia Rawhide (A), Hillsboro Hops (A+), Amarillo Sod Poodles (AA)

.308/.404/.517 16 HR, 61 RBI, 39 SB, 112K

Brennen Davis, OF, Chicago Cubs (No. 51)

2022 season

Teams: Cubs (ROK), South Bend Cubs (A+), Iowa Cubs (AAA)

.192/.309/.305 4 HR, 14 RBI, 0 SB, 58 K

Matt McLain, SS, Cincinnati Reds (No. 76)

2022 season

Team: Chattanooga Lookouts (AA)

.233/.355/.449 16 HR, 54 RBI, 25 SB, 122K

Noelvi Marte, SS, Cincinnati Reds (No. 18)

2022 season

Teams: Everett AquaSox (A+ affiliate of Seattle), Everett Dragons (A+ affiliate of Cincinnati)

.279/.371/.458 19 HR, 68 RBI, 23 SB, 107 K

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies (No. 24)

2022 season

Teams: Spokane Indians (A+), Hartford Yard Goats (AA)

.250/.345/.393 12 HR, 67 RBI, 55 SB, 128 K

Andy Pages, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers (No. 69)

2022 season

Team: Tulsa Drillers (AA)

.236/.339/.473 26 HR, 80 RBI, 6 SB, 139 K

Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees (No. 42)

2022 season

Teams: Tampa Tarpons (A), Hudson Valley Renegades (A+), Somerset Patriots (AA)

.274/.375/.455 15 HR, 58 RBI, 36 RBI, 127 K

Zack Gelof, 3B, Oakland Athletics (No. 98)

2022 season

Team: Midland RockHounds (AA)

.277/.363/.488 13 HR, 61 RBI, 9 SB, 105 K

Henry Davis, C, Pittsburgh Pirates (No. 20)

2022 season

Teams: Pirates (ROK), Bradenton Marauders (A), Greensboro Grasshoppers (A+), Altoona Curve (AA)

.264/.380/.463 9 HR, 40 RBI, 8 SB, 49 K

Nick Gonzales, 2B, Pittsburgh Pirates (No. 97)

2022 season

Teams: Pirates (ROK), Bradenton Marauders (A), Altoona Curve (AA)

.260/.382/.419 6 HR, 35 RBI, 5 SB, 88 K

Quinn Priester, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates (No. 47)

2022 season

Teams: Bradenton Marauders (A), Greensboro Grasshoppers (A+), Altoona Curve (AA)

4-4 3.22 ERA, 3.69 RA/9, 81 IP, 79 K, 1.198 WHIP, 17 G, 17 GS

Jackson Merrill, SS, San Diego Padres (No. 87)

2022 season

Teams: Padres (ROK), Lake Elsinore Storm (A)

.339/.395/.511 6 HR, 40 RBI, 11 SB, 44 K

Tink Hence, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals (No. 95)

2022 season

Team: Palm Beach Cardinals (A)

0-1, 1.38 ERA, 1.55 RA/9, 52 ⅓ IP, 81 K, 0.879 WHIP, 16 G, 16 GS

Masyn Winn, SS, St. Louis Cardinals (No. 54)

2022 season

Teams: Peoria Chiefs (A+), Springfield Cardinals (AA)

.285/.364/.473 12 HR, 63 RBI, 41 SB, 112 K

Jordan Walker, OF, St. Louis Cardinals (No. 6)

2022 season

Team: Springfield Cardinals, AA

.308/.390/.508 18 HR, 64 RBI, 22 SB, 115 K

Robert Hassell III, OF, Washington Nationals (No. 23)

2022 season

Teams: Fort Wayne TinCaps (A+ affiliate of San Diego), Wilmington Blue Socks (A+ affiliate of Washington), Harrisburg Senators (AA)

.274/.359/.410 11 HR, 69 RBI, 24 SB, 111 K