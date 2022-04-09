Reflections Upon Covering the Yankee Opener Yesterday

The New York Yankees opened their 2022 season Friday at Yankee Stadium. Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

It wasn’t exactly my first rodeo. Nor do I think it will be my last.

But when I got official approval of credentials for the Yankee opener Friday, I was ecstatic — especially since they’re hosting the arch-rival Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Not that I’m a Yankee fan, or even a New York fan, but just a baseball fan. And a long-suffering one who remembers The Good Old Days when there were two leagues, eight teams per league, no DH, no inter-league play, no wild-card winners, no pitch clocks, no work stoppages, and no million-dollar crybabies.

I began my baseball writing career in 1969 immediately after graduating with a journalism degree from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications. It’s been a wild ride since but 40 books and thousands of articles later, the memories are priceless.

And they begin anew on Opening Day. Every year.

The drive from New Jersey over the George Washington Bridge is never easy. Do I leave early and hit rush-hour traffic or leave later and run into Yankee traffic? I picked a happy medium — only to find the familiar University Avenue route had been re-worked with bus lanes, no-right-turn signs, and other obstacles.

But then I ran into Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley, the Hall of Fame pitcher, on the street and knew all was right with the world.

Credential pick-up was seemless and quick and I was thrilled with my all-access credential. Once in the press box, I picked out an unassigned seat, did some writing (including this article) on my laptop, and schmoozed with media friends Marty Appel, Ed Randall, and Julio Pabon and Nicole Perez of Latino Sports. Then I took a lunch break in the media dining room.

With no vested interest in either team, the highlights of my idea both occurred before the game started: a Ukrainian girl sang her national anthem and long-time Yankee fan Billy Crystal, star of ‘61,’ threw out the first ball.

I even learned that Bobby Richardson, who collected a record dozen runs batted in during the 1960 World Series, never led his league in runs scored — amazing for a leadoff man hitting ahead of Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, and Yogi Berra. Thanks to Marty Appel for that one, which I will use in my forthcoming ‘Baseball Zeroes’ book.

Opening Day 2022 also had a sad element: my lifelong friend Ed Lucas was not there. Before he became too ill to attend, Ed attended 65 consecutive Yankee Stadium openers — a record even the late “Voice of the Yankees” Bob Shepherd couldn’t challenge. Since last year, Ed passed away. He and his sense of humor, not to mention his knowledge of baseball, are sorely missed.

Also missed was the usual build-up to Opening Day. Rob Manfred’s nuclear winter — the 99-day lockout — killed the winter meetings, Hot Stove League, and most of spring training, resulting in a rush to get ready that may yet rear its ugly head.

But at least there’s a new labor agreement that should keep things percolating another five years (hopefully without the designated runner in extra innings). We’ll just have to live with the residue of too many playoff teams, too many broadcast networks, and not enough decent print outlets.

Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is national baseball writer for forbes.com and contributor to Sports Collectors Digest, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, and many other print and broadcast outlets. Also a public speaker on baseball, Dan can be contacted via ballauthor@gmail.com. His website is www.DanSchlossberg.net.