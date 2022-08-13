Calamity Jane Had Nothing On Chris Sale

Southpaw Chris Sale is sidelined again -- this time after a bicycle accident. KA Sports Photos from Hanover, MD, USA, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Chris Sale definitely has a black cloud over his head.

Just when it seemed like Stephen Strasburg has the worst luck of any active player, Sale is doing his best to keep pace.

The erstwhile star southpaw of the Boston Red Sox was a victim of a myriad of injuries before his August 6 bicycle disaster. Now he’s out for the season.

Sale has made just 11 starts since signing a five-year, $145MM contract extension in March 2019. The deal went into effect a year later but did little to stop the pitcher’s penchant for incurring physical setbacks.

He’s had elbow inflammation, Tommy John surgery, a stress reaction in his rib cage, and a broken pinky — suffered when a comeback liner was hit right at him earlier this summer. The result? He’s pitched 48 1/3 innings through the first three years of his contract plus nine more in the 2021 playoffs.

At 34, the lefty isn’t getting any younger. The betting here is that he’s not Justin Velander, Max Scherzer, or any other freak of nature who maintains peak form long after passing peak athletic age.

A pitching prince before he became a pariah, Sale is a seven-time All-Star who once started a record-tying three consecutive years for the American League. He posted a 2.91 earned run average from 2012-18, even coming out of the Boston bullpen to strike out the last three Dodger hitters in the 2018 Red Sox world championship effort.

In the few games he pitched this season, his fastball had an average velocity of 94.9 miles per hour, about the same as it was during his peak with the Chicago White Sox, his first team, and the Red Sox, who acquired him in a trade with the Pale Hose.

Boston fans are incredulous that Sale gave the team only 5 2/3 innings this season. But that was on par with the rest of the injury-riddled rotation.

Fellow southpaw James Paxton, for example, didn’t even contribute an inning. And an array of ailments hampered Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, and Michael Wacha — all potential free agents this fall. Nick Pivetta, one starter likely to return, also lost time to injury.

A pre-season favorite of many prognosticators, the Sox have been wallowing near the basement of the American League East for much of the season. Looking ahead to 2023, the team has to hope Sale, Pivetta, and Paxton are healthy and that Eovaldi re-signs. But the odds against all those things happening are astronomical.

So look for Chaim Bloom, the team’s youthful trade-maker, to be on the lookout for rotation help by trade, free agency, or both.

The Sox made it clear at the Aug. 2 trade deadline that they want to keep All-Star infielders Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers but it’s virtually certain that J.D. Martinez, another big bat, will walk.

Suffice to say Bloom is going to have a busy winter, regardless of where the Red Sox finish.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is the author of 40 baseball books, including next year’s Baseball Zeroes. He covers the game for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, and Sports Collectors Digest, among others. Contact him via ballauthor@gmail.com.