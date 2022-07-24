Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Leaves Lasting Memories

By Dan Schlossberg

The seven-man Class of 2022 will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. The afternoon ceremony at Clark Sports Center will feature three living stars, four posthumous inductions, and a carnival atmosphere with a Latino flavor.

Bells will ring, horns will toot, banners will wave, and chants of appreciation in several languages will salute David (Big Papi) Ortiz, Tony Oliva, and the late Minnie Minoso, widely considered the Latino Jackie Robinson for his pioneering efforts.

Also being inducted this year are the long-overdue Jim Kaat, Negro Leagues standouts Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler, and the late Gil Hodges, who was finally admitted in his 35th try.

All are deserving, though there are still plenty of qualified candidates on the outside looking in.

Chipper Jones, who spent his entire 19-year career with the Atlanta Braves, enjoys the Parade of Legends in Cooperstown. Photo by Dan Schlossberg

As both a baseball writer and a tour host for Sports Travel and Tours, I’ve been lucky enough to witness every induction since 2014, when five of the six inductees had Atlanta Braves roots.

That was the year the Hall welcomed former pitchers Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine, managers Bobby Cox, Joe Torre, and Tony La Russa, and one-time slugger Frank Thomas. All but Thomas had at least a small connection to the Braves (La Russa as a weak-hitting second baseman who looked better than his batting average).

As an ardent fan of the Braves, I rejoiced in several subsequent elections too. John Smoltz was inducted in 2015, GM John Schuerholz in 2017, and Chipper Jones in 2018. That’s six Braves in five years — perhaps a record for a single team.

I wear two hats for each induction: one as a writer and the other as a host for Sports Travel and Tours, official tour operator of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The tour company, based in Northampton, MA, provides passengers the chance to beat the traffic, congestion, and concern about Induction Day seating, not to mention easier access to the Hall of Fame itself. In addition, participants get a wide variety of “extras,” including a Hall of Fame yearbook and framed commemorative plaque containing names, faces, and dates of the event. It also covers accommodations, often in Albany, the nearest air gateway.

During the two, 90-minute round trips between Albany and Cooperstown, I entertain passengers with trivia contests capped by prizes I provide. This year, I have separate quizzes on the Hall of Fame and baseball in general.

Nothing beats the experience of walking Cooperstown’s Main Street on Induction Weekend. Open to pedestrian traffic only, its sidewalks are lined with vendors — some of them former players selling signed pictures but others active authors with baseball books for sale. I’ll be in my usual spot, in front of Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, for a few hours between 10:30 in the morning and 12:30 in the afternoon.

In addition to all the baseball stores, which sell everything from cards to uniforms, fans will find former players in the crowd. One year, I ran into former Braves pitching coach Leo Mazzone four different times! I even told him he should be inside the Hall of Fame gallery, not outside like an ordinary citizen.

With so many people in town, impromptu grills have hot dogs, hamburgers, and other items for sale. Ice cream sandwiches, another childhood favorite, also go quickly — and melt quickly in the heat of the Central New York summer.

Humidity and possible thunderstorms are a potential hazard for Hall of Fame weekend but only once in my eight previous inductions has weather put a damper on the proceedings. For those of us who love baseball with a passion, there’s no better time on the social calendar.

Former AP sports editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ now covers the game as national baseball writer for forbes.com, columnist for Latino Sports, and contributor to USA TODAY Sports Weekly and Sports Collectors Digest. He’s a frequent after-dinner speaker too. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.

