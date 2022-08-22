‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We Love

John Rosengren met hero Rod Carew (above) at a Minnesota Twins fantasy camp. Jim Accordino, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0

By Ben Abel

John Rosengren’s book Classic Baseball, Timeless Tales Immortal

Moments is just that.

Stories told by Rosengren, whether passed on from his father, through his own

research and extensive work as a writer and author and as he said in the introduction, he comes at “the game from many angles: a fan, an umpire, a player, a coach, and a

member of the Society for American Baseball Research.”

His list of baseball’s great players is impressive, as he has met and interviewed the likes of Hank Aaron, Rod Carew, Orlando Cepeda, Bob Feller, Harmon Killebrew, Ralph Kiner, Juan Marichal, Willie Mays, Frank Robinson, and Dave Winfield.

His telling of stories and research reflects his upbringing in Minneapolis and his tale about attending a fantasy camp where he met his hero Rod Carew and the awkwardness as well as ultimate reward he got from meeting one of his heroes.

The story of Rosengren attending a fantasy camp with past Minnesota Twins players, many of them heroes from the 1987 and 1991 World Championship teams, is one of the lighter tales in this collection and certainly one of the better feel-good stories.

And there are many of those feel-good stories as well as some of the more interesting and terrifying ones included in Chapter 6, entitled “In Jackie’s Memory.”

The one that struck a chord with me tells of a barnstorming baseball team of African Americans that took on the Ku Klux Klan team from Lodge No.6 in Wichita, Kansas in 1925.

According to Rosengren, the all-black Wichita Monrovians, a barnstorming team, played a game against the KKK nine of Lodge No. 6.

Now the power and reach of the KKK at that time in America was terrifying and all hidden under white hoods and robes but the Morovians won the game, 10-8.

It would be 22 more years before Jackie Robinson made his major-league debut, with Jim Crow laws enforced until 1965.

Such laws had mandated racial segregation in all public facilities in the former Confederate States of America and in some others, beginning in the 1870s.

The first black manager wouldn’t be hired until the 1970s, when former player Frank Robinson was chosen by the Cleveland Indians.

Cleveland general manager PhilSeghi announced that he had hired Robinson to manage the Indians for the 1975 season. The Indians had a 79–80 record and an 81–78 record in 1976.

But Cleveland started the 1977 season 26–31 and fired Robinson on June 19.

The story about how they play baseball in Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin, shows that different interpretations of baseball often take on a serious life of their own.

Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin is the world’s capital of snowshoe baseball. Yes, you read

that right: baseball in snowshoes in the summer.

Sawdust is spread across the infield, gravel across the outfield, and away they go.

Sure, I am simplifying here but you get the drift. I did actually Google this to

see what I could find and found a lot. Boy, did that version of baseball look interesting.

Major League Baseball’s website had a story on snowshoe baseball and I have included a link here:

https://www.mlb.com/news/snowshoe-baseball-in-wisconsin.

I’ve focused on one section of the book but with the amount of information John has shared and the sheer quality and meticulous research that has gone into it, it’s hard to really pin down one favorite story since I learned so much reading the book.

The world of baseball knowledge, stories and interesting facts is so vast that one cannot simply learn everything. Classic Baseball goes a long way, though, to helping you along that road.

Ben Abel has been an avid sports fan since the 1980s. He has contributed to Sports Betting Dime and the IBWAA newsletter and has written about hockey, baseball, and football as well as other sports. He lives in Vancouver, Canada. Contact him on Twitter @lebanebor or via email at info@abelmarketing.ca.