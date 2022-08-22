Atlanta, GA

Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright Future

Two 21-year-old rookies are lighting up the scoreboard at Atlanta's Truist Park.

By Dan Schlossberg

Add Michael Harris II to the list of budding Atlanta superstars with long-term contracts.

The youngest man in the majors at 21, Harris inked a deal this week that could be worth $102 million over 10 years — assuming club options are added.

Harris had played only 71 games when the Braves signed him, giving the team a fifth stud to go with Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson. Riley has a 10-year deal, with the others all signed for seven or more seasons — plus option years.

Why not sign Harris? An Atlanta native, he’s proven to be a five-tools player since his May 28 promotion from Double-A. The owner of a rocket arm, he was a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen bases in addition to hitting close to .300, providing left-handed power, and saving at least six runs with his spectacular defense.

He’s Atlanta’s best center-fielder since Andruw Jones. And that’s saying a lot.

The front-runner for National League Rookie of the Year — just ahead of teammate Spencer Strider — Harris would be the first Brave to win the honor since Acuna in 2018. He’s likely land a Gold Glove too.

Alex Anthopoulos still has some formidable negotiating tasks. Shortstop Dansby Swanson, the only Braves infielder without a long-term deal, needs one. Like Harris, he’s an Atlanta native. He’s also a pending free agent unless the Braves prevent it by signing him.

Pitchers Max Fried and Kyle Wright, the team’s top two starters, and A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek, two lefty relievers, also could be in line for extensions — though the team is more cautious in doling out long-term pacts to pitchers because they are more susceptible to injuries.

It’s worth noting that the Braves have a bright future because of their early-signing policy. Their biggest rivals, the New York Mets, are not only the oldest team in the league but also a club beset with multiple potential free agents, starting with Brandon Nimmo. Even Jacob de Grom can opt of his contract early, as he has pledged to do.

It’s going to be an interesting off-season.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ covers the game for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and more. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.

