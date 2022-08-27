New York City, NY

Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of Fame

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ydRs_0hXdTOFj00
Yankee Stadium has everything except a Hall of Fame for legendary Yankees.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Ethan Semendinger

[The author is the son of regular HTP contributor Paul Semendinger, who yielded his space for this month’s column.]

The Yankees have now retired 22 individual numbers and it has gotten to be too much.  I have a solution to this growing problem that would allow the Yankees to recognize their great (and very good) players while, at the same time, not taking so many uniform numbers out of circulation.  

It is time for a Yankees Hall of Fame.  

The Current Yankees Museum
If you have ever explored the (New) Yankee Stadium, or been on a tour, I'm sure that there are a couple of places that were required stops. One of those places is Monument Park. The other was the Yankees Museum. And, while I have my qualms about the placement of the new Monument Park (and how it closes during the game), we're going to talk about the Yankees Museum.

The museum is in a nice-sized room with a variety of different permanent displays, highlighted by a few different permanent features: the statues of Don Larsen and Yogi Berra, the baseball autograph "wall,” the 7 original Commissioner's Trophies (there was no official trophy before 1967), the 26 World Series rings and pocket watch and, most importantly, Thurman Munson's locker.

It's a nice museum. There are displays of uniforms and bats and gloves and baseball cards from players across all eras of Yankees history. There are a number of displays to talk about the history of how the Yankees became the Yankees. They explain how the Yankees transcended the sport many times in its history, how it became an important iconography of popular culture, and how they were winners. The Yankees have a history of extreme importance to the sport and they have something that they should be proud of.

My idea would scrap the idea of it as a museum in its entirety. Save the memorabilia — especially Thurman's locker — but make it a Hall of Fame.

If we're thinking about space in the stadium to put something new, this is the obvious place to go and rebrand. (And, while we're at it, take away the branding/sponsorship by Bank of America. Some things should be bigger than turning a quick profit.)

A Hall of Fame

It is an honor to be memorialized by your team. It is the highest honor for your team to never issue your number again. However, when it seems that every year the Yankees are honoring another player with another number taken away from issue, that honor becomes less and less special. Truthfully, it becomes overplayed. It gets old. It feels more like a cash grab to get fans to the stadium than a true honor.

However, one thing that never gets old is getting honored to be a member of a Hall of Fame...if it is done the right way. There is an understanding about the difference between becoming a Hall of Famer and a number-retired player.

Being in a Hall of Fame is special. Being a Hall of Famer is humbling. Getting your number retired makes you a legend. Getting your number retired puts you on a pedestal that very very few others will ever reach.

I think it is more than fair to say that Paul O'Neill is not at the same level as a player like Babe Ruth, or Lou Gehrig, or Joe DiMaggio, or Mickey Mantle. That doesn't mean that he isn't/wasn't deserving of being remembered as a great Yankee. But, it is very clear that there is a divide.

Luckily, a Hall of Fame doesn't require that same level (in my mind) of distinction necessary. To be a Hall of Famer for a team, a player could earn their role by having a big moment, they may have had a short but fantastic career, or they may have been a mainstay in the organization for a long time.

A Hall of Fame is how your honor great players, managers, coaches, executives, owners, and more.

But, how would the Yankees pull this off?

How to Create a Yankees Hall of Fame

The Yankees have a team and a history on every side of the organization with great people who should be remembered. Honestly, right now is the perfect time to make something like that happen.

They could start with an inaugural class of the five greatest Yankees players of all time: Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, and Whitey Ford.  Or make it seven players and include Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.  

From then on, the Yankees could have a ballot at the end of every year where people affiliated with the organization (Yankees media members, YES Network analysts, baseball historians, former players, and ESPECIALLY the fans) would have a ballot — not dissimilar to that of the Baseball Hall of Fame and the BBWAA ballot, where players who meet a percentage of the vote would get inducted.

For the fan vote, the fans vote could count for a 10 per cent stake in the overall results. So, if there were 90 various members voting, the fans would add in another 10 votes — scaled to the final results — to the tally. That would be a HUGE hit amongst the fanbase (a fanbase that is on extreme edge right now with the current state of the franchise) and invigorate them towards great discussions about the Yankees of now and then.

Think of players who have been left out who were team legends, players currently forgotten by the franchise:

Roy White. Graig Nettles. Tommy Henrich. Spud Chandler.  Hideki Matsui. Earle Combs. Red Ruffing. Hank Bauer.  There are so many to name...

After a few years of inducting the obvious great Yankees (or to avoid this, having all the retired numbered players an auto entry into the NYY Hall), it would bring back some great memories of those forgotten players who were great but overshadowed or just forgotten by the Yankees for whatever reason.

The Yankees love to sell us on their legacy. Every commercial shows videos of famous home runs hit by Bucky Dent, or Aaron Boone, or Scott Brosius. These are not the names of legends, but these are guys who are remembered.  But there are others, so many others, who are being forgotten.  

These players were also great Yankees. These guys would be great Yankees Hall of Famers.

The perfect time to do this is now.

Ethan Semendinger writes for the great Yankees site Start Spreading the News.  Ethan is a graduate of Lafayette College with a BS in Neuroscience and is pursuing a career in the medical technology field.  

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1860 followers

More from IBWAA

Baltimore, MD

Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League East

Ryan Mountcastle is one of Baltimore's brightest new stars.Mogami Kariya, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. Joaquin Andujar was right. Asked for a one-word description of baseball, he said, “Youneverknow.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’s

Gil McDougald was a model of versatility for the Yankees.Bowman Gum. When Paul O’Neill stood in Yankee Stadium for the retirement of his uniform number 21 last Sunday afternoon, he gestured to five former teammates at his side—Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera plus Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, and Bernie Williams—and spoke of winning.

Read full story

Umpires Quietly Help Kids and Others Who Need Special Care

Al Clark makes an emphatic call as Dennis Eckersley watches.Called Out But Safe, University of Nebraska Press. When I co-authored Al Clark’s autobiography, Called Out But Safe, the veteran arbiter convinced me that all games involved three teams: the home team, the visitors, and the umpires.

Read full story

"Baker Mayfield" In An MLB Game? It Could Happen

Baseball is known for featuring players with unique names, but what about when two players with perfectly paired last names face off against each other? This happened notably in the 2021 MLB postseason, when Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson pitched against Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock in the National League Championship Series. May I present to you, the artist known as “Jackson Pollock.”

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Five High Notes From The Lackluster 2022 Chicago Cubs Season

Today, we take a quick look at a handful of somewhat positive stories to try to find a semblance of a silver lining to the disappointing ChiCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. Spoiler Alert: The Chicago Cubs don’t make the MLB postseason this year. What started as an attempt to achieve mediocrity, at this point the Loveable Losers are somewhere between thinking about putting together a run towards a .500 season and just trying to not lose 100 games. While Cubs fans lament the frustrating and forgettable 2022 campaign, it is worth exercising our perspectives and noting a few intriguing and mostly positive stories before we put a lid on it.

Read full story

Injuries To Dictate Outcome Of Divisional Races

The 2021 Atlanta Braves won a world title without injured superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. It’s no surprise: injuries — or lack of them — will be the major factor in determining who wins the 2022 divisional title chases in baseball.

Read full story

Baseball Diehards Gather For 50th SABR Confab

The Society for American Baseball Research has more than 7,000 members.SABR. This column is coming straight to you from SABR 50, the 50th annual conference of the Society for American Baseball Research.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We Love

John Rosengren met hero Rod Carew (above) at a Minnesota Twins fantasy camp.Jim Accordino, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. John Rosengren’s book Classic Baseball, Timeless Tales Immortal.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright Future

Two 21-year-old rookies are lighting up the scoreboard at Atlanta's Truist Park.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Add Michael Harris II to the list of budding Atlanta superstars with long-term contracts.

Read full story

Opinion: MLB Players' "Personal Choices" For Vaccine Have Big Consequences

As a second grader in 1955, I lined up with all my other classmates in the school multi-purpose room and received a shot from what looked for all the world like one of Hopalong Cassidy’s six shooters. It was the polio vaccine, the miracle drug, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk and other scientists. I can still remember the relief on my mother’s face when she read about the vaccine and signed the permission slip allowing me to receive my shot. One of my friends had been stricken with polio the year before; we had all seen the iron lungs and the leg braces. We were grateful for the vaccine. Because so many people received the vaccine, polio was virtually wiped out in about 20 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Heroes Come In All Sizes: The Outsized Impact Of “Little” Dickey Kerr

Today, we take a look back at the life and career of Chicago White Sox pitcher Dickey Kerr.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Almost a century ago today, on August 15, 1925, after almost four full seasons away from the major leagues, 32 -year old Dickey Kerr, wearing a Chicago White Sox uniform, received a hero’s welcome from the crowd of 20,000 as he took the mound to start the third inning against the Detroit Tigers. While the intervening years had not been easy for Dickey Kerr and the game of baseball had changed, no White Sox fan, indeed no true baseball fan, would ever forget what Dickey Kerr had done in 1919.

Read full story

Yet Another Tribute To The Late Vin Scully

Vin Scully even enjoyed singing 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' at Dodger Stadium.Craig Y. Fujii (Craigfnp at en.wikipedia) Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. “The tradition of professional baseball,” wrote Heywood Hale Broun in 1923, “is agreeably free of chivalry.”

Read full story
Boston, MA

Calamity Jane Had Nothing On Chris Sale

Southpaw Chris Sale is sidelined again -- this time after a bicycle accident.KA Sports Photos from Hanover, MD, USA, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. Chris Sale definitely has a black cloud over his head.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Yankees Still Coping With Fallout From Covid

Paul O'Neill (left) and Derek Jeter share a laugh at the Yankee Stadium batting cage in pre-Covid days.Brian Marschhauser, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Paul O’Neill broadcasts Yankee games from his Cincinnati living room, 650 miles from Yankee Stadium.

Read full story
2 comments

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Shohei Ohtani Should Be The AL MVP Once Again

Winning an MVP award is extremely difficult, but earning a second one is even harder to accomplish. A year ago, the novelty of Shohei Ohtani dominating as both a pitcher and a hitter was the talk of baseball, and he won the American League MVP unanimously. This year, he has been just as spectacular, but doesn’t have nearly the same amount of hype.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

A Salute To Vin Scully

Today, we pay heartfelt tribute to one of the most legendary personalities the game of baseball has ever known.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. A lawyer friend called me the other day to discuss a deal. But before we got down to business, we had to deal with important matters. He wanted my thoughts on the trade deadline and the passing of Vin Scully. I offered a few bromides about the Dodgers’ failure to land Juan Soto and then jumped into my feelings about Vinny.

Read full story

Every Prospect Traded At This Year's MLB Trade Deadline

Every July, we see a host of deals made by Major League clubs looking to compete as the season turns from summer to fall. Most of those deals have one thing in common - prospects.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One Participant

Davonte Ross, left, and cousin Haedyn Haas at the Native American All-Star showcase at Truist Park on July 17.Davonte Ross. In a world that has focused plenty on attacking teams with any semblance of Native American or indigenous tie in the name or background of the team, the Atlanta Braves have quietly worked to develop a relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee, including a wide-ranging weekend of activities that took place on July 23 as part of the team’s annual night at the park with the tribe.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy