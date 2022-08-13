Yankees Still Coping With Fallout From Covid

Paul O'Neill (left) and Derek Jeter share a laugh at the Yankee Stadium batting cage in pre-Covid days. Brian Marschhauser, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Paul O’Neill broadcasts Yankee games from his Cincinnati living room, 650 miles from Yankee Stadium.

It’s hardly an ideal situation but one that couldn’t be helped, according to The New York Post, because the former All-Star outfielder apparently isn’t vaccinated against Covid-19.

With Michael Kay in the broadcast booth and O’Neill in his living room, Yankee fans aren’t getting the best quality broadcast. Even the head of YES says so.

“It certainly is not ideal,” said John Filippelli, “but we have managed to figure it out and work through it. Do I think it is ideal if it keeps going? No, I don’t, but I do think we have managed to make it work and think our fans have accepted it.”

Maybe not; there’s a lot of grumbling from the Yankee fan base, upset not only at the team’s recent losing ways but also other aspects of the 2022 season.

For example, the Yankees held Old Timers Day but didn’t include the usual Old Timers game. Another special event will be the retirement of O’Neill’s number on August 21 — a date that matches the number.

O’Neill himself is expected to come to Yankee Stadium for the event but there’s some question about such former teammates as Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, and even free-agent executive Derek Jeter, most recently with the Miami Marlins.

Vaccination status is again an issue, as it was for Old Timers Day and for Yankee trips to Canada, which maintains strict requirements regarding Covid shots — or the lack of them.

Major League Baseball has its own set of Covid protocols, requiring the team to make changes and concessions from previous practices.

O’Neill will be allowed onto the field but unvaccinated teammates might have to watch from the sidelines.

It’s a sad aspect of today’s game that this plague continues two-and-a-half years after it began — and after it reduced spring training and the regular season to ridiculous but necessary lengths.

It would also be helpful to everyone in baseball if the few holdouts against vaccination would sacrifice for the greater good and take the shots. Covid should not remain a political football; there are enough of those already.

