Dodgers Bench Veteran Peanut Vendor

Dodger Stadium vendor Roger Owens has been banned from throwing peanut bags to patrons. Edithobayaa1, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Roger Owens has pitched peanuts to Presidents, showcased his talents on The Tonight Show, and become as big a hit as Freddie Freeman at Dodger Stadium. But his legendary bag-tossing ability has gone the way of the buffalo nickel and Sunday doubleheader.

Worried about fans getting hit with flying bags of peanuts, Levy Restaurants has ordered Owens to cease and desist. He can still sell peanuts but can’t toss them.

“I’m so heartbroken about this,” he told a reporter from the Los Angeles Times.

Owens has been a star at Chavez Ravine longer than any other Dodger. In fact, he’s been on the active vendor roster ever since Dodger Stadium opened in 1962. He even worked at the L.A. Coliseum, where the team played when it first arrived from Brooklyn in 1958.

When the home team stinks, Owens is always worth seeing. He’s even been in two movies and three TV series — always in his true-life role as peanut vendor.

He can toss a bag behind his back or between his legs. It’s part of the show.

“They have time to see it coming,” Owens said when asked whether fans worry about wayward throws. “It’s not some bullet that goes straight through. I’m always wanting to make sure that whomever I am throwing to will catch the bag of peanuts. I want them to catch it, to feel a sense of accomplishment.”

Fans actually buy bags just to put Owens into action. On nights the team is losing, Owens is still winning. And how many teams have celebrity peanut vendors, anyway?

He’s befriended celebrities of his own; Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton and former Los Angeles mayor Tom Bradley were guests at his wedding.

The fans are divided in their rooting loyalties — home or visitors — except when it comes to Owens. If he were a politician, he’d be running unopposed.

All teams, including the Dodgers, have put up more extensive protective netting to avoid fans getting hit with foul balls. But nobody needs netting for peanuts.

Maybe Levy got skittish after a fan sued for damages because he was injured by hot coffee at a concessions stand. But language on Dodger tickets ostensibly protects both the team and the concessionaire.

It releases them from liability from incidents “prior to, during, or subsequent to, the actual playing of the game, including but not limited to the danger of being injured by players, other fans, thrown bats or portions thereof, thrown or batted balls or other objects or projectiles.”

They’re not taking away Roger Owens but they are taking away his act. It’s like asking Don Rickles — a frequent Dodger Stadium presence — to stop insulting people.

With the All-Star Game scheduled for Dodger Stadium July 19, the timing couldn’t be worse. Maybe Levy and the team will come out of their shell for at least one night.

“Pitching peanuts to the fans brings a lot of joy and happiness,” said Owens, who even wrote an autobiography called The Perfect Pitch. “That joy and happiness hasn’t been there.”

At 79, the ageless vendor with the golden arm deserves a last hurrah.

HTP weekend editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ loves roasted, unsalted peanuts. He eats them between innings while writing for forbes.com, Latino Sports, and USA TODAY Sports Weekly. Contact him via ballauthor@gmail.com.