Majors May Have First Repeat World Champions Since 2000 Yanks

In a stunning off-season development, slugger Freddie Freeman has jumped from Atlanta to L.A. Ian D'Andrea, Philadelphia, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

No team has won consecutive World Series since the 1998-2000 Yankees won three in a row. And no National League team has taken back-to-back crowns since Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine of 1975-76.

That trend is about to change, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

He predicts the Atlanta Braves are good enough to repeat — and he may be right.

Even though the New York Mets have a payroll that’s $100 million higher, the Braves are basically a young team with key players on long-term contracts, several injured stars returning from lost years, and a savvy general manager who’s 20 years younger than his field manager but on the same page.

Atlanta’s bid for a fifth straight NL East title rests on the league’s best lineup — offensively and defensively. Names to remember include Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall, and Matt Olson — all 30-homer, 100-RBI men last year — plus returning sluggers Ronald Acuña, Jr. and Marcell Ozuna, who should also land in that lofty territory. No team has ever had six 30-homer hitters (or more than four) in a single season.

With Kenley Jansen bolstering a bullpen dominated by lefties Will Smith, Tyler Matzek, and A.J. Minter, starters Max Fried, Ian Anderson, and Charlie Morton can exhale whenever they get into trouble. Two Kyles — Muller and Wright — complete a solid front five.

The Mets may make it closer, now that Max Scherzer has joined Jacob deGrom to form a formidable 1-2 punch at the top of the all-righty rotation, with Chris Bassitt and comeback candidates Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker behind them. But age and injuries could be factors there and neither the bullpen nor the overall defense can match Atlanta’s. DeGrom will miss the first month with shoulder issues so the rest of the staff has to step up. New manager Buck Showalter also needs comebacks from Robbie Cano, Jeff McNeil, and Don Smith behind Pete Alonso, Eduardo Escobar, and Starling Marte.

Philadelphia’s porous defense is even leakier with the ill-conceived signings of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. But Phils’ fans will love the increased power, especially if Bryce Harper repeats his MVP performance and Rhys Hoskins returns to form. Joe Girardi gets good starting pitching from Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola but the bullpen, despite new faces, may not be much improved.

Miami, on the other hand, might be more than a Fish story after adding World Series MVP Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia to a team with good young pitching. Washington needs a comeback from Stephen Strasberg (again) plus big seasons from Juan Soto and newly-acquired ancient mariner Nelson Cruz.

St. Louis, the team with the youngest and least experienced manager, has three of the oldest players: Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina. But all are anxious for one last hurrah and could get it if Jack Flaherty hurries back from his spring training arm problem.

Milwaukee’s pitching is powerful enough to survive a continued nosedive by former MVP Christian Yelich. The Brewers have All-Star arms in Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and lethal lefty reliever Josh Hader.

The Chicago Cubs get a boost from ex-Met Marcus Stroman but will miss former All-Stars Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Bryant.

Neither the downsizing Cincinnati Reds nor the penny-pinching Pittsburgh Pirates figure to be much more than spoilers down the stretch. Poor Joey Votto.

In the NL West, Los Angeles should reach the playoffs for the 10th year in a row but even the arrival of Freddie Freeman won’t compensate for an unfinished rotation, shaky bullpen, and the continued struggles of one-time MVP Cody Bellinger. A full season of Max Muncy at second base could also pose problems.

San Francisco won’t survive the losses of Buster Posey (retired) and departed free agents Kris Bryant and Kevin Gausman, plus the spring injury to Evan Longoria. Had San Diego not lost to Fernando Tatís for three months after wrist surgery, the Padres could emerge as chief challenger to the Dodgers.

Arizona will have a better bullpen after adding Mark Melancon but Colorado’s pitching will still be sabotaged by Denver’s alpine air — though Bryant brings power and versatility to a club reeling from the departure of Trevor Story.

Here’s how the National League should finish:

EAST — Braves, *Mets, Phillies, Marlins, Nationals

CENTRAL — Cards, *Brewers, Cubs, Reds, Pirates

WEST — Dodgers, *Padres, Giants, Diamondbacks, Rockies

(*) Wild cards

NLDS — Braves over Cards; Mets over Dodgers

NLCS — Braves over Mets

WORLD SERIES — Braves over Blue Jays

Next week: American League preview

Here’s The Pitch weekend editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ knows his preseason predictions are as likely to reach fruition as the forecasts of his weatherman friend Ken Olivenbaum. But both of them keep trying anyway. E.mail Dan at ballauthor@gmail.com.