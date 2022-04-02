Majors May Have First Repeat World Champions Since 2000 Yanks

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068QTI_0exPRwdi00
In a stunning off-season development, slugger Freddie Freeman has jumped from Atlanta to L.A.Ian D'Andrea, Philadelphia, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

No team has won consecutive World Series since the 1998-2000 Yankees won three in a row. And no National League team has taken back-to-back crowns since Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine of 1975-76.

That trend is about to change, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

He predicts the Atlanta Braves are good enough to repeat — and he may be right.

Even though the New York Mets have a payroll that’s $100 million higher, the Braves are basically a young team with key players on long-term contracts, several injured stars returning from lost years, and a savvy general manager who’s 20 years younger than his field manager but on the same page.

Atlanta’s bid for a fifth straight NL East title rests on the league’s best lineup — offensively and defensively. Names to remember include Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall, and Matt Olson — all 30-homer, 100-RBI men last year — plus returning sluggers Ronald Acuña, Jr. and Marcell Ozuna, who should also land in that lofty territory. No team has ever had six 30-homer hitters (or more than four) in a single season.

With Kenley Jansen bolstering a bullpen dominated by lefties Will Smith, Tyler Matzek, and A.J. Minter, starters Max Fried, Ian Anderson, and Charlie Morton can exhale whenever they get into trouble. Two Kyles — Muller and Wright — complete a solid front five.

The Mets may make it closer, now that Max Scherzer has joined Jacob deGrom to form a formidable 1-2 punch at the top of the all-righty rotation, with Chris Bassitt and comeback candidates Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker behind them. But age and injuries could be factors there and neither the bullpen nor the overall defense can match Atlanta’s. DeGrom will miss the first month with shoulder issues so the rest of the staff has to step up. New manager Buck Showalter also needs comebacks from Robbie Cano, Jeff McNeil, and Don Smith behind Pete Alonso, Eduardo Escobar, and Starling Marte.

Philadelphia’s porous defense is even leakier with the ill-conceived signings of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. But Phils’ fans will love the increased power, especially if Bryce Harper repeats his MVP performance and Rhys Hoskins returns to form. Joe Girardi gets good starting pitching from Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola but the bullpen, despite new faces, may not be much improved.

Miami, on the other hand, might be more than a Fish story after adding World Series MVP Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia to a team with good young pitching. Washington needs a comeback from Stephen Strasberg (again) plus big seasons from Juan Soto and newly-acquired ancient mariner Nelson Cruz.

St. Louis, the team with the youngest and least experienced manager, has three of the oldest players: Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina. But all are anxious for one last hurrah and could get it if Jack Flaherty hurries back from his spring training arm problem.

Milwaukee’s pitching is powerful enough to survive a continued nosedive by former MVP Christian Yelich. The Brewers have All-Star arms in Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and lethal lefty reliever Josh Hader.

The Chicago Cubs get a boost from ex-Met Marcus Stroman but will miss former All-Stars Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Bryant.

Neither the downsizing Cincinnati Reds nor the penny-pinching Pittsburgh Pirates figure to be much more than spoilers down the stretch. Poor Joey Votto.

In the NL West, Los Angeles should reach the playoffs for the 10th year in a row but even the arrival of Freddie Freeman won’t compensate for an unfinished rotation, shaky bullpen, and the continued struggles of one-time MVP Cody Bellinger. A full season of Max Muncy at second base could also pose problems.

San Francisco won’t survive the losses of Buster Posey (retired) and departed free agents Kris Bryant and Kevin Gausman, plus the spring injury to Evan Longoria. Had San Diego not lost to Fernando Tatís for three months after wrist surgery, the Padres could emerge as chief challenger to the Dodgers.

Arizona will have a better bullpen after adding Mark Melancon but Colorado’s pitching will still be sabotaged by Denver’s alpine air — though Bryant brings power and versatility to a club reeling from the departure of Trevor Story.

Here’s how the National League should finish:

EAST — Braves, *Mets, Phillies, Marlins, Nationals

CENTRAL — Cards, *Brewers, Cubs, Reds, Pirates

WEST — Dodgers, *Padres, Giants, Diamondbacks, Rockies

(*) Wild cards

NLDS — Braves over Cards; Mets over Dodgers

NLCS — Braves over Mets

WORLD SERIES — Braves over Blue Jays

Next week: American League preview

Here’s The Pitch weekend editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ knows his preseason predictions are as likely to reach fruition as the forecasts of his weatherman friend Ken Olivenbaum. But both of them keep trying anyway. E.mail Dan at ballauthor@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1446 followers

More from IBWAA

Boston, MA

How One Signing Changed Boston’s Offseason

How will Trevor Story's next chapter play out in Boston?Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. For most of the winter, the Boston Red Sox seemed content to have another relatively quiet offseason. They signed veteran pitchers James Paxton, Rich Hill, and Michael Wacha – all former stars who now project as giant question marks – in the name of rotation depth. They sold high on Hunter Renfroe, shipping him to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for former Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and a pair of prospects.

Read full story

Wake Up, Oakland A’s: Put Carl Finley In Your Hall of Fame Aug. 22

Cousins Carl and Charlie Finley in 1962, the night Carl signed to be part-owner of the Athletics.Charles Finley, Creative Commons Zero. [Nancy Finley, daughter of Carl Finley and second cousin of Charlie, has been running a one-woman campaign to get the Oakland Athletics to add her dad to their Hall of Fame, hopefully in time for their Aug. 22 induction ceremonies this year. She makes a compelling case in this article, written exclusively for Here’s The Pitch.]

Read full story
1 comments

Happy April Fools Day ~ Baseball Has More Than Its Share

Baseball has lots to laugh about on April Fools Day.Baejaar, Flickr. Today is April 1, which would have been the birthday of Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro if he were still with us.

Read full story

Mel Stottlemyre Was Last Pitcher To Get Five Hits In A Game

Mel Stottlemyre was the last pitcher to poke five hits in one game.New York Yankees. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the designated hitter becomes universal this season. Pitchers will no longer be in the lineup to bat in either league.

Read full story

Why Baseball Needs A Longer Season

Ernie Harwell broadcast games on the radio for four big-league teams.mwiguide, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The baseball season is not long enough. I do know how crazy a statement that is. The season hasn’t even started yet, and I’m already saying we need more time? Even in an abbreviated fashion, Spring Training is still a month long this season, then six months for the regular season, and another month for the post-season, and we are talking about eight months. That is a solid 65 to 7 per cent of the calendar at minimum, and we are talking about a sport from which the term “dog days of summer” derives?

Read full story

The A's May Be Selling, But They Know What They're Doing

The Oakland A’s have a cyclical history full of highs and lows. The core of a young team moving from Kansas City in 1968 blossomed into a three-time World Series champ. Owner Charlie Finley then dismantled that team and a fallow period followed, as the team averaged 100 losses across three seasons to close the 1970s.

Read full story

Gil Coan And His Amazing 1947 Season

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. As they do every year, Strat-o-Matic released its new player cards in February of this year. I always buy the Yankees cards. I have been getting them every year since 1981.

Read full story
1 comments

Jansen’s Jump To Atlanta Strengthens World Champs’ Repeat Bid

Kenley Jansen surprised the baseball world by bolting to the Braves from the Dodgers.Tony the Tiger, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 4.0. Kenley Jansen is not related to Larry Jansen, the long-time pitching coach who was the winning pitcher when Bobby Thomson hit “the shot heard ‘round the world” to win the 1951 National League pennant for the New York Giants.

Read full story

50 Years Ago, For The First Time, MLB Players Went On Strike

Johnny Bench, MLB's 1972 home run leaderUnknown author. In 1972, Major League Baseball players held a strike that meant losing regular-season games for the first time in the history of the sport.

Read full story

Opinion: Tinkering With All-Star Game Is An Affront To Baseball Fans

The 2022 All-Star Game is slated for Dodger Stadium on July 19.Adam_sk, Public domain. As a fan of baseball in the ‘60s, I loved the All-Star Game — even when the American and National Leagues played two games a year four times to raise money for the players’ pension fund.

Read full story

Braves On Their Way To Fifth Straight Title

Freddie Freeman answers questions at the 2021 All-Star Game.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Mets fans who breathed a sigh of relief when Freddie Freeman left Atlanta for his Southern California roots should think again.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The Bulls In The Pen Could Use Some Changes

Dennis Eckersley, a converted starter, got to Cooperstown as a standout relief pitcher.Jon Gudorf Photography, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. Did you know that five relief pitchers, all in the National League as it happens, pitched 80 innings or more during 2021? Based upon fielding-independent pitching (FIP: the things a pitcher himself can control), the best of the quintet was Giovanny Gallegos of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Passing On The Art Of Scorekeeping To Future Generations

Whenever I entered the ballpark in my hometown of Philadelphia, whether it was Connie Mack Stadium, Veterans Stadium, or Citizens Bank Park, those were always the first words I would hear: “Scorecard lineup here!” Our first stop after walking through the gates was always at the kiosk that was selling the day’s program with that scorecard inside and the little Phillies red pencil that came with it.

Read full story

Union Busting In The Media Persists After Lockout

The MLB Lockout May Have Ended, But Union-Busting Perspectives PersistCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. In the constant media bombardment of modern society, we’ve become accustomed to knowing every minute detail of the sports world. Yet, every once in a while, something happens for which we never get an explanation. That’s okay! We aren’t entitled to omniscience, and from time to time, we need that reminder.

Read full story
1 comments

Just In The Nick Of Time, There’s a Chance For Baseball History To Be Made In 2022

In 2015 spring training, the Atlanta Braves saluted newly-minted Hall of Famer John Smoltz, the only pitcher with 200 wins and 150 saves.Dan Schlossberg. Raise your hands if you remember where you were when Mark McGwire passed Roger Maris for the home run crown in 1998. How about when Barry Bonds passed McGwire in 2001? Ichiro’s 264 hits in 2004?

Read full story
2 comments

Lockout Settlement Full of Good News and Bad News

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred explains the new Basic Agreement.Arturo Pardavila III, Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The good news is they settled, albeit after losing the Winter Meetings, the Hot Stove League, a chunk of spring training, and the trust of baseball fans everywhere.

Read full story

Trades, Signings, Arbitration Hearings Spike Up Spring Training

Baseball spring training games will resume on March 17 after a delayed start due to a labor dispute.Dan Schlossberg. Spring training is usually a time for veterans to round into shape, rookies to make an impression, and aging athletes to impress enough for one last payday.

Read full story

Remembering Emmett Ashford, First Black Umpire

Emmett Ashford made his umpiring debut at D.C. Stadium in Washington.David, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Emmett Ashford had trouble getting into D.C. Stadium on April 11, 1966, to become the first Black umpire in the Major Leagues. A Secret Service detail protecting Vice President Hubert Humphrey, there to throw out opening day’s first pitch, stopped Ashford under the grandstands as he entered the stadium.

Read full story
3 comments

The Baseball Reliquary: The "Other" Baseball Hall Of Fame

Author's note: This is an excerpt from CLASSIC BASEBALL: TIMELESS TALES, IMMORTAL MOMENTS, a collection of baseball articles by John Rosengren. It originally appeared in VICE Sports, August 2015.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy