Will the Angels Abandon Anaheim Stadium Anytime Soon?

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPlrI_0fzoP2h700
The future of the Angels at Anaheim's Angel Stadium is somewhat murky.Sunsherry1101, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 4.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Just when the Angels are getting good, their future in Anaheim is getting bad.

The 1961 American League expansion team has a lease with the city that expires in 2029 but has options that would allow the ballclub to extend its stay through 2038.

But owner Arte Moreno had hoped to build a revenue-generating baseball village around his stadium, creating an outdoor bazaar similar to those in Boston, Baltimore, Atlanta, and St. Louis.

That plan now appears dead. The Anaheim City Council killed the sale of the city-owned Angel Stadium to Moreno’s company, SRB Management, triggering bids from other California locations.

Long Beach wants to build a brand-new ballpark in an era called “the Elephant Lot,” a 13-acre site where circus elephants were once kept. There was even talk of a 55-acre development that would have allowed Moreno to add his baseball village.

Another landing spot for the Angels is Inland Empire, the largest metro area in the country with no major-league sports franchise. It has more than 4.65 million residents.

Inland Empire also inquired about the Oakland Athletics and Florida (now Miami) Marlins dating back as far as 1996. A local attorney even offered shares in something called Inland Empire Baseball LLC to fund acquisition of a team plus construction of a ballpark.

If the Angels are serious about leaving Anaheim, they might also entertain offers from Las Vegas, Vancouver, New Orleans, Montreal, and Austin, among others considered to be front-runners for future expansion clubs.

Meanwhile, the situation in Anaheim is sticky, to say the least. Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned during a corruption probe that involved the FBI and relations between the team and city are icy, to say the least.

That’s too bad, since Joe Maddon’s team finally seems to have enough pitching to pose a serious threat in the American League West. Noah Syndergaard seems healthy again after Tommy John elbow surgery and kid named Reid Ditmers pitched the only complete-game no-hitter of the season. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani and three-time MVP Mike Trout head a productive offense bolstered by the comeback of Anthony Rendon and the arrival of Taylor Ward.

At the moment, the team is doing a downward dog. Entering its doubleheader at Yankee Stadium Thursday, it had lost six in a row and 10 of 13. That dropped its overall record from 24-13, good for a piece of first in the West in mid-May to 27-23 and a five-game deficit.

But everyone is still keeping an eye on the ballpark situation in Anaheim.

Although The Big A has proximity to Disney and a parking situation far superior to Chavez Ravine, the Dodgers seem to have an unbreakable grip on Southern California. They have the biggest payroll and the best record — not to mention a benign climate better than anyone else with the possible exception of the San Diego Padres.

If the Angels want to compete, they have Moreno’s money behind them. But it would be better if the city were behind them too.

Former AP newsman Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ covers baseball for forbes.com, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, Latino Sports, and many other outlets. He’s an author too, with 40 books under his byline. Contact Dan at ballauthor@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1732 followers

More from IBWAA

How MLB All-Star Voting Can Better Represent The Fans

Major League Baseball just began the fan voting for the 2022 All-Star Game, the 92nd Midsummer Classic. At this point, we need to finally admit the entire voting system is completely and utterly wrong.

Read full story

Remembering Hal Trosky

An often overlooked great, Hal Trosky deserves some recognitionCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. By Bill Johnson (@BaseballStoic) He drove in 100 or more runs six times. In 1936, he led the American League with 162 runs batted in and notched 405 total bases. That latter mark, the 405 bases in a single season, is still #23 on baseball’s all-time list. 75 years after he hung up his spikes, he remains in the top-100 in career slugging, yet he never made an All-Star team. Never even sniffed one. Hal Trosky played first base for the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago White Sox in the 1930s and 1940s, but his career overlapped the trio of Jimmie Foxx, Hank Greenberg, and Lou Gehrig, a triumvirate of future Hall of Fame first basemen who held a virtual lock on the position on the American League All Star teams of the time.

Read full story

An Ode To The Complete Game

As complete games become more rare, where does evolution take pitchers next?Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Once upon a time, immediately after seeing how their favorite team had done the day or night before, many a baseball fan, whether young or old, would turn to the day's schedule, checking out the pitching matchups and anticipating the latest in the every four-day cycle, especially the one on one battles that characterized baseball in the 1960s when I first fell in love with the game. Eagerly anticipated were the starts of Koufax and Gibson, Ford and Bunning, Drysdale and Marichal, Palmer and McLain, and the list goes on.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Veteran Southpaws Won’t Follow Moyer Model

Aging lefthanded starters, once hot commodities in baseball, seem to be a threatened species. Just this week, J.A. Happ retired and Dallas Keuchel received his unconditional release from the Chicago White Sox.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Why Is There No Competition in the National League East?

I finally figured out the National League East: the Mets are playing like the Braves while the Braves and Phillies are playing like the Mets. At least, that’s how the 2022 race looks when compared with the 2021 version.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: Yankees' Josh Donaldson finds controversy with comment

Josh Donaldson, now with the Yankees, uncorked a firestorm with a comment.Keith Allison, Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. In 2019, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had a skirmish tied to getting drilled in his next plate appearance following a home run he celebrated as he normally does—exuberantly, having (the nerve of him!) fun in his achievement. The skirmish got him a brief suspension (the pitcher who drilled him got a few more days) and a probing interview with Sports Illustrated writer Stephanie Apstein.

Read full story
1 comments

Have We Seen The Last Stolen Base By An MLB Pitcher?

Marcus Stroman is a very good pitcher and one of MLB’s best defenders on the mound, but he isn’t much of a hitter. In 2021, he had an .098/.164/.137 slash line. That’s not much worse than most pitchers, and it’s certainly not why he gets paid, but suffice it to say that he doesn’t spend a lot of time on the basepaths.

Read full story

The Beauty of Tee Ball

Former Mets infielder Gregg Jefferies never lived up to his superstar billing.Barry Colla. There is nothing like the first time. At the time it might feel like nothing, non-descript even, but it most certainly has meaning and is a rite of passage.

Read full story
Clifton, NJ

Jay Horwitz Caps 42-Year Mets Career With Terrific Tome

Jay Horwitz chronicles his Mets career in a new book.Triumph Books. Jay Horwitz wanted to be Pierre Salinger. When he was a college student at Fairleigh Dickinson University, the lifelong resident of Clifton, NJ longed to follow in the footsteps of President Kennedy’s press secretary.

Read full story

Author Feels Pressure Of Fast-Approaching Baseball Book Deadline

Author Dan Schlossberg signs his books during Induction Weekend in Cooperstown.Dan Schlossberg collection. If it weren’t true, it would actually be funny. As author, co-author, or ghostwriter of 39 previous baseball books, including the 480-page The New Baseball Bible, I should understand how to deal with a deadline. But life finds a way of interfering, no matter how well a writer budgets his time.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: As The Yankees Salute Paul O'Neill This Summer, They Should Also Consider Honoring Hank Bauer

Hank Bauer helped the Yankees win multiple World Series.Bowman Gum. By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. The Yankees do a great job of honoring their great history. One can't watch a Yankees telecast or go to Yankee Stadium without seeing images and hearing of the many great players from yesteryear including Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Reggie Jackson, and countless others. The Hall-of-Famers are always remembered...

Read full story
3 comments
Oakland, CA

Blackburn And Barrera Are Oakland's Bright Spots So Far

The A’s low attendance has been a story garnering national attention early in the 2022 campaign. The team’s decades-long struggle to get a new stadium seems to be coming to a head. The Howard Terminal project had another positive vote this month, and the team continues to consider sites in Las Vegas. The uncertainty around Oakland’s future creates a lot of negative coverage of the franchise.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Some MLB Prospects Are Trending In The Wrong Direction

These prospects have a long way to go if they ever want to grace the field of an All-Star Game.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Sunday completed six weeks of the 2022 minor league season. That gives some level of surety to what has been seen this season so far. Players that have succeeded haven't simply had a hot series or two, likewise, those who have struggled haven't just struggled for a week or two at this point.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Opinion: Time to Repeal 1991 Ruling Regarding No-Hit Games

Madison Bumgarner got a complete game and shutout but was denied a no-hitter in 2021.SD Dirk on Flicky, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Major League Baseball needs to get its act together. It can’t keep denying no-hitters to teams and pitchers who earned them.

Read full story

Don Newcombe: More Than A Baseball Icon

Don Newcombe won Rookie of the Year, MVP, and Cy Young Awards.Public domain. Seventy-three years ago today, on May 20, 1949, Major League Baseball was witness to one of the game’s more inauspicious starts to what would ultimately be an award-winning career. After striking out the first batter, the 23-year-old, 6-foot, 4-inch Don Newcombe, only the third Black hurler to appear in the big leagues, gave up three straight singles as well as a bases-clearing double, a performance that left more than a few observers wondering if he was up to the challenge.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Manager Dusty Baker Has Made Huge Impact on Baseball

Dusty Baker has managed five MLB teams into the playoffs.All-Pro Reels, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. Representation, grit, faith, and determination describe Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker throughout his career as both a player and manager. One goal that keeps him going is to win a World Series trophy during his tenure as a manager. His impact on the game is unmatched as he recently became the 1st African-American manager to break into the 2,000-win club.

Read full story
1 comments

Translating Don Carman's Clichés Into The 21st Century

Don Carman was a left-handed pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds, and Texas Rangers from 1983-1992. During his 10-year career, he compiled a modest 53-54 won-loss record and a 4.11 ERA. It is not for his prowess on the Major League pitching mound that we celebrate Carman today, however. Carman was not only a left-handed pitcher, but he was also a left-handed thinker.

Read full story

A No-Hitter Isn’t Always a No-Hitter

Madison Bumgarner got a shutout and complete game but not an official no-hitter.SD Dirk, Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Harvey Haddix pitched 12 perfect innings but lost in the 13th. Six years later, Jim Maloney pitched 10 hitless frames before yielding a solo homer to the leadoff man in the 11th. Then Pedro Martinez threw nine perfect innings before the first batter up in the 10th smacked a double.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Unassisted Triple Play Is More Rare Than a Total Eclipse

Ron Hansen once pulled off an unassisted triple play.Baseball Digest. Triple plays are unusual, but not rare. Most seasons have more than one. The Rangers, for example, turned a triple play on April 20 this year. What is rare — and probably the most unusual fielding play of all — is the unassisted triple play.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy