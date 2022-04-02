Happy April Fools Day ~ Baseball Has More Than Its Share

Baseball has lots to laugh about on April Fools Day. Baejaar, Flickr

By Dan Schlossberg

Today is April 1, which would have been the birthday of Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro if he were still with us.

Instead, we can dwell on the date’s other significance: April Fools’ Day.

Traditionally, it’s a time for pranks, pratfalls, half-truths, fibs, and Little White Lies.

Baseball is the perfect place to practice.

The rumor mill, always abuzz a week before Opening Day, churns with extra expectancy on April 1. Fans can fish up stories about everything from franchise shifts to free agents, not to mention managerial longevity, pending player retirements, future Hall of Fame elections, realignment, and even new regulations.

Here are some things that are true about Baseball 2022 but could qualify as April Tom Foolery:

Pelted with criticism over inter-league play, unbalanced schedules, and travel time and expenses, Major League Baseball announced that each of the teams would play all of its opponents (more inter-league and less intra-divisional games) next year

With traditionalists railing against the “ghost runner” (a designated runner on second to start every extra inning), MLB decided to keep the Covid-era rule, ostensibly in an effort to speed up games

Obsessed with pace of play and game times, the decision-makers defeated the purpose by returning double-headers to two nine-inning games (more in ties)

The St. Louis Cardinals, guided by the youngest and most inexperienced manager in the majors, became an Old Age Home by adding erstwhile hero Albert Pujols to a team that already had 40-somethings Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina

Seeking to escape the cellar, the Washington Nationals decided it would be a good investment to spend $15 million on 42-year-old free agent Nelson Cruz

After firing a Jayce (manager Tingler), the Padres added a Thrayce (Thompson)

With Face of the Franchise Freddie Freeman still a free agent, the Atlanta Braves traded for fellow first baseman Matt Olson and signed him for more money than Freeman eventually got from the Los Angeles Dodgers

Outspoken against excessive travel, baseball continued scheduling one-game series in Williamsport, PA (Little League Classic) and Dyersville, Iowa (Field of Dreams Game) and promised more games in London, Paris, and other locales too distant and too expensive for American fans to reach

Max Scherzer, given a contract that pays him a record $43.3 million per year, not only voted against accepting the final offer from owners but convinced the seven other members of the union’s executive board to follow his lead

One of the chief union gripes concerned per diem meal money — even though no player will ever go hungry with minimum salaries up to $700,000

Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and other star pitchers will be subjugated to even tougher inspections from umpires searching for sticky substances that stimulate spin on baseballs

Writers continue to spell resin bag with an “o”

Interruptions for challenges that require instant replay will again take more time and prove more boring than the old method of managers going nose-to-nose with umpires

The Minnesota Twins are celebrating the surprise signing of star shortstop Carlos Correa to a three-year pact for $100 million whije forgetting his deal contains opt-outs after each of the first two years

The Mets and Yankees dodge a bullet when New York Mayor Eric Adams, an unabashed Mets fan, exempts athletes and performers from the city’s mandate against unvaccinated workers but still face a ban from playing in Toronto.

Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ loves April Fool’s Day and all who fall victim to its wiles. He covers the game for USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, Latino Sports, forbes.com, and more. Write him at ballauthor@gmail.com.