Will the Dodgers Actually Host All-Star Festivities This Summer?

The 2022 All-Star Game is scheduled for Dodger Stadium on July 19. Major League Baseball

By Dan Schlossberg

This will be the fourth time — and third in Los Angeles — that the Dodgers have hosted the Baseball All-Star Game.

But it won’t happen without a lot of angst first.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Dodger Stadium All-Star Game was lost when the season was squeezed into 60 games during the worst of the COVID pandemic.

Knowing how much time and effort Atlanta put into its already-planned 2021 game, Major League Baseball decided to would wedge Los Angeles into the open 2022 slot.

But then work stoppage — actually a lockout imposed by the Commissioner of Baseball — reared its ugly head.

There’s still no baseball. Spring training is delayed, the regular schedule is threatened, and the All-Star Game is in limbo. Again.

Bad enough that Atlanta was denied hosting privileges last year after Rob Manfred determined that Georgia’s new voter registration law would penalize black fans. So he moved the game — and its attached memorial tribute to Braves icon Hank Aaron — to Denver.

He could have moved it to L.A., which had been preparing to host the year before, but decided to wait until 2022. Maybe he forgot that the game could be scrapped again if the protracted labor war can’t be settled.

Already, it’s the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.

The Dodgers have hosted three previous games: in Brooklyn in 1949 and Los Angeles in 1959 (second game) and 1980.

The Midsummer Classic is scheduled for Seattle in 2023 so it will be on the West Coast at least two seasons in a row — assuming there are seasons.

Considering the fact that the Dodgers know how to throw a good party, here’s hoping the season gets going and the All-Star Game is played on schedule July 19th. If not, the only thing fans can look forward to it is the July 24 Hall of Fame induction, which will swell membership from 333 to 340.

At least there’s only one All-Star Game this year — and only one to lose. For four years, there were two, as part of an effort to raise money for the players’ pension fund.

In fact, Dodger stalwart Don Drysdale started both games for the National League in 1959 — 10 years after earlier Dodger Jackie Robinson was a hometown hero during the game at Ebbets Field.

Little more than an over-hyped exhibition, the All-Star Game is still one of the highlights on the baseball calendar. Let’s hope, for the sake of all, that we have one in 2022.

Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is author or co-author of 40 books and covers the game for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and more. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.