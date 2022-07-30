Opinion: Organized Baseball Should Treat Women With Respect

During World War 2, women had their own professional league. Florida Memory

By Bill Thompson

I recently had the good fortune of attending a couple of baseball games. My schedule makes this really difficult at most times now, but within the span of a week, I went to see a Lake Country DockHounds game and a Milwaukee Brewers game.

I had fun at both, but I usually have fun at a baseball game. There were a lot of women present at both of these games, so much so that it’s almost as if women are an active part of the baseball community.

The last sentence is equal part jest and frustration. Of course, we all know that women are an important part of the fabric of baseball. They have been since the formation of the sport and they will be until the day that the support ceases to exist. Unfortunately, as obvious as it may be to anyone with common sense that women are an integral part of baseball, it’s still far too common that they are treated like second-class citizens by professional baseball organizations the world over.

Recently, Major League Baseball had to send out a memo to their member clubs informing them that it is a requirement that equally accessible locker-room space be provided to female staffers and team personnel. This is only a couple of years after MLB had to send out the same memo to all of their affiliated Minor League Baseball clubs.

It’s the year 2022 and MLB is having to send out these memos because some teams aren’t giving adequate space to female staffers. There’s no reason for this to be the case. Every stadium should have ample space for there to be a men’s and women’s locker room, for both teams, umpires, etc.

Then there is the issue of players like Sam Dyson, Marcell Ozuna, Yasiel Puig, Roberto Osuna, Addison Russell, Josh Lueke, and others. These are all players who have all either perpetrated domestic violence or sexual assault towards women.

Yes, it is true that in the cases of most of these men either charges were not filed or they were abandoned at some point in the process. We all know that victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault often walk back their accusations for a number of reasons, none of which have to do with the validity of the assault or abuse having occurred.

Yet, professional teams, and leagues, in America, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, and on down the list have looked at these players and said, play baseball for us, please.

The rebuttal that is usually made to teams signing these players is that they have the right to earn a living. Yes, they very much do. But, don’t female fans or staffers have the right to attend games and work for organizations without having to feel like their existence as a woman is being ignored?

It’s bad enough that they are having to deal with inadequate facilities, but to be told that they need to just accept an abuser being on their favorite team or the team they work for is the highest form of hubris.

Addison Russell can go earn a living pumping gas somewhere. At the end of the day, playing professional baseball is a privilege and it is incumbent on every professional baseball organization to keep that privilege from some. It’s a privilege that shouldn’t be given to abusers at the expense of female fans and staffers.

It’s no secret that women’s rights, in America at least, have taken a hit this year. Baseball isn’t, and never will be, a remedy for what women are going through in their everyday lives. However, it should be a place where they can feel welcome and not have to worry about when the next abuser will take the mound or step up to the dish.

It’s clear that professional baseball across the board continues to fail women. It’s clear that women want to continue to support the sport and be involved at every level.

It’s high time that professional baseball does the same and supports women by offering them the same level of inclusivity that men receive and creates a less toxic environment for women overall.

Bill Thompson is a father (human/feline/canine), husband, Paramedic, Socialist, writer for Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and Off the Bench Baseball; and freelance writer at various online and print publications. He is also a member of the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America & Society for American Baseball Research.