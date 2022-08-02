Atlanta, GA

MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One Participant

IBWAA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUXj1_0h15yj2x00
Davonte Ross, left, and cousin Haedyn Haas at the Native American All-Star showcase at Truist Park on July 17.Davonte Ross

By Benjamin Chase

In a world that has focused plenty on attacking teams with any semblance of Native American or indigenous tie in the name or background of the team, the Atlanta Braves have quietly worked to develop a relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee, including a wide-ranging weekend of activities that took place on July 23 as part of the team’s annual night at the park with the tribe.

The Braves’ relationship with the tribe goes back more than 20 years and has led to notable changes in the imagery and advertisement of the team over the years. Within the Braves’ new stadium, Truist Park, there is a Monument Garden with a permanent display entitled “We Are Still Here” to educate fans on the Eastern Band of Cherokee, their original territory, and their love of stickball.

The partnership that the Braves held for decades with the Eastern Band of Cherokee led to a natural hosting location for Major League Baseball’s first-ever Native American showcase event for high school players on July 14-17. One of the participants, Davonte Ross, who will be a sophomore at Lakota Tech High School in South Dakota in the fall, talked about his experience.

While players had to find their own transport to and from the event, Davonte expressed that housing and transportation were provided once they arrived.

“Everything was really close,” he observed.

That would make sense for Ross, who has traveled 100 miles one way to play American Legion baseball in the summer. He prefers third base, but he is willing to play around the infield as needed.

High school baseball is still a club sport in South Dakota, not a sanctioned state sport, so many youths in the state play Legion ball instead. This summer, Ross had to make a different choice.

“With gas prices, I played ball with Hot Springs (a local travel ball team),” Ross explained. “It was just too expensive to play with Post 320 (the Rapid City-based Legion team he’d played with before).”

Ross found out about the event through his cousin, Haedyn Haas, who then encouraged him to register. Once they arrived in Atlanta, the first two days were spent meeting the 48 other participants who came from 13 states and Canada to participate in this event. Saturday was filled with instruction from former major leaguers like Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier. Then they played a game on Sunday.

What did he notice about all the participants? While diverse in location, Ross said they shared plenty of commonalities.

“We all come from tough backgrounds, usually having to make do with whatever we can to play the game,” Ross mentioned. “Most of the guys came from reservations.”

And what was Ross’s favorite experience about the weekend?

“Absolutely playing on a major league field,” Ross expresses, with an immediate lift in his voice. “Every kid that plays baseball dreams of someday playing on a big league field, and walking across the foul lines onto the field…it was like a dream come true.”

Asked whether he would be coming back, he said that he would definitely come back if MLB holds a showcase again next year, and he says he’s got plenty more takers.

“My friends all saw my bags when I got back, and they’re all excited to go next year!”

Returning to the discussion about Native American team names in sports, Ross said he didn’t really feel any issue with the Braves’ environment while at Truist Park.

“For me, nothing bugged me about that because it’s just a sports team,” Ross said. “All those team names, they really never bug me because it’s just about a team having a name. There are bigger things to worry about (on the reservation) than that, you know?”

An impressive perspective from a young man who just experienced every baseball youth’s dream.

Benjamin Chase is a newspaper reporter in South Dakota with a love for baseball, especially prospects and amateur baseball. He is part of the Pallazzo Podcast prospect podcast each week on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Eastern on YouTube and can be found on Twitter under @biggentleben

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# native american# mlb# baseball# all star# minority

Comments / 1

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1834 followers

More from IBWAA

Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful Quartet

MLB Network doesn't always hit a home run with its broadcasts, writer says.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The “Clubhouse Edition” of MLB Network’s Braves-Phillies game Monday night was so bad that I had to mute large chunks of it.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Subway Series Still Works

The Mets swept the first half of the 2022 Subway Series at CitiField earlier this week.kidsire on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop) Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East Crown

Ronald Acuna, Jr. is trying to figure out his mystifying batting slump.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Even the best players have slumps. It’s just that Ronald Acuña, Jr. never had one this bad and this long.

Read full story

Opinion: Organized Baseball Should Treat Women With Respect

During World War 2, women had their own professional league.Florida Memory. I recently had the good fortune of attending a couple of baseball games. My schedule makes this really difficult at most times now, but within the span of a week, I went to see a Lake Country DockHounds game and a Milwaukee Brewers game.

Read full story
2 comments

Small Town Ball in Sussex County, New Jersey

The Sussex County Miners, shown here celebrating their 2018 Can-Am Championship victory.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. New Jersey Route 15 is your classic country road. No street lights, no guard rails, almost nothing that would prevent a swerve from sending your car into the cornfields lining the side of it. Follow it for long enough, however, and you’ll come to a glorious sight: stadium lighting, somewhere in the distance, lining a baseball stadium that seems almost out of place in this rural setting.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Soto Sweepstakes Spotlight True Definition Of Free Agency

Each offseason, this past one included, my son laments the players that the Boston Red Sox did not sign. During Spring Training, he railed that Eduardo Rodriguez should have remained in Boston (Rodriguez’s current disappearing act in Detroit seems to have proven him wrong), and that Anthony Rizzo should have come home to his original club and been the BoSox’s everyday first baseman.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

When Baseball Departs Small Town America

Mike Boddicker, the pride of Norway, hit it big in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.Wallstreethotrod at English Wikipedia Public domain. There are words in the English language that magically take many of us to a place of happiness and warmth.

Read full story

Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Leaves Lasting Memories

Rickey Henderson rides in the Baseball Hall of Fame's Parade of Legends.Krusty from Saint Paul, MN, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. The seven-man Class of 2022 will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. The afternoon ceremony at Clark Sports Center will feature three living stars, four posthumous inductions, and a carnival atmosphere with a Latino flavor.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?

Detroit's Comerica Park needs a star to light up its scoreboard again.GabboT Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. On Tuesday July 19, big-league teams wrapped up the annual addition of talent to the farm systems. The MLB Draft for fans, especially those whose teams are already out of contention or have been mired in long rebuilds, is hope that there is a brighter future to come.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Scott Boras Realizes Washington’s Kid Slugger Is Mr. Juan-derful

Washington slugger Juan Soto is up for trade after refusing an enormous offer to stay put.All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

A's Haven't Hit Much, But Promising Youngsters Await

Daniel Susac, the A's 2022 first-round Draft pickConcreteOski. The Oakland A’s are the worst hitting team in Major League Baseball. Want proof? Their batting average of .211 is 30th in MLB. Oakland’s on-base percentage is .272, also last in MLB. Slugging percentage? Also dead last at .331.

Read full story
1 comments

Dean Stone Won an All-Star Game Without Throwing a Pitch

Etch it in stone: Dean Stone's All-Star pitching feat will never be duplicated.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Dean Stone was an American professional baseball player, a pitcher who appeared in 166 games over all or parts of eight Major League Baseball seasons.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Baseball All-Star Game Needs Competition, Not Commotion

Freddie Freeman, an All-Star for Atlanta in Denver last year, deserves to go as a Dodger this time. But he wasn’t selected to the NL roster.Dan Schlossberg. Before it descended into commercial chaos, the All-Star Game used to be a big deal — a true competition between players and leagues who met only in the Midsummer Classic and World Series.

Read full story

Pop-up Prospects Jump Up Prospect Lists

Atlanta All-Star Ronald Acuna, Jr. was once an unknown prospect with a bright future.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Each season, guys who aren't known ahead of the season jump up on the scene and become consensus top-100 prospects by the end of the season. The 2022 season has already had impressive performances from a host of players.

Read full story
Hoboken, NJ

Picking NL’s All-Star Starter Won’t Be a Picnic For Pilot Brian Snitker

Dodger star Clayton Kershaw is a strong candidate to start the July 19 All-Star Game for the NL.Arturo Pardavila III, Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. As a rule, starting pitchers who work the Sunday before the All-Star Game will be bypassed for the Tuesday night All-Star Game.

Read full story
1 comments

Who’s On First: A Look At The Top First Basemen Of The 1950s

A recent Twitter poll asked readers to choose their favorite decade of baseball. The clear winner was the 1950s. Former New York Herald Tribune baseball writer Harold Rosenthal agrees. He called his book about the national pastime in the 1950s, The 10 Best Years of Baseball.

Read full story

Looking Back At MLB's First All-Star Game

On July 6, 1933, with the Great Depression having led to catastrophic downturns in attendance, Major League Baseball offered a one-time extravaganza, a “Game of the Century,” in hopes that it might reignite the nation’s interest in the national pastime -- and perhaps also offer a pleasant distraction from the daily travails that haunted the nation. Little did anyone know that this commercially fueled interruption of the ongoing pennant races would soon become a treasured part of the baseball season for years to come.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Halfway Through 2022 The Chicago Cubs Are Fighting To Achieve Mediocrity

The Lovable Losers are living up to the latter part of the moniker halfway through the season.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The Chicago Cubs passed the halfway point of the 2022 season last week with little more than a whimper. As of the writing of this article, the Northsiders currently sit tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for third place in the NL Central, are on pace for just under 100 losses, and are double-digit games back of the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers atop the division. With that being the case, let’s take a look back at the first half and tease out a few stories of interest for the Loveable Losers.

Read full story
1 comments

Appreciating Negro Leagues Chronicler Wendell Smith

Negro Leagues baseball was followed with precision by writer Wendell Smith.dbking, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. In 1933, a young black pitcher for Detroit’s American Legion team pitched, earned a win in a playoff game, and was approached by a major-league scout. The scout signed both the pitcher’s white catcher (Mike Tresh, father of future American League Rookie of the Year Tom Tresh) and his white mound opponent . . . but not him, saying he wanted to but for the enforcement of The Show’s color line.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy