What's In A Baseball Name? Some Are More Unusual Than Others

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aR06W_0fT8oSjU00
Sloppy Thurston cartoonUnknown author

By Elizabeth Muratore

If there’s any sport known for having players with fantastic names, it’s baseball. Many of the most iconic baseball players in MLB history came packaged with nicknames so synonymous with the player that it’s hard to imagine the man without the moniker: “Dizzy” Dean, “Babe” Ruth, “Lefty” Grove (and Lefty O’Doul, and Lefty Gomez), Ted “The Splendid Splinter” Williams, Willie “The Say Hey Kid” Mays. The list goes on and on.

But what about some less well-known baseball players that had fantastic names? There have been countless players in the sport’s history that may not have racked up 50 bWAR or 700 home runs, but had such a great name that they’re worth remembering for that alone. Here are a few of my favorite less-heralded baseball names scattered throughout MLB history.

Soup Campbell

That’s right folks, there is actually a Baseball Reference entry for a player called Soup Campbell (his real first name was Clarence). A Virginia native, Campbell spent two seasons in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians in 1940 and 1941, hitting .246 over 139 games in that span. His career was cut short after he then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1942 to 1945 – he returned to the Minors after that, but never again cracked a Major League roster.

Campbell is not the only MLB player with the last name of Campbell to be nicknamed “Soup” -- recent baseball player Eric Campbell also acquired that nickname -- but he is the only one to formally be called “Soup” on both his Baseball Reference and MLB player pages.

Sloppy Thurston

This right-hander and Los Angeles native, whose real name was Hollis John Thurston, wavered between “sloppy” and “tidy” throughout his career, which lasted from 1923 to 1927 and 1930 to 1933. Apparently, he acquired the nickname “Sloppy” almost completely as a joke; according to the book Lefty: An American Odyssey about fellow pitcher Lefty Gomez, Thurston was “perhaps the most impeccably dressed man in baseball, a trait he was convinced made him more attractive to female baseball fans.”

Thurston bolstered his legacy after his playing career ended by working as a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1939 to 1945 and helping discover the talents of future Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner. However, one of the sloppiest days of his career came on Aug. 13, 1932, when he tied a modern MLB record by surrendering six home runs in one game.

Shadow Pyle

It is highly likely that Harry Thomas “Shadow” Pyle’s actual shadow was longer than his Major League career. The southpaw started five career games for the Philadelphia Quakers and Chicago White Stockings in 1884 and 1887, respectively, completing four of those starts. He also weighed only 136 pounds, hence the nickname “Shadow.”

Jumbo McGinnis

Despite what his nickname might suggest, Jumbo McGinnis stood at only 5-foot-10 when he played in the American Association from 1882 to 87. His moniker supposedly derived from his weight -- it is listed on Baseball Reference at 197 pounds, but he reportedly would often weigh north of 200 pounds in the offseason before shedding weight in time for Opening Day. However, his given name of George Washington McGinnis might be even more majestic than his nickname.

The St. Louis native pitched five seasons for his hometown St. Louis Brown Stockings and compiled a 102-79 record with a 2.95 ERA overall in his six-year career. Maybe the most “Jumbo” thing about him was his workload -- over his first three seasons from 1882-84, McGinnis averaged 375 innings pitched per year.

Shooty Babitt

Based on the time frames I’ve referenced in this article so far, this might sound like the name of another 1880s player who coexisted with the Wild West, but that is not the case. Shooty Babitt’s only Major League service time occurred in 1981 with the Oakland Athletics. The Oakland native appeared in 54 games that year and hit .256, finishing fifth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. However, the A’s went in a different direction at second base the following year, and Babitt never again cracked an MLB roster, though he later embarked on a post-playing career as a scout and TV analyst.

Pickles Dillhoefer

Originally named William Martin Dillhoefer, our friend Pickles got his nickname as a child growing up in Cleveland from folks enamored by the “Dill” portion of his last name. He spent five seasons in the bigs from 1917 to 21 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and St. Louis Cardinals. Right after his rookie season, Dillhoefer was involved in a trade for a future Hall of Famer when the Cubs sent him to Philly in a deal that netted Chicago Grover Cleveland “Pete” Alexander, who was enshrined in Cooperstown in 1938.

Not to be outshined, Dillhoefer was a serviceable backup catcher throughout his big league career. His life was tragically cut short in 1922 when he, at age 28, died of typhoid fever just weeks after getting married.

Chicken Wolf

Yes, there was an actual player from the 1800s with this nickname. His real name was almost as good: William Van Winkle Wolf. But head over to Baseball Reference, and he’s listed as Chicken, a nickname he acquired as a teenager after eating a hefty portion of chicken before a game. Wolf had the distinction of being the only baseball player to appear in all 10 seasons of the American Association’s existence, from 1882 to 91. His best season came in 1890, when he led the AA in batting average (.363), total bases (260), and hits (197).

Wolf was born and raised in Louisville, Ky., and died in Louisville in 1903. By then, he might as well have been called Kentucky Fried Chicken Wolf.

Elizabeth Muratore is one of the editors of the Here’s the Pitch newsletter. She also works as a homepage editor for MLB, writes for Rising Apple and Girl at the Game, and co-hosts a Mets podcast called Cohen’s Corner. Elizabeth is a lifelong Mets fan who thinks that Keith Hernandez should be in the Hall of Fame. You can follow her on Twitter @nymfan97.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# baseball# major league baseball# sloppy thurston# soup campbell# jumbo mcginnis

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1491 followers

More from IBWAA

MLB’s 3,000-Hit Club: Who’s Next?

Who is up to the task to follow Miggy into the 3,000 hit club?Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Baseball fans were treated to a special moment over the weekend as Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd player in MLB history to reach 3,000 career hits. Even more impressively, he became just the seventh batter to surpass both 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. He also joined Hank Aaron and Willie Mays as the only men with 3,000 hits, 500 homers, and a career batting average over .300. No wonder Aaron Boone intentionally walked him on Thursday.

Read full story

Minor-League Players Prove Impressive In Opening Month

Minor League Baseball, with hundreds of teams, is well-represented in the northeast.Waz8, Creative Commons 2.0. The minor league baseball season began a few days ahead of the Major League Baseball season, which means we have three full weeks of play and many players are establishing themselves as players to watch in 2022.

Read full story

Prediction: Braves Will Take Off Now That Acuna Is Back

Ronald Acuna, Jr. couldn't play in the 2021 NL Championship Series but his presence helped.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The best player in the National League has rejoined the lineup of the Atlanta Braves.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Once Confined To Colorado, Humidors Have Become Universal

Denver's Coors Field was the home of the first baseball humidor, now universal in the majors.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The Minnesota Twins mark of 307 home runs in a single season could stand forever.

Read full story

Women Played Pro Ball Before Kelsie Whitmore

Women have been playing baseball for years, as this 1940 Brisbane, Australia photo shows.Public domain. This past week Kelsie Whitmore made a pinch-running appearance for the Atlantic League’s (ALPB) Staten Island FerryHawks. Why this matters is because Whitmore is a woman who was signed by the FerryHawks to be a member of their pitching staff (the pinch-running is something you get from an athlete who is highly versatile.) Whitmore’s appearance prompted this tweet from the FerryHawks,

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Miggy's Historic April Tops In Tigers History

Detroit has seen some incredible performances in the first month of the season. The Tigers have had some great starts to the year in their history, twice starting a season 21-4 as a team. They have also had some incredible personal performances, from Prince Fielder and Miguel Cabrera in 2013 posting wRC+ scores of 172 and 174 respectively, to Chris Shelton hitting nine home runs in the first 13 games in 2006 before coming back to earth, to Jack Morris throwing his first no-hitter on April 7, 1984. However, none can match the historical impact of what baseball fans have witnessed this April from Miguel Cabrera.

Read full story

Baseball Gives Father And Son A Strong Bonding Experience

Author Paul Semendinger and his father found baseball a unique bonding experience.Paul Semendinger, IBWAA. By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. My dad loves baseball even more than I do.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

Coping With Covid Remains A Sticky Wicket In Baseball

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.Eric Kilby, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. Just when it seemed like baseball was through with Covid, the virulent virus proved it wasn’t done with baseball.

Read full story

Some Decent Players Remain Unsigned Free Agents

Michael Conforto's left-handed power could help several clubs. But he's still unsigned.All-Pro Reels on Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. Now that the 2022 baseball season is several weeks old, nearly a dozen decent players remain on the outside looking in.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

Is Don Mattingly The Best Former Player Managing Today?

Miami manager Don Mattingly talks about his team at the Winter Meetings.Arturo Pardavila III, Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Earlier this week, I published a piece on the unique connection shared between Don Mattingly and Charlie Montoyo. While I encourage you to find it and read it, for the sake of your edification and my page views, what the special connection boiled down to was the fact the two are the only managers in all of MLB right now that spent their entire MLB careers with one team.

Read full story

Making Sense Of The A's Surprisingly Good Start

After Monday night’s home opener, a 5-1 victory over the last-place Baltimore Orioles, the Oakland A’s record stood at 6-5. Not bad for a team predicted by FanGraphs to go 70-92 in 2022, after an offseason that saw long-term manager Bob Melvin depart for the perceived greener pastures of the San Diego Padres. Also, out the door were Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Sean Manaea and Chris Bassitt, all via trade. Meanwhile, free agents Mark Canha, Starling Marte, Josh Harrison, Mitch Moreland, Yan Gomes, Andrew Chafin, Jake Diekman, Sergio Romo and Yusmeiro Petit all left, too.

Read full story

Baseball Has Its Share Of Jewish Stars — And Some Are Very Good

Hank Greenberg was the first major Jewish star in baseball history.Frank Lyerla. Without Hank Greenberg’s help, Jackie Robinson might have failed in his mission. Though sadly omitted from the otherwise-fine movie 42, it was Greenberg — finishing up his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1947 — who took Robinson into his confidence the first time Jackie reached first base during a Dodgers-Pirates game.

Read full story
17 comments
Houston, TX

A Pain In The Bunt: It’s still useless—with three exceptions

Diminutive Jose Altuve of the Astros is an accomplished bunter. But is it a good idea?Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. I got to cross one off my bucket list a week ago Thursday. Thanks to the owners’ lockout and Commissioner Rob Manfred’s capricious cancellation of what should have been season-opening series — the better to enable the owners to keep moving the goal posts another spell — what would have been just the Los Angeles Angels’ home opener became Opening Day, period.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

After Jackie: April 16th, 1947

Jackie Robinson, who integrated the game 75 years ago, opened the door for other black players.Greenreaper13, Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 3.0. The date of April 15, 1947 marked a tectonic shift in sport and society that we now commemorate every year at baseball stadiums around the country. The day after Jackie Robinson broke the 60-year-old ceiling in professional baseball, when he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers as a black player among Caucasian teammates, marked the start of the real work involved in de-segregating baseball.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Judge Rejects Yanks, May Walk This Fall

Freddie Freeman's contract demands caused his departure from Atlanta after 12 seasons.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Aaron Judge just pulled a Freddie Freeman. Freeman, who won an MVP award and World Series ring during a 12-year career spent entirely with the Braves, found himself out of a job in Atlanta after the team tired of waiting for him to decide whether to stay or leave.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Designated Hitter, You Say? How About A Designated Pitcher? Runner? Fielder?

I have been a Philadelphia Phillies, and therefore a (mostly) National League fan, ever since the A’s moved from Philadelphia to Kansas City in 1954. My loyalty to the National League was reinforced when the American League adopted the designated hitter in 1973. While I am not usually a Luddite who resists all change to the National Pastime, I was then, and remain now, of the opinion that the designated hitter takes too much of the strategy out of the game.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Happy "Meet The Mets" Day

Today we look back on the debut of the New York Mets on this day in 1962.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. To paraphrase The Beatles, “It was 60 years ago today, that the New York Mets began to play.” That’s right, on April 11, 1962, the consolation prize offered to the city of New York in the aftermath of the abandonment of Gotham by the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants took the field for their first game. Ironically, they did so against the St. Louis Cardinals in the city that had, before Walter O’Malley and Horace Stoneham decided to follow the historic advice of New York Tribune publisher Horace Greeley to “go west” with their young men, been the western boundary of Major League Baseball.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Remembering Veterans Stadium

Remembering Veterans Stadium, home of the Philadelphia Phillies from 1971 to 2003.Jason Love. As Major League Baseball returns to ballparks throughout the country, fans are filled with memories of attending their first game. Older New York fans recall fond memories of watching the Brooklyn Dodgers play at Ebbets Field. Those living in Detroit think back to the Tigers playing in Tiger Stadium. For fans living in the Greater Philadelphia region, it is Shibe Park/Connie Mack Stadium. I am not old enough to remember Connie Mack Stadium; however, I have many great memories of watching the Phillies at Veterans Stadium throughout the 1980s and 1990s. The last home opener at The Vet took place on April 4, 2003.

Read full story

Baseball Prediction: Big-Spending Toronto Blue Jays To Make First World Series Appearance Since 1993

The Toronto Blue Jays, a 2022 pennant contender, began as an expansion team in 1977.Toronto Blue Jays. Last fall, the Toronto Blue Jays missed making the playoffs by the slimmest of margins. It won’t happen again.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy