When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East Crown

Even the best players have slumps. It’s just that Ronald Acuña, Jr. never had one this bad and this long.

Suffice to say the Atlanta Braves remain second in the National League East mainly because their normally-productive leadoff hitter has been a mere shadow of his former self. For weeks.

Over a 33-game stretch through Thursday, Acuña hit only .209 with two home runs and a pedestrian .583 OPS (on-base plus slugging). That followed a .316, six-homer stretch in his first 31 games back after serious knee surgery (he torn his ACL while trying to catch a Jazz Chisholm, Jr. drive on July 10, 2021).

He’s gone from bad to worse, with a .186 mark in his last 17 games prior to a weekend home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s had one home run, four runs batted in, 21 strikeouts, and a .257 slugging percentage as his slump deepened.

Even Atlanta teammate Max Fried, the last pitcher to win a Silver Slugger in the National League, could hit better.

The slump was an unpleasant surprise for the Braves, who are now playing without injured regulars Ozzie Albies (fractured foot) and Adam Duvall (broken wrist). The former might be out til Labor Day, while the latter is down for the year.

Asked about Acuña, manager Brian Snitker was optimistic.

“I think at any point in time he can get a couple of hits and feel good, then get on a run,” said the manager, who just recorded his 500th career victory. “He really hasn’t done that. When he does, it could be really good. Because he’s gonna do it. He’s gonna work through this.”

Coincidence or not, Acuña’s skid coincided with the injury to Albies, his closest friend in baseball. The pint-sized second baseman fractured his left foot in a June 13 game against the Nationals while trying to get out of the batter’s box on wet turf.

The fans certainly remember Acuña, the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year. They made the Venezuelan outfielder the top vote-getter for the 2022 All-Star Game.

He thanked them by delivering a hard-hit double down the third-base line during the first inning of the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium July 19 — less than two months after his earlier-than-scheduled April 28 return.

With virtually no production from Acuña, the Braves dropped two of three games against the hapless Philadelphia Phillies, who had just been swept at home by the struggling Chicago Cubs [to be fair, bad pitching by Charlie Morton and A.J. Minter helped too].

When he’s right, the 24-year-old Acuña is among the best players in the sport. He just missed a rare 40/40 season in 2019, when he finished with 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases — despite a last-week injury that curtailed his running game.

He has a 162-game average of .278 with 40 homers, 95 runs batted in, and 35 stolen bases.

Snitker rested Acuña Wednesday, when the Braves completed a three-game road trip in Philadelphia. With an off-day Thursday, the idea was to give the hard-driving youngster a two-day respite designed to recharge his batteries.

The manager is also looking ahead to a five-game series against the arch-rival New York Mets that begins next Thursday at CitiField. The Braves need Acuña to be in top form against New York’s formidable pitching trio of Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Taijuan Walker.

A right-handed hitter with both power and speed, Acuña could always confound opponents by bunting against the shift and stealing his way into scoring position for RBI men Matt Olson and Austin Riley. His problem, like that of most of his Atlanta teammates, is constantly trying to hit balls over outfield walls.

The team does lead the league in home runs but also ranks first in strikeouts by hitters.

If the slump continues, Sniker could shake up his lineup, as he did Wednesday. Rookie center-fielder Michael Harris II has speed and power too and is a potential lead-off type. Dansby Swanson has also hit out of the first position this year.

Since Harris is a left-handed hitter, batting him first might jump-start the homer-happy Braves offense. Swanson, who bats right-handed, could still bat second, followed by the lefty-hitting Olson and right-handed slugger Riley. Such an alignment would move Acuna down to the fifth spot, where he’d often bat with men on base ahead of him.

Hey, whatever works.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is just back from the All-Star Game and Hall of Fame Inductions, which he covered for forbes.com and Sports Collectors Digest. He also writes for USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Latino Sports, and other outlets.