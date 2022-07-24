Baltimore, MD

When Baseball Departs Small Town America

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iujpW_0gqvLHSE00
Mike Boddicker, the pride of Norway, hit it big in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.Wallstreethotrod at English Wikipedia Public domain

By W. H. Johnson

There are words in the English language that magically take many of us to a place of happiness and warmth. 

Community is such a word, often evoking grainy nostalgic images of an earlier age. 

Baseball is that kind of word as well, and within the collective narrative of Americans over the age of 50, frequently meshes with community. 

The two are largely inextricable for some. 

Whether that image is widely shared or not, Norway, Iowa, a town just 15 miles east of Cedar Rapids, is such a place. 

A village of fewer than 700 people, Norway’s citizens have communed over baseball for more than a century. 

As the long-time residents still repeat, “Norway is baseball. Baseball is Norway.” 

The game, as much as the railroad and the farms that encircle the community, shaped the town’s collective perspective, and gave it a unique ethos.  Even today, in 2022, three decades after the high school closed and removed its remarkably successful baseball team, the echoes of the game’s influence still resonate.  

Norway fostered a society shared by families who relaxed – in part – by playing and watching baseball.

Weekend contests in the early 20th century were community events, often including picnics and outdoor music, and not only fanned local pride but also afforded residents an interruption to the work routine and an opportunity to congregate in a purely social setting. The games nurtured an identity independent of individual occupation or wealth.     

The seasonal cadence of baseball complemented the farming and school calendars as well. The typical school year included a two-month fall term followed by a two-week break for harvest. 

The winter term was another four months and also concluded with a two-week break, this time for planting.

Finally, the spring term was two months, and rolled into summer baseball before the cycle began anew in autumn.

Boys growing up in and around Norway in the 1930s and 1940s – and earlier – were, almost without exception, introduced to baseball before even beginning their formal education.  

From impromptu three-on-three’ games between seven-year-olds at the town diamond (or off at some remote corner of the field once the older boys showed up to play), through high school and town teams, and even at the semi-pro level for a time, baseball – almost as surely as the planting and harvest cycles – was the metronome that kept the cadence for the community.   The cycle survived economic meltdown and global conflict.

The religious life of the town intersected with the game as well. 

Father Joseph Krocheski, in bridging baseball and the church, united the community in a way that few external forces were able. 

After his arrival in 1960, he would – on occasion –conduct ecumenical services that mixed the Lutheran, Methodist, and Roman Catholic parishes, and he also attended every youth, high school, and town ball game that he could, even using a bit of extra church money to buy some of the more expensive baseball equipment for catching.

Gary Volz, a high school and town ball pitcher in the late 1960s and early 1970s, laughed whenever he remembered Father Krocheski – a light sheen of perspiration on his bald pate, gleaming in the sun, glasses jostling, and middle-aged paunch bouncing – as he showed the younger boys how to run the bases.  

He used baseball to scale otherwise impenetrable walls between people, and when he departed in 1969, the grateful town bought him a new car in appreciation.

By the 1970s, baseball was omnipresent in Norway.

Some children’s school projects wove the game into their classwork.  At the Iowa Baseball Museum of Norway, there is a photo of an entry from a school values’ poster contest in which the entrant chose to illustrate sportsmanship’ with the following: “Sportsmanship – Never gets mad if strikes out or flies out or grounds out.” 

In the 1980s, one of Norway’s favorite sons, Mike Boddicker, made it to the World Series with Baltimore, and Norway high school baseball made it to ESPN while racking up seven state titles over the decade.  By the time the school program closed in 1991, nine alums had been either drafted or signed minor league deals, and four others had played in the major leagues.

But the school did close, and the game moved out of town.

The local team in the Iowa Valley League, instead of being filled with old high school teammates, is now populated by college players seeking additional summer experience. 

Several businesses in town do still sell Norway Baseball memorabilia, and in 2006 a new scoreboard and fence were installed for the filming of the movie The Final Season

In 2008, the Iowa Baseball Museum of Norway opened, and the dwindling members of the last Norway teams still head to Nevada each year to play senior tournaments. 

Aging arms and creaky knees notwithstanding, the game is still in their hearts, but the families are moving away.  There is no high school within 20 miles, and the love of the game is waning with each generation.

Young children still play organized youth baseball, but only in between soccer and video games and their phones.

Norway is losing its character. 

In the end, Norway baseball lives most vibrantly in the collective mind and memory of aging generations. 

The youngest member of the 1991 champions, an eighth-grader at the time (who went on to play at the AAA level in the Cubs’ organization), the last championship team in Norway, is now 45 and is married with three children.  Those children go to the newer school two towns over.

That is the reality of 2022 and beyond and it has changed Norway’s community forever.

Baseball gave — until it was taken away.

IBWAA member W.H. “Bill”  Johnson has contributed to SABR’s Biography Project, written extensively on baseball history, and presented papers at related conferences.  Bill and his wife Chris currently reside in Georgia.  He can be contacted on Twitter: @BaseballStoic.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1821 followers

More from IBWAA

Sussex County, NJ

Small Town Ball in Sussex County, New Jersey

The Sussex County Miners, shown here celebrating their 2018 Can-Am Championship victory.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. New Jersey Route 15 is your classic country road. No street lights, no guard rails, almost nothing that would prevent a swerve from sending your car into the cornfields lining the side of it. Follow it for long enough, however, and you’ll come to a glorious sight: stadium lighting, somewhere in the distance, lining a baseball stadium that seems almost out of place in this rural setting.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Soto Sweepstakes Spotlight True Definition Of Free Agency

Each offseason, this past one included, my son laments the players that the Boston Red Sox did not sign. During Spring Training, he railed that Eduardo Rodriguez should have remained in Boston (Rodriguez’s current disappearing act in Detroit seems to have proven him wrong), and that Anthony Rizzo should have come home to his original club and been the BoSox’s everyday first baseman.

Read full story

Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Leaves Lasting Memories

Rickey Henderson rides in the Baseball Hall of Fame's Parade of Legends.Krusty from Saint Paul, MN, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. The seven-man Class of 2022 will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. The afternoon ceremony at Clark Sports Center will feature three living stars, four posthumous inductions, and a carnival atmosphere with a Latino flavor.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?

Detroit's Comerica Park needs a star to light up its scoreboard again.GabboT Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. On Tuesday July 19, big-league teams wrapped up the annual addition of talent to the farm systems. The MLB Draft for fans, especially those whose teams are already out of contention or have been mired in long rebuilds, is hope that there is a brighter future to come.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Scott Boras Realizes Washington’s Kid Slugger Is Mr. Juan-derful

Washington slugger Juan Soto is up for trade after refusing an enormous offer to stay put.All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

A's Haven't Hit Much, But Promising Youngsters Await

Daniel Susac, the A's 2022 first-round Draft pickConcreteOski. The Oakland A’s are the worst hitting team in Major League Baseball. Want proof? Their batting average of .211 is 30th in MLB. Oakland’s on-base percentage is .272, also last in MLB. Slugging percentage? Also dead last at .331.

Read full story
1 comments

Dean Stone Won an All-Star Game Without Throwing a Pitch

Etch it in stone: Dean Stone's All-Star pitching feat will never be duplicated.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Dean Stone was an American professional baseball player, a pitcher who appeared in 166 games over all or parts of eight Major League Baseball seasons.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Baseball All-Star Game Needs Competition, Not Commotion

Freddie Freeman, an All-Star for Atlanta in Denver last year, deserves to go as a Dodger this time. But he wasn’t selected to the NL roster.Dan Schlossberg. Before it descended into commercial chaos, the All-Star Game used to be a big deal — a true competition between players and leagues who met only in the Midsummer Classic and World Series.

Read full story

Pop-up Prospects Jump Up Prospect Lists

Atlanta All-Star Ronald Acuna, Jr. was once an unknown prospect with a bright future.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Each season, guys who aren't known ahead of the season jump up on the scene and become consensus top-100 prospects by the end of the season. The 2022 season has already had impressive performances from a host of players.

Read full story
Hoboken, NJ

Picking NL’s All-Star Starter Won’t Be a Picnic For Pilot Brian Snitker

Dodger star Clayton Kershaw is a strong candidate to start the July 19 All-Star Game for the NL.Arturo Pardavila III, Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. As a rule, starting pitchers who work the Sunday before the All-Star Game will be bypassed for the Tuesday night All-Star Game.

Read full story
1 comments

Who’s On First: A Look At The Top First Basemen Of The 1950s

A recent Twitter poll asked readers to choose their favorite decade of baseball. The clear winner was the 1950s. Former New York Herald Tribune baseball writer Harold Rosenthal agrees. He called his book about the national pastime in the 1950s, The 10 Best Years of Baseball.

Read full story

Looking Back At MLB's First All-Star Game

On July 6, 1933, with the Great Depression having led to catastrophic downturns in attendance, Major League Baseball offered a one-time extravaganza, a “Game of the Century,” in hopes that it might reignite the nation’s interest in the national pastime -- and perhaps also offer a pleasant distraction from the daily travails that haunted the nation. Little did anyone know that this commercially fueled interruption of the ongoing pennant races would soon become a treasured part of the baseball season for years to come.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Halfway Through 2022 The Chicago Cubs Are Fighting To Achieve Mediocrity

The Lovable Losers are living up to the latter part of the moniker halfway through the season.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The Chicago Cubs passed the halfway point of the 2022 season last week with little more than a whimper. As of the writing of this article, the Northsiders currently sit tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for third place in the NL Central, are on pace for just under 100 losses, and are double-digit games back of the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers atop the division. With that being the case, let’s take a look back at the first half and tease out a few stories of interest for the Loveable Losers.

Read full story
1 comments

Appreciating Negro Leagues Chronicler Wendell Smith

Negro Leagues baseball was followed with precision by writer Wendell Smith.dbking, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. In 1933, a young black pitcher for Detroit’s American Legion team pitched, earned a win in a playoff game, and was approached by a major-league scout. The scout signed both the pitcher’s white catcher (Mike Tresh, father of future American League Rookie of the Year Tom Tresh) and his white mound opponent . . . but not him, saying he wanted to but for the enforcement of The Show’s color line.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Mets To Retire Keith Hernandez’ Number Today

The No. 17 worn by Keith Hernandez will be retired July 9 by the New York Mets.Public domain. Unlike their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets have been notoriously slow to honor their stars by retiring their numbers.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Dodgers Bench Veteran Peanut Vendor

Dodger Stadium vendor Roger Owens has been banned from throwing peanut bags to patrons.Edithobayaa1, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. Roger Owens has pitched peanuts to Presidents, showcased his talents on The Tonight Show, and become as big a hit as Freddie Freeman at Dodger Stadium. But his legendary bag-tossing ability has gone the way of the buffalo nickel and Sunday doubleheader.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

Baseball Author Enjoys Signing Books While Covering Events

This full-color volume will be published next spring by Skyhorse.Dan Schlossberg. As a working baseball writer, covering showcase events is the best part of the job. For me this year, that means flying from Newark to Los Angeles to cover the All-Star Game, catching an early-morning flight home the day after the July 20 game, and getting up at O’Dark Hundred Thursday morning to drive two hours up the New York Thruway to Albany for a meeting with colleagues working Hall of Fame Induction Weekend for Sports Travel and Tours, official tour operator of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Some Pitchers “Own” Opposing Teams

Jim (Mudcat) Grant dominated the Washington Senators.5of7, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. Years ago, when growing up in the Bronx and as a Yankees fan, I was often mystified by how sometimes a specific pitcher or hitter could "own" an opposing team. For instance, Detroit Tigers pitcher Frank Lary "owned" the Yankees -- he had the tag “Yankee killer” because he beat the pinstripers so often. And Tigers’ hitter Charlie Maxwell "owned" the Yankees when it came to hitting against them on Sundays.

Read full story

Former Big-League Stars Are Keeping Sharp On Foreign Shores

Portly Pablo Sandoval, a one-time World Series MVP, is still taking his cuts.Chase N on Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. Douglas MacArthur once said, “Old soldiers never die. They just fade away.”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy