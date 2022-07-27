Boston, MA

Soto Sweepstakes Spotlight True Definition Of Free Agency

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HKpS_0gv7Ayo000
All-Pro Reels

By Dan Freedman

Each offseason, this past one included, my son laments the players that the Boston Red Sox did not sign. During Spring Training, he railed that Eduardo Rodriguez should have remained in Boston (Rodriguez’s current disappearing act in Detroit seems to have proven him wrong), and that Anthony Rizzo should have come home to his original club and been the BoSox’s everyday first baseman.

But what my son -- and many fans on message boards and talk radio -- seem to forget is that it is called “free agency” for a reason. Players toil away in the Minors for years making considerably less than a living wage (do you hear that, Rob Manfred?), to make it to the Majors where they are subject to six grueling years of contract fights and the whims of owners and arbitrators, to get to the holy grail: free agency. So what does that mean?

In the most simple terms, it means that for (ostensibly) the first time in a player’s professional life, he gets to choose where he wants to play. It also means that he can create a bidding war, earn life-changing money, and garner economic and personal stability. But what we as fans don’t know and -- absent a tell-all -- will never know, is the driving force behind a particular player’s ultimate decision. 

Maybe he has some buddies on Club X that he wants to play with. Maybe he doesn’t like the heat and humidity of the south, or the cold of the northwest. Maybe it is political, and a player could not imagine living in a liberal bastion like Los Angeles or San Francisco. Maybe a certain team has a bad reputation for dealing with injuries, and the player wants to avoid that potentiality. Maybe he wants a winning culture, and that is all that matters. Or maybe, even when they say it isn’t, it is all about the Benjamins, and the highest bidder wins the right to his services. The point is, we just … don’t … know.

So when my son bristled at Rizzo re-signing with the New York Yankees rather than with the Red Sox, he looked at the two-year, $32 million contract and said, “the Red Sox should have matched or beaten that.” Sure, they could have. But only if Rizzo wanted that sweet Red Sox money. It should be noted that Yankee fans felt the same way about Freddie Freeman, and believed they could have matched or beat his deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Keeping with that theme, the Yankee faithful could not believe the team did not match the three-year, $105 million deal that Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins (the Twins!!) with opt-outs after each season. But despite Correa’s Instagram post from Times Square shortly after the 2021 season, it is entirely possible that he did not want the white hot light of playing in New York. It is not for everyone; just ask Carl Pavano.

This issue came front and center during the All-Star break when Mookie Betts told the Boston Globe that he “absolutely would have stayed in Boston” for the same deal he signed with the Dodgers. Sure, it is easy to say that today. But he had previously told GQ magazine that he wanted to go to free agency. And when the Red Sox made various (admittedly low-ball) offers to Mookie in 2020, he could have countered with the “right” number. He didn’t. If I were in Chaim Bloom’s position, I too would have thought Mookie wanted to leave -- which is his wont once he reached free agency.

Which brings us to the story of the day, week, month, and maybe next two to three years: Juan Soto. Many people could not believe that Soto turned down nearly half a billion dollars from the Washington Nationals. I am sure he (and agent Scott Boras) have their reasons. Maybe the offer needed to actually be half a billion (and not just “nearly”). Maybe it had to be at least $30 million per year (not $29.33 million). Maybe it had to be the highest average annual value (AAV) ever (one wonders if that is for position players or all players, as getting $43.3 million/year for 15-ish years may be more than even Boras could envision). 

Or, as has been pointed out, it could be that Soto doesn’t want to commit the rest of his career to a team whose ownership is in flux, whose farm system is depleted (23rd in FanGraphs’ latest rankings), and whose manager and general manager are only signed through 2023. Come the end of the 2024 season, Soto will be “free” and he will have “agency.” That is what he has fought and struggled for (to the extent he has ever struggled playing baseball). He is well within his rights to say, “no thank you.” 

Is he taking a risk? Sure. But how big of a risk? He has made close to $30 million in his MLB career to date, and he will probably make another $50-$60 million in arbitration over the next two years. Could he get hurt? Could he lose his ability to hit like Ted Williams? Could something catastrophic happen? Yes, to all. But those are unlikely results, and (1) he is insured and (2) he still has made enough money to live comfortably (and even book his own private plane to the Home Run Derby if he desired) for the rest of his life. Soto has the luxury of youth, time, and an ever-expanding bank account to decide where he wants to play next, and for how much.

This is an evergreen topic that gets lost in the haze of recriminations about how our team’s front office responds to free agents. That said, there is absolutely NO EXCUSE for the Red Sox not to pay Xander Bogaerts, as he has said repeatedly that he wants to stay in Boston. But that (and the Rafael Devers situation) is another topic for another day.

We, as fans, reflexively lambaste the greedy billionaire owners. And for good reason. We consider them miserly, refusing to pony up for that one player that the team needs who can change the direction of the franchise. But sometimes the owner’s decisions are not their decisions; the owner’s choices are not their choices. Front offices are subject to the wants and desires of the players the teams want and desire. And, as in life, sometimes those two simply don’t match up.

So, the next time you want to take a shot at Brian Cashman, Chaim Bloom, Andrew Friedman, or Farhan Zaidi, remember that they can only answer the calls and texts they get; they can only sign the players who want to be signed; and they can only field a team with free agents who want to be there. Of course, it hurts to think that a certain player doesn’t want to play for “your” team, but everybody hurts, sometimes.

PLAY BALL!!

Dan Freedman is the Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs at Lionsgate Films. His writing about baseball stems from his unique (?) perspective on the game, his desire for people to love the game as much as he does, and how the game often relates to life. His musings can be found at www.baseballcraziness.com. Follow him on Twitter @dffreedman or write dffreedman@hotmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mlb# trade deadline# major league baseball# juan soto# free agency

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1820 followers

More from IBWAA

Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful Quartet

MLB Network doesn't always hit a home run with its broadcasts, writer says.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The “Clubhouse Edition” of MLB Network’s Braves-Phillies game Monday night was so bad that I had to mute large chunks of it.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Subway Series Still Works

The Mets swept the first half of the 2022 Subway Series at CitiField earlier this week.kidsire on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop) Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East Crown

Ronald Acuna, Jr. is trying to figure out his mystifying batting slump.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Even the best players have slumps. It’s just that Ronald Acuña, Jr. never had one this bad and this long.

Read full story

Opinion: Organized Baseball Should Treat Women With Respect

During World War 2, women had their own professional league.Florida Memory. I recently had the good fortune of attending a couple of baseball games. My schedule makes this really difficult at most times now, but within the span of a week, I went to see a Lake Country DockHounds game and a Milwaukee Brewers game.

Read full story
2 comments
Sussex County, NJ

Small Town Ball in Sussex County, New Jersey

The Sussex County Miners, shown here celebrating their 2018 Can-Am Championship victory.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. New Jersey Route 15 is your classic country road. No street lights, no guard rails, almost nothing that would prevent a swerve from sending your car into the cornfields lining the side of it. Follow it for long enough, however, and you’ll come to a glorious sight: stadium lighting, somewhere in the distance, lining a baseball stadium that seems almost out of place in this rural setting.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

When Baseball Departs Small Town America

Mike Boddicker, the pride of Norway, hit it big in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.Wallstreethotrod at English Wikipedia Public domain. There are words in the English language that magically take many of us to a place of happiness and warmth.

Read full story

Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Leaves Lasting Memories

Rickey Henderson rides in the Baseball Hall of Fame's Parade of Legends.Krusty from Saint Paul, MN, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. The seven-man Class of 2022 will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. The afternoon ceremony at Clark Sports Center will feature three living stars, four posthumous inductions, and a carnival atmosphere with a Latino flavor.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?

Detroit's Comerica Park needs a star to light up its scoreboard again.GabboT Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. On Tuesday July 19, big-league teams wrapped up the annual addition of talent to the farm systems. The MLB Draft for fans, especially those whose teams are already out of contention or have been mired in long rebuilds, is hope that there is a brighter future to come.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Scott Boras Realizes Washington’s Kid Slugger Is Mr. Juan-derful

Washington slugger Juan Soto is up for trade after refusing an enormous offer to stay put.All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

A's Haven't Hit Much, But Promising Youngsters Await

Daniel Susac, the A's 2022 first-round Draft pickConcreteOski. The Oakland A’s are the worst hitting team in Major League Baseball. Want proof? Their batting average of .211 is 30th in MLB. Oakland’s on-base percentage is .272, also last in MLB. Slugging percentage? Also dead last at .331.

Read full story
1 comments

Dean Stone Won an All-Star Game Without Throwing a Pitch

Etch it in stone: Dean Stone's All-Star pitching feat will never be duplicated.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Dean Stone was an American professional baseball player, a pitcher who appeared in 166 games over all or parts of eight Major League Baseball seasons.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Baseball All-Star Game Needs Competition, Not Commotion

Freddie Freeman, an All-Star for Atlanta in Denver last year, deserves to go as a Dodger this time. But he wasn’t selected to the NL roster.Dan Schlossberg. Before it descended into commercial chaos, the All-Star Game used to be a big deal — a true competition between players and leagues who met only in the Midsummer Classic and World Series.

Read full story

Pop-up Prospects Jump Up Prospect Lists

Atlanta All-Star Ronald Acuna, Jr. was once an unknown prospect with a bright future.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Each season, guys who aren't known ahead of the season jump up on the scene and become consensus top-100 prospects by the end of the season. The 2022 season has already had impressive performances from a host of players.

Read full story
Hoboken, NJ

Picking NL’s All-Star Starter Won’t Be a Picnic For Pilot Brian Snitker

Dodger star Clayton Kershaw is a strong candidate to start the July 19 All-Star Game for the NL.Arturo Pardavila III, Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. As a rule, starting pitchers who work the Sunday before the All-Star Game will be bypassed for the Tuesday night All-Star Game.

Read full story
1 comments

Who’s On First: A Look At The Top First Basemen Of The 1950s

A recent Twitter poll asked readers to choose their favorite decade of baseball. The clear winner was the 1950s. Former New York Herald Tribune baseball writer Harold Rosenthal agrees. He called his book about the national pastime in the 1950s, The 10 Best Years of Baseball.

Read full story

Looking Back At MLB's First All-Star Game

On July 6, 1933, with the Great Depression having led to catastrophic downturns in attendance, Major League Baseball offered a one-time extravaganza, a “Game of the Century,” in hopes that it might reignite the nation’s interest in the national pastime -- and perhaps also offer a pleasant distraction from the daily travails that haunted the nation. Little did anyone know that this commercially fueled interruption of the ongoing pennant races would soon become a treasured part of the baseball season for years to come.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Halfway Through 2022 The Chicago Cubs Are Fighting To Achieve Mediocrity

The Lovable Losers are living up to the latter part of the moniker halfway through the season.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The Chicago Cubs passed the halfway point of the 2022 season last week with little more than a whimper. As of the writing of this article, the Northsiders currently sit tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for third place in the NL Central, are on pace for just under 100 losses, and are double-digit games back of the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers atop the division. With that being the case, let’s take a look back at the first half and tease out a few stories of interest for the Loveable Losers.

Read full story
1 comments

Appreciating Negro Leagues Chronicler Wendell Smith

Negro Leagues baseball was followed with precision by writer Wendell Smith.dbking, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. In 1933, a young black pitcher for Detroit’s American Legion team pitched, earned a win in a playoff game, and was approached by a major-league scout. The scout signed both the pitcher’s white catcher (Mike Tresh, father of future American League Rookie of the Year Tom Tresh) and his white mound opponent . . . but not him, saying he wanted to but for the enforcement of The Show’s color line.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Mets To Retire Keith Hernandez’ Number Today

The No. 17 worn by Keith Hernandez will be retired July 9 by the New York Mets.Public domain. Unlike their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets have been notoriously slow to honor their stars by retiring their numbers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy