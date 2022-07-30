Atlanta, GA

When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East Crown

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XmGR_0gyl9J2b00
Ronald Acuna, Jr. is trying to figure out his mystifying batting slump.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

Even the best players have slumps. It’s just that Ronald Acuña, Jr. never had one this bad and this long.

Suffice to say the Atlanta Braves remain second in the National League East mainly because their normally-productive leadoff hitter has been a mere shadow of his former self. For weeks.

Over a 33-game stretch through Thursday, Acuña hit only .209 with two home runs and a pedestrian .583 OPS (on-base plus slugging). That followed a .316, six-homer stretch in his first 31 games back after serious knee surgery (he torn his ACL while trying to catch a Jazz Chisholm, Jr. drive on July 10, 2021).

He’s gone from bad to worse, with a .186 mark in his last 17 games prior to a weekend home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s had one home run, four runs batted in, 21 strikeouts, and a .257 slugging percentage as his slump deepened.

Even Atlanta teammate Max Fried, the last pitcher to win a Silver Slugger in the National League, could hit better.

The slump was an unpleasant surprise for the Braves, who are now playing without injured regulars Ozzie Albies (fractured foot) and Adam Duvall (broken wrist). The former might be out til Labor Day, while the latter is down for the year.

Asked about Acuña, manager Brian Snitker was optimistic.

“I think at any point in time he can get a couple of hits and feel good, then get on a run,” said the manager, who just recorded his 500th career victory. “He really hasn’t done that. When he does, it could be really good. Because he’s gonna do it. He’s gonna work through this.”

Coincidence or not, Acuña’s skid coincided with the injury to Albies, his closest friend in baseball. The pint-sized second baseman fractured his left foot in a June 13 game against the Nationals while trying to get out of the batter’s box on wet turf.

The fans certainly remember Acuña, the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year. They made the Venezuelan outfielder the top vote-getter for the 2022 All-Star Game.

He thanked them by delivering a hard-hit double down the third-base line during the first inning of the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium July 19 — less than two months after his earlier-than-scheduled April 28 return.

With virtually no production from Acuña, the Braves dropped two of three games against the hapless Philadelphia Phillies, who had just been swept at home by the struggling Chicago Cubs [to be fair, bad pitching by Charlie Morton and A.J. Minter helped too].

When he’s right, the 24-year-old Acuña is among the best players in the sport. He just missed a rare 40/40 season in 2019, when he finished with 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases — despite a last-week injury that curtailed his running game.

He has a 162-game average of .278 with 40 homers, 95 runs batted in, and 35 stolen bases.

Snitker rested Acuña Wednesday, when the Braves completed a three-game road trip in Philadelphia. With an off-day Thursday, the idea was to give the hard-driving youngster a two-day respite designed to recharge his batteries.

The manager is also looking ahead to a five-game series against the arch-rival New York Mets that begins next Thursday at CitiField. The Braves need Acuña to be in top form against New York’s formidable pitching trio of Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Taijuan Walker.

A right-handed hitter with both power and speed, Acuña could always confound opponents by bunting against the shift and stealing his way into scoring position for RBI men Matt Olson and Austin Riley. His problem, like that of most of his Atlanta teammates, is constantly trying to hit balls over outfield walls.

The team does lead the league in home runs but also ranks first in strikeouts by hitters.

If the slump continues, Sniker could shake up his lineup, as he did Wednesday. Rookie center-fielder Michael Harris II has speed and power too and is a potential lead-off type. Dansby Swanson has also hit out of the first position this year.

Since Harris is a left-handed hitter, batting him first might jump-start the homer-happy Braves offense. Swanson, who bats right-handed, could still bat second, followed by the lefty-hitting Olson and right-handed slugger Riley. Such an alignment would move Acuna down to the fifth spot, where he’d often bat with men on base ahead of him.

Hey, whatever works.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is just back from the All-Star Game and Hall of Fame Inductions, which he covered for forbes.com and Sports Collectors Digest. He also writes for USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Latino Sports, and other outlets. Contact him by e.mail: ballauthor@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1831 followers

More from IBWAA

Atlanta, GA

MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One Participant

Davonte Ross, left, and cousin Haedyn Haas at the Native American All-Star showcase at Truist Park on July 17.Davonte Ross. In a world that has focused plenty on attacking teams with any semblance of Native American or indigenous tie in the name or background of the team, the Atlanta Braves have quietly worked to develop a relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee, including a wide-ranging weekend of activities that took place on July 23 as part of the team’s annual night at the park with the tribe.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful Quartet

MLB Network doesn't always hit a home run with its broadcasts, writer says.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The “Clubhouse Edition” of MLB Network’s Braves-Phillies game Monday night was so bad that I had to mute large chunks of it.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Subway Series Still Works

The Mets swept the first half of the 2022 Subway Series at CitiField earlier this week.kidsire on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop) Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story

Opinion: Organized Baseball Should Treat Women With Respect

During World War 2, women had their own professional league.Florida Memory. I recently had the good fortune of attending a couple of baseball games. My schedule makes this really difficult at most times now, but within the span of a week, I went to see a Lake Country DockHounds game and a Milwaukee Brewers game.

Read full story
2 comments
Sussex County, NJ

Small Town Ball in Sussex County, New Jersey

The Sussex County Miners, shown here celebrating their 2018 Can-Am Championship victory.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. New Jersey Route 15 is your classic country road. No street lights, no guard rails, almost nothing that would prevent a swerve from sending your car into the cornfields lining the side of it. Follow it for long enough, however, and you’ll come to a glorious sight: stadium lighting, somewhere in the distance, lining a baseball stadium that seems almost out of place in this rural setting.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Soto Sweepstakes Spotlight True Definition Of Free Agency

Each offseason, this past one included, my son laments the players that the Boston Red Sox did not sign. During Spring Training, he railed that Eduardo Rodriguez should have remained in Boston (Rodriguez’s current disappearing act in Detroit seems to have proven him wrong), and that Anthony Rizzo should have come home to his original club and been the BoSox’s everyday first baseman.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

When Baseball Departs Small Town America

Mike Boddicker, the pride of Norway, hit it big in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.Wallstreethotrod at English Wikipedia Public domain. There are words in the English language that magically take many of us to a place of happiness and warmth.

Read full story

Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Leaves Lasting Memories

Rickey Henderson rides in the Baseball Hall of Fame's Parade of Legends.Krusty from Saint Paul, MN, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. The seven-man Class of 2022 will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. The afternoon ceremony at Clark Sports Center will feature three living stars, four posthumous inductions, and a carnival atmosphere with a Latino flavor.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?

Detroit's Comerica Park needs a star to light up its scoreboard again.GabboT Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. On Tuesday July 19, big-league teams wrapped up the annual addition of talent to the farm systems. The MLB Draft for fans, especially those whose teams are already out of contention or have been mired in long rebuilds, is hope that there is a brighter future to come.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Scott Boras Realizes Washington’s Kid Slugger Is Mr. Juan-derful

Washington slugger Juan Soto is up for trade after refusing an enormous offer to stay put.All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

A's Haven't Hit Much, But Promising Youngsters Await

Daniel Susac, the A's 2022 first-round Draft pickConcreteOski. The Oakland A’s are the worst hitting team in Major League Baseball. Want proof? Their batting average of .211 is 30th in MLB. Oakland’s on-base percentage is .272, also last in MLB. Slugging percentage? Also dead last at .331.

Read full story
1 comments

Dean Stone Won an All-Star Game Without Throwing a Pitch

Etch it in stone: Dean Stone's All-Star pitching feat will never be duplicated.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Dean Stone was an American professional baseball player, a pitcher who appeared in 166 games over all or parts of eight Major League Baseball seasons.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Baseball All-Star Game Needs Competition, Not Commotion

Freddie Freeman, an All-Star for Atlanta in Denver last year, deserves to go as a Dodger this time. But he wasn’t selected to the NL roster.Dan Schlossberg. Before it descended into commercial chaos, the All-Star Game used to be a big deal — a true competition between players and leagues who met only in the Midsummer Classic and World Series.

Read full story

Pop-up Prospects Jump Up Prospect Lists

Atlanta All-Star Ronald Acuna, Jr. was once an unknown prospect with a bright future.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Each season, guys who aren't known ahead of the season jump up on the scene and become consensus top-100 prospects by the end of the season. The 2022 season has already had impressive performances from a host of players.

Read full story
Hoboken, NJ

Picking NL’s All-Star Starter Won’t Be a Picnic For Pilot Brian Snitker

Dodger star Clayton Kershaw is a strong candidate to start the July 19 All-Star Game for the NL.Arturo Pardavila III, Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. As a rule, starting pitchers who work the Sunday before the All-Star Game will be bypassed for the Tuesday night All-Star Game.

Read full story
1 comments

Who’s On First: A Look At The Top First Basemen Of The 1950s

A recent Twitter poll asked readers to choose their favorite decade of baseball. The clear winner was the 1950s. Former New York Herald Tribune baseball writer Harold Rosenthal agrees. He called his book about the national pastime in the 1950s, The 10 Best Years of Baseball.

Read full story

Looking Back At MLB's First All-Star Game

On July 6, 1933, with the Great Depression having led to catastrophic downturns in attendance, Major League Baseball offered a one-time extravaganza, a “Game of the Century,” in hopes that it might reignite the nation’s interest in the national pastime -- and perhaps also offer a pleasant distraction from the daily travails that haunted the nation. Little did anyone know that this commercially fueled interruption of the ongoing pennant races would soon become a treasured part of the baseball season for years to come.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Halfway Through 2022 The Chicago Cubs Are Fighting To Achieve Mediocrity

The Lovable Losers are living up to the latter part of the moniker halfway through the season.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The Chicago Cubs passed the halfway point of the 2022 season last week with little more than a whimper. As of the writing of this article, the Northsiders currently sit tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for third place in the NL Central, are on pace for just under 100 losses, and are double-digit games back of the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers atop the division. With that being the case, let’s take a look back at the first half and tease out a few stories of interest for the Loveable Losers.

Read full story
1 comments

Appreciating Negro Leagues Chronicler Wendell Smith

Negro Leagues baseball was followed with precision by writer Wendell Smith.dbking, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. In 1933, a young black pitcher for Detroit’s American Legion team pitched, earned a win in a playoff game, and was approached by a major-league scout. The scout signed both the pitcher’s white catcher (Mike Tresh, father of future American League Rookie of the Year Tom Tresh) and his white mound opponent . . . but not him, saying he wanted to but for the enforcement of The Show’s color line.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy