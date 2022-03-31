The A's May Be Selling, But They Know What They're Doing

Keith Allison

By Rich Campbell

The Oakland A’s have a cyclical history full of highs and lows. The core of a young team moving from Kansas City in 1968 blossomed into a three-time World Series champ. Owner Charlie Finley then dismantled that team and a fallow period followed, as the team averaged 100 losses across three seasons to close the 1970s.

A mini-renaissance, led by manager Billy Martin and headed by Rickey Henderson, opened the 1980s. After that team made the playoffs following the abbreviated 1981 season, five losing seasons followed. Then Tony La Russa arrived and the front office ticked off three consecutive Rookie of the Year winners (Jose Canseco, Mark McGwire, Walt Weiss) and unearthed some undervalued veterans (Dave Stewart, Dennis Eckersley, Dave Henderson) and the organization was back at the top of baseball, winning another World Series title in 1989 and making two others in the 1988-1992 window.

Another downcycle followed, as the A’s had losing records the next six years. It was during this time that Billy Beane took the helm as lead baseball decision maker after the 1997 season. By 1999 the team rediscovered its winning way around a young core (Jason Giambi, Miguel Tejada, Eric Chavez, Mark Mulder, Tim Hudson, Barry Zito) and made five playoff appearances during a run of eight consecutive winning seasons.

What happened next? You guessed it: another downturn. Five consecutive seasons at .500 or below, while never truly bottoming out, with a low-water mark of 74-88 during that stretch. The next upswing from 2012-2014 featured a core of Yoenis Cespedes, Josh Donaldson, Josh Reddick, and Coco Crisp and reeled off three straight playoff appearances.

And then Beane and company decided to tear that team up and start over, leading to the 2015-2017 squads averaging 91 losses. And the team that followed, built around recently departed Matt Chapman and Matt Olson, made three consecutive postseason appearances from 2018-2020, while playing .600 ball each year (a 97 win pace).

After that team took a step back in 2021 to 86-76 and missed the postseason, Beane and general manager David Forst decided to again go all in on a rebuild. In addition to shipping out Chapman and Olson, starter Chris Bassitt was dealt to the New York Mets. In those three deals, the A’s netted 10 prospects. Rumors of dealing starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas continue to swirl with Opening Day just eight days away. Whether those trades come to fruition now or at the All-Star break, they would add to the group of young players the team is collecting.

So, while fans and media are bemoaning a “fire sale,” from my seat it seems like the A’s are doing what they have done for the last 54 years: recognizing the cyclical nature of baseball. To this point the approach has worked, with no decade(s)-long playoff droughts that other franchises have endured.

Since 2000, the A’s have made the postseason 11 times in 22 years. It seems a near certainty the 2022 squad will not sniff the playoffs. So, what should A’s fans be looking for in the upcoming season? Here are three things to watch for:

How will rookie manager Mark Kotsay fare? The question is not about wins and losses, but more about how he handles the media, how he keeps the team together during a potential losing season, and how he adjusts as his first season wears on. Are any of the young players part of the next core? Cristian Pache, Nick Allen, and Kevin Smith are three young position players likely to see playing time in Oakland, while the rest of the rebuild is happening out of sight across the Minor Leagues. Can a young veteran break through? Maybe it is the recently reacquired Sheldon Neuse. Or perhaps 2013 A’s first rounder Billy McKinney, who rejoined the squad in the offseason. Or maybe someone no one is talking about now.

History suggests that the 2022 season is likely about what the 2025 team looks like, A’s fans. So, savor the sunny days and the cold beer, and enjoy the ride.