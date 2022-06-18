Law of Averages Catches Up With Braves

Wrigley Field had a rare 1-0 game Friday. Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

Baseball is not only a great entertainer but a great teacher.

Every day, it provides more evidence of Murphy’s Law: if something can go wrong, it will.

Throw in the Law of Averages, which warns that streaks are going to end, and you know how the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves, 1-0, at Wrigley Field Friday afternoon.

Never mind that Wrigley can be a House of Horrors for pitchers. When the wind blows out, that may be true, but when the wind blows in off Lake Michigan, pitchers often prevail.

That’s what happened yesterday, when struggling veteran Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings — his longest outing of the season — and fanned nine without yielding a walk or a run but had nothing to show for it.

Cubs pitcher Zack Thompson was just as good, totally dominating a lineup that had just crushed the Nationals and extended a long winning streak.

Even before the game began, the Law of Averages indicated a Cubs win.

After all, visiting Atlanta had 14 wins a row while the home-standing Cubs had lost 10 in a row. That kind of luck — good and bad — had to change.

There’s a theory in baseball that you’re only as good as the next day’s pitcher. For the Cubs, that pitcher was Thompson. He’s just about the last man standing on a staff stricken by injuries to Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly, Wade Miley, and a bunch of other potential starters.

Thompson matched zeroes with Morton before giving way to Mychal Givens and eventually retread reliever David Robertson. But nobody gave up anything.

The teams combined for five hits. Nobody hit one out of the park. And the Cubs scored the only run without benefit of a hit.

In the fateful bottom of the eighth, Braves reliever A.J. Minter walked the leadoff man — never a good idea — on a 3-2 pitch. Then ex-Brave Andrelton Simmons bunted him to second. The runner stole third, finally scoring on a sacrifice fly.

Atlanta loaded the bases in the ninth, again without collecting a hit, but left them stranded — ending both streaks.

For the Cubs, going nowhere but down after trading off their best players in a payroll-paring frenzy last summer, the game meant nothing.

For the Braves, however, the game meant losing a potential chance to close the gap between the first-place New York Mets and themselves in the National League East.

Just a few short weeks ago, Atlanta trailed New York by 10 1/2 games. With the early loss Friday, the deficit was five, pending the outcome of the game at CitiField later (the Mets hammered the Marlins, extending their margin to 5 1/2 games).

Great pitching performances are so few and far between that it’s a shame to waste them. But that’s the nature of the game.

Neither starter got a decision but both pitched well enough to win — depending upon contributions from the hitters, of course. Maybe the Braves shot their wad in Washington, where they hit 14 home runs in three games. But they need to win against the league’s weak sisters, especially with the Giants and Dodgers coming to Atlanta next week.

At this point, all they can do is tip their caps to the Cubs, who played Old School baseball in manufacturing the only run they needed.

David Ross, having a tough year as manager on the North Side, made good calls in ordering the bunt and the stolen base. Small ball does pays off occasionally.

My guess is that the Braves will go back to playing their usual brand of power ball: home runs plus pitching. That’s why they won 14 in a row and that’s why they won four straight NL East titles.

They just might win a fifth one when injured players Ozzie Albies, Eddie Rosario, Kirby Yates, Mike Soroka, and Tyler Matzek return. But they know that every game counts and they can’t afford to lose many more squeakers.

Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ has been covering baseball since 1969. He’s never seen a Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, Indy 500, or Stanley Cup playoff but doesn’t care — he’s too busy writing baseball, including 40 original books. Email him at ballauthor@gmail.com.