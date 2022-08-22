Injuries To Dictate Outcome Of Divisional Races

The 2021 Atlanta Braves won a world title without injured superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

It’s no surprise: injuries — or lack of them — will be the major factor in determining who wins the 2022 divisional title chases in baseball.

Take the National League East, for example.

The New York Mets made do without pitching ace Jacob de Grom for half the season and co-ace Max Scherzer for seven weeks.

The Atlanta Braves, seeking their fifth straight NL East crown and second consecutive world championship, lost second baseman Ozzie Albies (fractured foot), left-fielder Adam Duvall (broken wrist), and outfielder Eddie Rosario (eye surgery) for months but still stayed right on the tail of the front-runnNow that they’re playing each other at Truist Park, the Braves don’t know if Max Fried or Kyle Wright, their two best starters, will be able to pitch after missing a turn with minor injuries. They’ve also lost Orlando Arcia, who replaced Albies, with a hamstring issue and third-stringer Ehire Adrianza to another annoying but unexpected ailment. Catcher Chadwick Tromp, another third-stringer, collected three doubles in one game, the went off to the sidelines with an injury.

New York reported injuries to infielder Jeff McNeil (thumb), pitcher Carlos Carrasco (left side), and jack-of-all-trades Luis Guillorme (hamstring), not to mention top defensive catcher Tomas Nido, out with Covid-19 for the second time.

It’s the same story all around the majors.

The New York Yankees went into a serious tailspin after losing slugger Giancarlo Stanton, starting pitcher Luis Severino, versatile Matt Carpenter, and newly-acquired center-fielder Harrison Bader, another former Cardinal.

Boston’s biggest problem proved to be Chris Sale’s inability to stay healthy. The erstwhile lefty ace, who once started three straight All-Star Games, is out for the year after breaking his wrist in a bicycle accident.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have done well without pitching ace Walker Buehler for so long that they may not notice his absence now that he needs season-ending surgery.

And the surprising San Diego Padres, without Francisco Tatis, Jr. all season so far, will now lose him well into 2023 because of an 80-game suspension for using performance-enhancing substances.

With a solid six weeks left to the season, much can happen. And none of it will be expected.

Teams with the best benches and best farm systems will be in the best shape.

Stay tuned.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ covers the game for Latino Sports, forbes.com, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, and Sports Collectors Digest. His 40th book, Baseball Zeroes, will be published next spring. E.mail Dan at ballauthor@gmail.com.