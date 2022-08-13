Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably. Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg

By Dan Schlossberg

The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.

Think Andruw Jones in 1996, Rafael Furcal in 2000, and Michael Harris II in 2022 as three prime examples.

Now the Braves seem to have mined another gem in Vaughn Grissom, a 21-year-old right-handed batter who has followed the Harris path in moving directly from Double-A Mississippi to the major leagues.

Like Harris, a 21-year-old outfielder who had been his teammate with the M-Braves, Grissom is a blue-chip prospect needed to fill in for an injured veteran.

When Orlando Arcia suffered a severe hamstring strain at Fenway Park Tuesday night, the logical candidate for promotion was Braden Shewmake. But he injured his left leg in an Aug. 6 collision with Gwinnett outfielder Travis DeMerritte.

That’s when Alex Anthopoulos, Atlanta’s president of baseball operations, decided for the second time this year that he’d rush a Double-A prospect — in this case, infielder Vaughn Grissom.

Playing second base, where All-Star Ozzie Albies started the season but soon suffered a fractured foot, Grissom hit a home run and stole a base in his first game. He thus became the youngest man in baseball history and the only man in Braves history to do that.

The Grissom homer sailed over Fenway Park’s Green Monster onto Lansdowne Street to help cement an Atlanta sweep of a two-game series against the struggling Boston Red Sox. The kid infielder, batting ninth, also added a single, helping him win Player of the Game honors from the Braves broadcast crew.

Grissom slotted in nearly seamlessly at second despite playing just seven games at the position this season. Primarily a shortstop, Grissom will be getting reps at second with infielder Orlando Arcia (left hamstring) and Ozzie Albies (fractured left foot) sidelined. Grissom’s one blip came on a hopper from Bobby Dalbec, which the second baseman bobbled but quickly recovered to get the forceout at second.

“He was like a kid out on the playground pretty much, just having a ball,” said manager Brian Snitker after the game.

Mainly a shortstop, Grissom will be getting reps at second with infielder Arcia (left hamstring) and Albies (fractured left foot) out of action. When Albies returns, probably by Labor Day, the versatile Grissom could shift to left field, which needs a solid righty bat in the absence of Adam Duvall (out for the year after wrist surgery).

Born two months and two days before Harris II, Grissom is one of the youngest players in baseball today. He’s also a contact hitter — much needed in a lineup of free swingers.

With Grissom, Harris II, and Ronald Acuna, Jr. batting in succession, the Braves team that faces the first-place Mets for a four-game series that starts Monday in Atlanta will be a different one than the version that lost four out of five in New York last weekend. Also added to the roster is erstwhile star closer Kirby Yates, recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Grissom figures to be an Atlanta mainstay for years, perhaps taking the place of Dansby Swanson if the veteran shortstop pursues free agency this fall.

As for Harris, he’s stamped himself as the front-runner for National League Rookie of the Year honors. Having Grissom hitting behind him can only help that bid.

Former AP newsman Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ covers baseball for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and many other outlets. Email him at ballauthor@gmail.com.