Mets To Retire Keith Hernandez’ Number Today

The No. 17 worn by Keith Hernandez will be retired July 9 by the New York Mets. Public domain

By Dan Schlossberg

Unlike their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets have been notoriously slow to honor their stars by retiring their numbers.

The Yankees not only started the tradition of retiring uniforms — Lou Gehrig’s No. 4 was the first — but have used up every single digit, even retiring one of them twice (No. 8 for Bill Dickey and Yogi Berra).

As for the Mets, fans can count their number retirements on one hand.

Not counting the universally retired No. 42 for Jackie Robinson, they are Tom Seaver (41), Casey Stengel (37), Jerry Koosman (36), Mike Piazza (31), and Gil Hodges (14).

Keith Hernandez, who spent seven years playing first base for the team and the last 23 years in its broadcast booth, will join them today.

He will be only the fourth former Mets player honored (Hodges was with the original Mets but was honored for his work as a manager).

Think of all the stars thus far overlooked by the team: Gary Carter, Darryl Strawberry, Doc Gooden, Rusty Staub, Tug McGraw, John Franco, Tommie Agee, Mookie Wilson, and many more.

The Mets say they prefer to retire numbers of players in the Hall of Fame but broke that tradition when Koosman was honored last season. It’s also worth noting that Hernandez has been in the Mets Hall of Fame since 1997 — along with 30 others.

A former batting champion and MVP who came to the Mets in a one-sided swap with the St. Louis Cardinals on June 15, 1983, Hernandez had countless big hits for the club. A lefty hitter not bothered by lefty pitchers, he had game-winning hits in Game 6 of the 1986 NLCS against Bob Knepper of the Astros and in Game 7 of the 1986 World Series against Red Sox southpaw Bruce Hurst.

“I was locked in whenever it was an RBI situation,” said Hernandez, who had a club-record 24 game-winning hits for the 1985 Mets. “If I could have had my way, every at-bat in my career would have been with men on base.”

Hernandez batted .297 over his 17-year career, .294 in late and close situations, and .291 with runners in scoring position. He also won 11 consecutive Gold Gloves, a record for any first baseman.

A five-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Hernandez was elected by teammates in 1987 to be the first team captain in Mets history. The Civil War buff famously dated Elaine Benes, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, on Seinfeld. He’s won two Emmy Awards for his work as a baseball analyst on SNY.

Hernandez, no fan of New York winter weather, has a permanent home in Florida.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ has written 40 baseball books and thousands of articles about the game since graduating from Syracuse in 1969. Now on a speaking tour about baseball, he can be reached via ballauthor@gmail.com.