How a Baseball Fan Celebrates Father’s Day

Ken Griffey, Jr. (left) and Mike Piazza at their Hall of Fame Roundtable. Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

I’m starting my Father’s Day tomorrow by signing baseball books in my adopted hometown of Fair Lawn, NJ, 18 minutes from the George and Martha Washington Bridge.

I’ll be at a new place called Cozie Cafe, on Plaza Road, where there’s a vibe of books meant to be savored as much as the flavors offered up by Elana, the owner and proud wearer of a multi-colored Pride Yankee hat. She loves baseball too.

And baseball loves Father’s Day.

Players will wear blue paraphernalia, perhaps not as obvious as the pink things added for Mother’s Day, but even the umpires will mark the occasion.

Personally, I think Father’s Day and Mother’s Day are Hallmark holidays. Every day should be a time to honor and celebrate our parents, if we are lucky enough to still have them, or allow the younger generation to celebrate us.

So it is in Major League Baseball, where there’s a strong family tradition.

Think of the famous father-and-son tandems: Bobby and Barry Bonds, the two Ken Griffeys, the three Boones (Ray, Bob, Aaron-and-Bret), the three Bells (Gus, Buddy, David), Mel Stottlemyre and sons Todd and Mel, Jr., and so many more.

There’s even a father & son in Cooperstown: executives Larry and Lee MacPhail.

Another one will follow if Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. keeps proving he’s as good or better than his Hall of Fame father. Last year, Junior finished second to Shohei Ohtani in the voting for Most Valuable Player in the American League.

Toronto seems to have cornered the market on sons of famous fathers. In addition to Guerrero, Jr., Bo Bichette’s dad was Dante Bichette, once part of the Blake Street Bombers in Denver, while fellow infielder Cavan Biggio is the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

Here’s wishing all of them a Happy Father’s Day and continued success.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ will be hosting daughter Samantha and step-daughter Ali Nolan tomorrow afternoon. He hopes to catch a glimpse of the Braves-Cubs game too. Contact him via ballauthor@gmail.com or check out his books at www.danschlossberg.net.