When Baseball Departs Small Town America

Mike Boddicker, the pride of Norway, hit it big in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles. Wallstreethotrod at English Wikipedia Public domain

By W. H. Johnson

There are words in the English language that magically take many of us to a place of happiness and warmth.

Community is such a word, often evoking grainy nostalgic images of an earlier age.

Baseball is that kind of word as well, and within the collective narrative of Americans over the age of 50, frequently meshes with community.

The two are largely inextricable for some.

Whether that image is widely shared or not, Norway, Iowa, a town just 15 miles east of Cedar Rapids, is such a place.

A village of fewer than 700 people, Norway’s citizens have communed over baseball for more than a century.

As the long-time residents still repeat, “Norway is baseball. Baseball is Norway.”

The game, as much as the railroad and the farms that encircle the community, shaped the town’s collective perspective, and gave it a unique ethos. Even today, in 2022, three decades after the high school closed and removed its remarkably successful baseball team, the echoes of the game’s influence still resonate.

Norway fostered a society shared by families who relaxed – in part – by playing and watching baseball.

Weekend contests in the early 20th century were community events, often including picnics and outdoor music, and not only fanned local pride but also afforded residents an interruption to the work routine and an opportunity to congregate in a purely social setting. The games nurtured an identity independent of individual occupation or wealth.

The seasonal cadence of baseball complemented the farming and school calendars as well. The typical school year included a two-month fall term followed by a two-week break for harvest.

The winter term was another four months and also concluded with a two-week break, this time for planting.

Finally, the spring term was two months, and rolled into summer baseball before the cycle began anew in autumn.

Boys growing up in and around Norway in the 1930s and 1940s – and earlier – were, almost without exception, introduced to baseball before even beginning their formal education.

From impromptu ‘three-on-three’ games between seven-year-olds at the town diamond (or off at some remote corner of the field once the older boys showed up to play), through high school and town teams, and even at the semi-pro level for a time, baseball – almost as surely as the planting and harvest cycles – was the metronome that kept the cadence for the community. The cycle survived economic meltdown and global conflict.

The religious life of the town intersected with the game as well.

Father Joseph Krocheski, in bridging baseball and the church, united the community in a way that few external forces were able.

After his arrival in 1960, he would – on occasion –conduct ecumenical services that mixed the Lutheran, Methodist, and Roman Catholic parishes, and he also attended every youth, high school, and town ball game that he could, even using a bit of extra church money to buy some of the more expensive baseball equipment for catching.

Gary Volz, a high school and town ball pitcher in the late 1960s and early 1970s, laughed whenever he remembered Father Krocheski – a light sheen of perspiration on his bald pate, gleaming in the sun, glasses jostling, and middle-aged paunch bouncing – as he showed the younger boys how to run the bases.

He used baseball to scale otherwise impenetrable walls between people, and when he departed in 1969, the grateful town bought him a new car in appreciation.

By the 1970s, baseball was omnipresent in Norway.

Some children’s school projects wove the game into their classwork. At the Iowa Baseball Museum of Norway, there is a photo of an entry from a school ‘values’ poster contest in which the entrant chose to illustrate ‘sportsmanship’ with the following: “Sportsmanship – Never gets mad if strikes out or flies out or grounds out.”

In the 1980s, one of Norway’s favorite sons, Mike Boddicker, made it to the World Series with Baltimore, and Norway high school baseball made it to ESPN while racking up seven state titles over the decade. By the time the school program closed in 1991, nine alums had been either drafted or signed minor league deals, and four others had played in the major leagues.

But the school did close, and the game moved out of town.

The local team in the Iowa Valley League, instead of being filled with old high school teammates, is now populated by college players seeking additional summer experience.

Several businesses in town do still sell Norway Baseball memorabilia, and in 2006 a new scoreboard and fence were installed for the filming of the movie The Final Season.

In 2008, the Iowa Baseball Museum of Norway opened, and the dwindling members of the last Norway teams still head to Nevada each year to play senior tournaments.

Aging arms and creaky knees notwithstanding, the game is still in their hearts, but the families are moving away. There is no high school within 20 miles, and the love of the game is waning with each generation.

Young children still play organized youth baseball, but only in between soccer and video games and their phones.

Norway is losing its character.

In the end, Norway baseball lives most vibrantly in the collective mind and memory of aging generations.

The youngest member of the 1991 champions, an eighth-grader at the time (who went on to play at the AAA level in the Cubs’ organization), the last championship team in Norway, is now 45 and is married with three children. Those children go to the newer school two towns over.

That is the reality of 2022 and beyond and it has changed Norway’s community forever.

Baseball gave — until it was taken away.

IBWAA member W.H. “Bill” Johnson has contributed to SABR’s Biography Project, written extensively on baseball history, and presented papers at related conferences. Bill and his wife Chris currently reside in Georgia. He can be contacted on Twitter: @BaseballStoic.