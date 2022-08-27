Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League East

Ryan Mountcastle is one of Baltimore's brightest new stars. Mogami Kariya, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Joaquin Andujar was right.

Asked for a one-word description of baseball, he said, “Youneverknow.”

The 2022 Baltimore Orioles are living proof.

They have a no-name manager (Brandon Hyde), a bunch of kids nobody ever heard of, and a reputation for anchoring the depths of the division for so long that even the most experienced prognosticators picked them to retain their role as bottom-feeders.

But hey, not so fast.

Even after trading their top slugger (Trey Mancini) and leading closer (Jorge Lopez), the O’s are far from pushovers. A week ago tonight, for example, they pounded the far more experienced Boston Red Sox, 15-10, in a game that featured 37 hits. Five of those were Oriole homers.

“We don’t have any boring wins,” said relief pitcher Joey Krehbiel. “We’re getting hits when we’re supposed to, getting strikeouts when we’re supposed to. It’s never just another win. It’s always something exciting, which makes it very fun to watch.”

Although the Baby Birds nearly landed on the wrong side of no-hitters twice this month, they avoided that embarrassment with timely shots. They are a team of kids that doesn’t take no for an answer.

“It kind of reminds me of 1966,” said one-time Oriole hero Boog Powell, who keeps up with the O’s from his home in Key West, Florida. “A couple of years ago, I was sitting there watching and wondering what they were doing. Then all of a sudden, everything came together.”

After three straight 100-loss seasons, this year’s O’s started as if they would produce more of the same. But then the kids got a chance.

In their 15-10 win over the Red Sox, the Birds got big contributions from Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle, Adley Rutschman, and Jorge Mateo, among others.

It was the first time since 2015 they finished with at least 11 extra-base hits.

“I was uneasy until two outs in the ninth inning,” said manager Brandon Hyde, who has made a habit of exchanging text messages with highly-respected Ravens football coach John Harbaugh after games.

No longer considered spoilers in the tough American League East, the Birds are considered contenders. Dark-horse contenders maybe but nobody is ruling them out.

With playoffs expanded to six entries per league, the Baltimore Orioles are creating chaos — and even wearing T-shirts with that word on the front.

With eight walk-off victories, it’s obvious the team’s on-the-job training is paying off.

“They’re relentless,” said Boston manager Alex Cora of the Orioles. “They hit everything. They have some good hitters over there. They’re a really good club.”

And they’re one of the 2022 season’s most memorable feel-good stories.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is on a book-signing tour. He writes for Latino Sports, forbes.com, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, Here’s The Pitch, and a bunch of other outlets. E.mail Dan via ballauthor@gmail.com.