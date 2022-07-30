New York City, NY

The Subway Series Still Works

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2SRq_0gylVUtv00
The Mets swept the first half of the 2022 Subway Series at CitiField earlier this week.kidsire on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop) Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Ray Kuhn

Whether or not you care is inconsequential to me. Your thoughts on the Subway Series do not, and should not, impact my thinking or enjoyment of the games. As far as I am concerned, all I care about here is my enjoyment of what happens when the New York Mets face off against the New York Yankees.

Sure, that is selfish. But to a point, isn’t that what being a fan is? The games, and everything Major League Baseball has to offer, is out there for all to digest, consume, and enjoy in any manner you wish. What you do with it is entirely your choice.

I will say that the media, at least in the past, has taken a decidedly New York and/or big-market stance, but the dynamics are a lot different from the first time the Mets and Yankees faced off in the regular season all the way back in 1997. As far as where we are today compared to then, it might have been 1937.

Inter-league play was brand new; the internet was just starting to find its legs, beepers were more of a thing than cell phones (let alone smart phones), and MLB Network was still more than a decade away.

To say that the way we follow baseball has changed over the past 25 years would be a tremendous understatement, and it is also telling that the Mets and Yankees are facing each other on an otherwise non-descript Tuesday and Wednesday night in July.

No longer are baseball fans forced to care about what is clearly a New York concern. The fact that this has been going on for so long also helps here, but the technology- filled world that we live in has blurred the lines between big and small markets from a media standpoint.

In a sense, that market has now become saturated, and it is a good thing. It is infinitely easier to enjoy baseball and being a fan requires a lot less effort than it used to.

You can follow any team(s) or player(s) you wish and consume as much or as little of the sport as you want.

No longer is it a novelty to watch a game outside of your local market or to follow news that is not generated in the confines of your hometown. Perhaps most importantly, we are no longer beholden to ESPN and what they deem worthy of covering or promoting.

Under that same point, over the past 10 or so years, the argument could very well be made that the Subway Series itself has been diluted and does not mean nearly as much as it used to.

But was it ever supposed to mean anything out of the confines of the New York area?

Instead, we can now take it as what it is, and that is simply a matchup of two very good teams that could potentially meet in the World Series.

Back in 1997 when Dave Milicki emerged victorious in the first Subway Series game ever, that meant something. The Mike Piazza/Roger Clemens feud was quite heated, and there have been other memorable moments as well between the two teams. I am not here to go through them all, but the over-arching theme here is that the games are more interesting, competitive, and drama filled when both teams are good.

And this season, thanks in part to Steve Cohen and the changes he has put into place, that is certainly the case. The two games that we just enjoyed earlier in the week could very easily be construed as a potential World Series preview. That simply changed the Subway Series into being two of the top five teams in the league facing each other as a good measure what can be expected when the leaves begin to fall. 

Most fans now understand that these games mean the same as games against the Astros and the Braves, but it also does not mean they are any less exciting. While the majority of fans now have the ability to compartmentalize these games and their meaning, the fact that the Mets and Yankees (along with their followers) do share the same surroundings provide an added emphasis. 

As someone whose rooting interests lie with the Mets, I feel great after the past two games. Most of those feelings do come from the fact that Yankees are also a great team, but I also do not that the other small piece of my joy should be minimized as it comes from beating a geographic rival.

The angle that these games mean as much as games against the Nationals or Tigers in 2022 does not fly as far as I am concerned with both teams can already make their playoff reservations for October. And when one, or both, teams are struggling, I am not above enjoying some manufactured excitement. 

After all, isn’t our sports fandom all derivative from the simplest of the barroom or schoolyard arguments? 

Ray Kuhn can be found writing on Fantasy Alarm and podcasting at Friends With Fantasy Benefits after previously covering the Houston Astros as part of the FanSided network at Climbing Tal’s Hill. Reach him at @ray_kuhn_28 or raykuhn57@gmail.com as he is always interested in talking or writing about our great game.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1831 followers

More from IBWAA

Atlanta, GA

MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One Participant

Davonte Ross, left, and cousin Haedyn Haas at the Native American All-Star showcase at Truist Park on July 17.Davonte Ross. In a world that has focused plenty on attacking teams with any semblance of Native American or indigenous tie in the name or background of the team, the Atlanta Braves have quietly worked to develop a relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee, including a wide-ranging weekend of activities that took place on July 23 as part of the team’s annual night at the park with the tribe.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful Quartet

MLB Network doesn't always hit a home run with its broadcasts, writer says.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The “Clubhouse Edition” of MLB Network’s Braves-Phillies game Monday night was so bad that I had to mute large chunks of it.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East Crown

Ronald Acuna, Jr. is trying to figure out his mystifying batting slump.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Even the best players have slumps. It’s just that Ronald Acuña, Jr. never had one this bad and this long.

Read full story

Opinion: Organized Baseball Should Treat Women With Respect

During World War 2, women had their own professional league.Florida Memory. I recently had the good fortune of attending a couple of baseball games. My schedule makes this really difficult at most times now, but within the span of a week, I went to see a Lake Country DockHounds game and a Milwaukee Brewers game.

Read full story
2 comments
Sussex County, NJ

Small Town Ball in Sussex County, New Jersey

The Sussex County Miners, shown here celebrating their 2018 Can-Am Championship victory.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. New Jersey Route 15 is your classic country road. No street lights, no guard rails, almost nothing that would prevent a swerve from sending your car into the cornfields lining the side of it. Follow it for long enough, however, and you’ll come to a glorious sight: stadium lighting, somewhere in the distance, lining a baseball stadium that seems almost out of place in this rural setting.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Soto Sweepstakes Spotlight True Definition Of Free Agency

Each offseason, this past one included, my son laments the players that the Boston Red Sox did not sign. During Spring Training, he railed that Eduardo Rodriguez should have remained in Boston (Rodriguez’s current disappearing act in Detroit seems to have proven him wrong), and that Anthony Rizzo should have come home to his original club and been the BoSox’s everyday first baseman.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

When Baseball Departs Small Town America

Mike Boddicker, the pride of Norway, hit it big in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.Wallstreethotrod at English Wikipedia Public domain. There are words in the English language that magically take many of us to a place of happiness and warmth.

Read full story

Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Leaves Lasting Memories

Rickey Henderson rides in the Baseball Hall of Fame's Parade of Legends.Krusty from Saint Paul, MN, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. The seven-man Class of 2022 will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. The afternoon ceremony at Clark Sports Center will feature three living stars, four posthumous inductions, and a carnival atmosphere with a Latino flavor.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?

Detroit's Comerica Park needs a star to light up its scoreboard again.GabboT Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. On Tuesday July 19, big-league teams wrapped up the annual addition of talent to the farm systems. The MLB Draft for fans, especially those whose teams are already out of contention or have been mired in long rebuilds, is hope that there is a brighter future to come.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Scott Boras Realizes Washington’s Kid Slugger Is Mr. Juan-derful

Washington slugger Juan Soto is up for trade after refusing an enormous offer to stay put.All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

A's Haven't Hit Much, But Promising Youngsters Await

Daniel Susac, the A's 2022 first-round Draft pickConcreteOski. The Oakland A’s are the worst hitting team in Major League Baseball. Want proof? Their batting average of .211 is 30th in MLB. Oakland’s on-base percentage is .272, also last in MLB. Slugging percentage? Also dead last at .331.

Read full story
1 comments

Dean Stone Won an All-Star Game Without Throwing a Pitch

Etch it in stone: Dean Stone's All-Star pitching feat will never be duplicated.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Dean Stone was an American professional baseball player, a pitcher who appeared in 166 games over all or parts of eight Major League Baseball seasons.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Baseball All-Star Game Needs Competition, Not Commotion

Freddie Freeman, an All-Star for Atlanta in Denver last year, deserves to go as a Dodger this time. But he wasn’t selected to the NL roster.Dan Schlossberg. Before it descended into commercial chaos, the All-Star Game used to be a big deal — a true competition between players and leagues who met only in the Midsummer Classic and World Series.

Read full story

Pop-up Prospects Jump Up Prospect Lists

Atlanta All-Star Ronald Acuna, Jr. was once an unknown prospect with a bright future.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Each season, guys who aren't known ahead of the season jump up on the scene and become consensus top-100 prospects by the end of the season. The 2022 season has already had impressive performances from a host of players.

Read full story
Hoboken, NJ

Picking NL’s All-Star Starter Won’t Be a Picnic For Pilot Brian Snitker

Dodger star Clayton Kershaw is a strong candidate to start the July 19 All-Star Game for the NL.Arturo Pardavila III, Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. As a rule, starting pitchers who work the Sunday before the All-Star Game will be bypassed for the Tuesday night All-Star Game.

Read full story
1 comments

Who’s On First: A Look At The Top First Basemen Of The 1950s

A recent Twitter poll asked readers to choose their favorite decade of baseball. The clear winner was the 1950s. Former New York Herald Tribune baseball writer Harold Rosenthal agrees. He called his book about the national pastime in the 1950s, The 10 Best Years of Baseball.

Read full story

Looking Back At MLB's First All-Star Game

On July 6, 1933, with the Great Depression having led to catastrophic downturns in attendance, Major League Baseball offered a one-time extravaganza, a “Game of the Century,” in hopes that it might reignite the nation’s interest in the national pastime -- and perhaps also offer a pleasant distraction from the daily travails that haunted the nation. Little did anyone know that this commercially fueled interruption of the ongoing pennant races would soon become a treasured part of the baseball season for years to come.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Halfway Through 2022 The Chicago Cubs Are Fighting To Achieve Mediocrity

The Lovable Losers are living up to the latter part of the moniker halfway through the season.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The Chicago Cubs passed the halfway point of the 2022 season last week with little more than a whimper. As of the writing of this article, the Northsiders currently sit tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for third place in the NL Central, are on pace for just under 100 losses, and are double-digit games back of the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers atop the division. With that being the case, let’s take a look back at the first half and tease out a few stories of interest for the Loveable Losers.

Read full story
1 comments

Appreciating Negro Leagues Chronicler Wendell Smith

Negro Leagues baseball was followed with precision by writer Wendell Smith.dbking, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. In 1933, a young black pitcher for Detroit’s American Legion team pitched, earned a win in a playoff game, and was approached by a major-league scout. The scout signed both the pitcher’s white catcher (Mike Tresh, father of future American League Rookie of the Year Tom Tresh) and his white mound opponent . . . but not him, saying he wanted to but for the enforcement of The Show’s color line.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy